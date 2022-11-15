A Pierce City man was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to 10 years in prison. Lawrence Timmons, 69, received the sentence about four months after being found guilty of six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Timmons received a sentence of 10 years on each count, to be served concurrently. Additionally, Timmons pleaded guilty at his sentencing hearing to one count of forgery. He was sentenced to seven years in prison on that charge, but his sentence for forgery will also be served concurrently with his charges for unlawful possession of firearms. The forgery charge stemmed from an incident in 2019 where Timmons lied on an employment application about his criminal past (he had convictions for first-degree robbery and kidnapping) in order to get a job. The charges for unlawful possession of a firearm were from occasions when Timmons was part of an American Legion Honor Guard and fired rifles as part of their funeral services; as a convicted felon, it was illegal for him to use any firearms.

