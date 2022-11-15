Read full article on original website
Hyrum City Museum honors Martha Hughes Cannon with exhibit – Cache Valley Daily
HYRUM – The Hyrum City Museum has the traveling exhibit of Martha Hughes Cannon Legacy of Leadership on display. The traveling exhibit honors the frontier doctor, suffragist, public health reformer and the nation’s first female state senator. Cannon’s statue is going to Washington D.C. to replace Philo Farnsworth,...
Myrtle Fitzgerald Munk – Cache Valley Daily
December 17, 1929 – November 17, 2022 (age 92) Myrtle Fitzgerald Munk formerly of Logan, Utah passed away November 17, 2022 in West Haven, Utah. A full obituary and arrangements will be coming soon. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.
David Holdaway Morrill – Cache Valley Daily
June 3, 1961 – November 15, 2022 (age 61) David Holdaway Morrill passed away peacefully at his home on November 15th, 2022. David was born on June 3rd, 1961 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Reed Sutton Morrill and Joanne Holdaway. David’s grade school years were spent in Provo,...
Linda Smedley McBride – Cache Valley Daily
July 14, 1945 — November 15, 2022 (age 77) Linda Smedley McBride of Preston, Idaho; our beloved mother, grandmother, sweetheart, sister and friend, passed away unexpectedly November 15, 2022, due to complications from surgery. Our sweet mom was born July 14, 1945, in Brigham City, Utah to Sturton and Anna Baird Smedley. Mom spent most of her childhood in Preston, where she graduated from Preston High School.
Gary Roy Cissney – Cache Valley Daily
January 13, 1954 – November 4, 2022 (age 68) Gary Roy Cissney was born on January 13, 1954 in Sacramento, California to Albius Thomas Cissney & Buellah Rice. Gary worked as a maintenance technician at Icon Health & Fitness. Gary was married to Brenda Rice. Gary passed away in...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation signs Utah hunting, fishing agreement
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation recently came to an agreement on fishing and hunting rights. The agreement covers combination licenses, as well as big game and other permits. It also takes into account treaties the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, which occupies parts of northern Utah and southern Idaho, had before Utah became a state.
Irene Lagos Bates – Cache Valley Daily
February 11, 1936 – November 13, 2022 (age 86) The boy had a bad dream. When he awoke, the nightmare wouldn’t stop. It was a clamor in his head, harsh and blunt, battering him with an almost physical affect. He managed to get himself out of his big-boy bed and padded down the stairs, the footies of his pajamas gathering up around his feet as he descended. He found his mom sitting in the family room, The Dick Van Dyke Show playing on the brand-new black and white television set. She scooped when he appeared in the doorway and held him until she could coo away his demons.
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
One dead following accidental shooting in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — One person was transported to the hospital following an accidental gunshot wound to the stomach. The shooting took place at 3100 Adams Avenue in Ogden. There were two parties involved, but it’s unknown at this time how the gunshot occurred. Police say there is no...
UHSAA classification realignment proposal has Logan moving from 4A to 3A – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Utah High School Activities Association released a “first consideration” for upcoming re-alignment of regions and classification for schools that would take effect in fall of 2023. For schools in and around Cache Valley there are multiple potential changes that would impact high school athletics.
Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
Daines talks city events and the ongoing dispute with the railroad – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Logan Mayor Holly Daines returned to KVNU’s For the People program this past Wednesday for her monthly Speak to the Mayor hour. She said there are more events planned as the city transitions into late November. “On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Center Street Christmas Parade...
UHP: Driver stopped for alleged DUI while driving 121 mph in Cache County
WELLSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a speeder near Wellsville going nearly double the speed limit with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit. The stop happened at 12:02 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 89-91 in Cache County. “Early this...
One dead after accidental gun shot
OGDEN, Utah — A person is dead from an accidental gunshot wound. Ogden police said there were two parties involved, but they don’t know all the details about how the gunshot occurred. Everyone involved has been cooperative in the investigation, and there is no evidence that suggests another...
Utah families dealing with rise in various sicknesses
The cold weather seems to have brought with it another cold and flu season, and Utah is seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses along with COVID-19.
Utahns 'Crave' cookies but legal showdown sparks 'Dirty Dough' bitter battle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. “Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
Utah Highway Patrol ask motorists to stop hitting troopers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s a different world standing on the shoulder of a major interstate these days, one most of us haven’t experienced, except for maybe back in college days, driving used cars prone to breaking down on a freeway. But today, with increased speeds and traffic volumes, literally thousands of vehicles barreling along at 80 mph, it’s become a dangerous slice of life.
Behind closed doors: Opening the conversation on male victims of domestic violence
Many victims of domestic violence suffer in silence, feeling like they can’t come forward. This can be especially true for male victims, who experts say may be afraid to reach out for help because they feel shame or are worried they will be judged.
