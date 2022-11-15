Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz laid to rest in Bayonne. Funeral services were held on November 17 for Bayonne Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz, who died unexpectedly while on-duty. A 37-year veteran of the force, his death marks the first time a member of the Bayonne Police Department died in the line of duty in 52 years. Not only was he a police captain, but Jamolawicz was a devoted family man to his wife Jeanne, daughter Lori Anne and son Paul Jr. as well as a longtime businessman in town, serving residents as the owner and operator of the First Street Laundromat and past owner of Manny’s Liquors.

