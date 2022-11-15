ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Hudson Reporter

BAYONNE BRIEFS

Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz laid to rest in Bayonne. Funeral services were held on November 17 for Bayonne Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz, who died unexpectedly while on-duty. A 37-year veteran of the force, his death marks the first time a member of the Bayonne Police Department died in the line of duty in 52 years. Not only was he a police captain, but Jamolawicz was a devoted family man to his wife Jeanne, daughter Lori Anne and son Paul Jr. as well as a longtime businessman in town, serving residents as the owner and operator of the First Street Laundromat and past owner of Manny’s Liquors.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken hiring two new social workers to counter homelessness

In an effort to deal with an historic rise in homelessness, for the first time ever Hoboken officials are hiring two social workers tasked with coping with the problem. Ken Ferrante, Hoboken’s director of public safety, said in an interview with the Hudson Reporter that the pair would work hand in hand with the city’s office of Constituent Services and the Public Safety Department.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

How the Grinch tried to steal one Jersey City street’s Christmas spirit

“Then he growled, with his Grinch fingers nervously drumming, ‘I must find some way to keep Christmas from coming!’” — Dr. Seuss, How The Grinch Stole Christmas!. Theodor Seuss Geisel’s Christmas villain did not pay a visit to New York Avenue in Jersey City this week, but someone — perhaps also with a heart two sizes too small — did their best impression.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

U.S. Marshals task force captures and arrests fugitive wanted for fatal Jersey City shooting

A U.S. Marshals task force as captured and arrested a fugitive wanted for a fatal Jersey City shooting earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow

West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
multihousingnews.com

Community Builders Opens New Jersey Supportive Housing

The affordable property represents the rehabilitation of a former YMCA building in Jersey City. The Community Builders has opened Bergenview Apartments, a 111-unit supportive housing development in Jersey City, N.J. The affordable project represents the rehabilitation and preservation of a historic former YMCA building, providing studio apartments for individuals who have previously experienced homelessness.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Newark Approves 77-Unit Development at 380 Central Avenue

One of the main thoroughfares in the University Heights neighborhood of Newark is poised to gain a modern apartment complex looking to spark a revitalization in the area. During their November 3 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved an application for a project at 380 Central Avenue. The endeavor, from locally based KS Group, combines several parcels at 378-386 Central Avenue directly across from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
NEWARK, NJ
njurbannews.com

Archdiocese of Newark to distributing free turkeys to families in need

The Mercy House, a resource and referral center operated by the Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office, will distribute approximately 200 free turkeys to families in need during its Fifth Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Tuesday, November 22, at 11 a.m. All who visit The Mercy House’s Newark location (620...
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

