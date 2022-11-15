Read full article on original website
Joplin man wanted on domestic assault charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man authorities attempted to apprehend Tuesday is still on the run, and has an active felony warrant for domestic assault. Joplin Police responded to a home in the 1800 block of W. 21st Street Tuesday morning for a domestic assault call. Officers say the reported victim was initially uncooperative. Another call came in around 4 o’clock about another assault at the same location. When police arrived the victim said her boyfriend punched her in the head five times and began to strangle her, according to a probable cause statement.
Suspect robs pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, Joplin SWAT helps in arrest
Police say a pizza delivery man is okay after a suspect robbed him at gunpoint.
Misdemeanor Arrest Results In Felony Distribution Charges
The City of Parsons Code Enforcement Officer Tyeler Riggs notified Parsons Police Officer Russel Parsons that a local man had been frequenting red-tagged or condemned houses in Parsons and that the suspect was spotted on the property in the 1800 block of Chess Ave. After contact was made by officer Parsons on Monday, Timothy Robinson was arrested for Criminal Trespass. According to the Parsons Police Department, Robinson had been warned numerous times to stay off red-tagged property.
Standoff Tuesday in Joplin’s Cecil Floyd Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday KOAM was alerted to reports of Joplin Police activity, including SWAT in the 1800 block of west 21st in the Cecil Floyd Neighborhood. On our arrival you can hear police announcing on a loudspeaker for occupants of a residence to come out the front door with their hands up. Yellow line marks the...
Kansas man arrested for trespassing now faces felony drug charges
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Department requests felony drug charges after arresting a suspect for misdemeanor trespassing. Officers say when they arrested Timothy Robinson, Monday in the 1800 block of Chess Ave., he had a backpack in his possession, and officers say they located over 41 grams of methamphetamines, narcotic pills, marijuana, and paraphernalia.
SUV overturns in collision with pickup, Duquesne Road
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, November 16, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash, one overturned, at 32nd and Duquesne Road alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and EMS responded. Duquesne Police Dept responded to assist with traffic. On the scene we learn from Joplin Police Ofc Hayden Hinkle there were no injuries in...
News To Know: pizza delivery robbery, frozen water pipes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Law officers search for a domestic assault suspect at a home on the 18-block of Joplin’s west 21st street for several hours on Tuesday. As authorities continue their search they have now released his identity. They say 32-year-old Christopher L. Smith of Joplin assaulted a woman by punching her in the head multiple times and choking her. Smith has an active warrant for second-degree domestic assault.
Tow truck driver, 18, killed in crash on I-44 at Joplin, next of kin notified
JOPLIN, Mo. – Capt William Davis of the Joplin Police Dept releases more details regarding the fatal tow truck crash on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. “Tuesday about 9:20 am, the Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received report of a a single vehicle rollover crash near Interstate 44 just east of Rangeline Road. Officers with the Joplin Police Department responded...
Grove woman injured in car crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Grove woman was admitted to a Joplin hospital Tuesday night after being injured in a one-vehicle collision in rural Ottawa County. Summer Crowe, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital and admitted in fair condition with head, trunk, and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Chandler Jacobson, 23, of Galena, Kan.
Timmons sentenced to 10 years for firearms possession, forgery
A Pierce City man was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to 10 years in prison. Lawrence Timmons, 69, received the sentence about four months after being found guilty of six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Timmons received a sentence of 10 years on each count, to be served concurrently. Additionally, Timmons pleaded guilty at his sentencing hearing to one count of forgery. He was sentenced to seven years in prison on that charge, but his sentence for forgery will also be served concurrently with his charges for unlawful possession of firearms. The forgery charge stemmed from an incident in 2019 where Timmons lied on an employment application about his criminal past (he had convictions for first-degree robbery and kidnapping) in order to get a job. The charges for unlawful possession of a firearm were from occasions when Timmons was part of an American Legion Honor Guard and fired rifles as part of their funeral services; as a convicted felon, it was illegal for him to use any firearms.
Police find stolen car, financial docs. and meth; 2 arrested
Two men were arrested today after deputies discovered drugs, stolen checks, and a firearm inside a stolen vehicle.
Tow truck crash proves fatal, Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 reports of a crash along I-44 near the Rangeline exit alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, METS and Newton County Ambulance responded. Screenshot of crash location during event. Google Maps. On the scene we learn it was a single vehicle rollover crash. The vehicle was a commercial tow...
Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault
MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
911 call leads to felony arrest, officer injured
An officer is injured after a 911 call leads police to a man with an active felony warrant.
Vehicular homicide charge in Nashville crash, local Missouri man killed
A driver in a fatal Tennessee crash that killed a local Missouri man is now facing a vehicular homicide charge.
Oklahoma man sentenced for shooting girlfriend, police chase
An Oklahoma man will spend 15 years behind bars for trying to kill his girlfriend in Miami and leading police on a chase.
News To Know: rollover crash, Pittsburg’s new fire chief
PRYOR, Okla. – Just after six on Monday night a 2018 Chevrolet Impala struck a culvert. The car then struck a sign, overturned two and a half times, and struck a fence. The driver, Jacee Blackford of Locust Grove, was ejected from the vehicle. The accident happened on Oakwood Road just south of Sycamore Lane in Pryor Oklahoma. Although equipped, OHP says Blackford’s seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash. She was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted with head, arm, and trunk internal injuries.
Car strikes rear-end of tractor trailer under Connecticut Ave Bridge
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Monday morning, November 14, 2022 reports on I-44 east near 7.8 mile marker a passenger car and tractor trailer collided alerting Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Google Maps screenshot of crash location. On the scene Joplin Police Traffic Ofc D. Farmer tells us the passenger car struck the...
Large RV storage garage burns in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 reports of a large garage fire in the 400 block of West 31st alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. 400 BLOCK WEST 31ST STREET IN JOPLIN IS VISIBLE FROM 32ND AND PEARL. Joplin Fire first report on the scene, “large detached garage from...
