Ranking the four Kansas high school football teams left in every class of state playoffs
The final four of the Kansas high school football playoffs are here and Varsity Kansas has you covered for power rankings.
Kansas should cut ties with its largest foster care contractor: lawmaker
The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state’s contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of fraud.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/15/22
We will see high temperatures making it only into the 30s to low 40s this week. Some rain is moving into Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. It’s cold enough to see this mixing with some wintry weather. Mainly around Sedan and south of Grand Lake. We have a weak system moving across Kansas right now into Oklahoma.
Trout Season is in full swing in Kansas as Ft. Scott restocks Gunn Park
More than 30 bodies of water are being stocked with rainbow trout across Kansas, providing anglers with winter fishing opportunities.
Wyandotte 3rd Grader saves classmate
WYANDOTTE, Ok – A local 3rd grader saves his classmate from choking on a grape at lunch. Thanks to Tyler Lawrence’s quick actions, Camden Shelton’s life was saved. Camden was choking on a grape and his face was turning purple so Tyler went over and hit him on the back really hard as he saw it happen in his own...
Kansas gas prices high ahead of Thanksgiving
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The cost of filling up the tank this year for Thanksgiving road trips will be high for most Kansans. According to GasBuddy, which monitors real-time fuel prices across the nation, average gasoline prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever approaching Thanksgiving. GasBuddy projects the national average will sit at $3.68 […]
columbusnews-report.com
Jason Hill, 48, Columbus
Jason Lee Hill 48, of Columbus, died Tuesday November 8, 2022 in Pittsburg, following a short illness. Born February 10, 1974, in Columbus, Jason was the son of David Lee and Teressa G. (Hale) Hill. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Columbus Unified High School. Jason worked for a Utility Company repairing electrical lines after natural disasters. He also worked as a…
KWCH.com
Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
Car chase from Kansas to Colorado ends with driver in custody
A car chase from Kansas to Colorado on Tuesday ended with the driver in custody.
WIBW
Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville
DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
fourstateshomepage.com
New Pittsburg Fire Chief named
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg announced its new appointment to the position of Fire Chief for PFD. The city named Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne to succeed former Fire Chief Dennis Reilly in the role. Reilly recently announced his retirement. “Taylor has been with the Fire Department for...
columbusnews-report.com
Murl Robison, 106, Columbus
Murl L. Robison, 106, of Columbus died Tuesday, November 8, 2022. He lived at his farm until his death of old age but with a very sharp mind. He was a proud member of “The Greatest Generation” and one of the last World War II veterans Born September 2, 1916. in Columbus, Murl was the son of Stacy Bevan Robison and Ethel Mayhood Robison. They preceded him in death. Murl was also preceded in death…
KAKE TV
Snow causes dangerous driving conditions across Kansas
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The snowfall may have passed Kansas already, but it came down in the western part of the state. "Coming back up, it was crazy driving in it," said Riella Pardise. Riella drove from Oklahoma to western Kansas in driving conditions made difficult by the snow.
columbusnews-report.com
Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD
The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: rollover crash, Pittsburg’s new fire chief
PRYOR, Okla. – Just after six on Monday night a 2018 Chevrolet Impala struck a culvert. The car then struck a sign, overturned two and a half times, and struck a fence. The driver, Jacee Blackford of Locust Grove, was ejected from the vehicle. The accident happened on Oakwood Road just south of Sycamore Lane in Pryor Oklahoma. Although equipped, OHP says Blackford’s seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash. She was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted with head, arm, and trunk internal injuries.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Marshalls in Pittsburg, Vietnam veteran recognized
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Marshalls department store opens on Sunday, November 13. “In celebration of its new Pittsburg location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Safehouse Crisis Center,” Marshalls states in a press release. During the Grand Opening Marshalls presented the check to Safehouse, a ceremonial ribbon was cut. You can read more about this story by clicking here.
columbusnews-report.com
Baxter Springs man on ‘Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman’
25 Years Ago November 13 - 19, 1997 A Columbus business has a new owner, a new name, and will soon have a new look. Don and Kelley Swadley have purchased Hal’s Toy Box Auto Body Shop, 1308 East Oak Street, and renamed it Full Service Paint & Body. Heather Rene Delmont and Adam Joseph Brannin were united in marriage on October 18, 1997 at the First Christian Church in Columbus. The bride is…
KWCH.com
Rain and snow likely Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather is on the way Monday with a mix of rain and snow expected across Kansas. Snow will develop over western Kansas late tonight and will continue through Monday morning. Activity will move into central and eastern Kansas by the afternoon.
fourstateshomepage.com
Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
