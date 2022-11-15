February 11, 1936 – November 13, 2022 (age 86) The boy had a bad dream. When he awoke, the nightmare wouldn’t stop. It was a clamor in his head, harsh and blunt, battering him with an almost physical affect. He managed to get himself out of his big-boy bed and padded down the stairs, the footies of his pajamas gathering up around his feet as he descended. He found his mom sitting in the family room, The Dick Van Dyke Show playing on the brand-new black and white television set. She scooped when he appeared in the doorway and held him until she could coo away his demons.

