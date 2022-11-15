Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Related
columbusnews-report.com
Murl Robison, 106, Columbus
Murl L. Robison, 106, of Columbus died Tuesday, November 8, 2022. He lived at his farm until his death of old age but with a very sharp mind. He was a proud member of “The Greatest Generation” and one of the last World War II veterans Born September 2, 1916. in Columbus, Murl was the son of Stacy Bevan Robison and Ethel Mayhood Robison. They preceded him in death. Murl was also preceded in death…
columbusnews-report.com
Jason Hill, 48, Columbus
Jason Lee Hill 48, of Columbus, died Tuesday November 8, 2022 in Pittsburg, following a short illness. Born February 10, 1974, in Columbus, Jason was the son of David Lee and Teressa G. (Hale) Hill. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Columbus Unified High School. Jason worked for a Utility Company repairing electrical lines after natural disasters. He also worked as a…
columbusnews-report.com
Baxter Springs man on ‘Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman’
25 Years Ago November 13 - 19, 1997 A Columbus business has a new owner, a new name, and will soon have a new look. Don and Kelley Swadley have purchased Hal’s Toy Box Auto Body Shop, 1308 East Oak Street, and renamed it Full Service Paint & Body. Heather Rene Delmont and Adam Joseph Brannin were united in marriage on October 18, 1997 at the First Christian Church in Columbus. The bride is…
columbusnews-report.com
Veterans assembly features Caleb Linn
In what has become a tradition the students at Columbus Unified High School the students have honored local Veterans with a breakfast and program. Veteran Marine Sgt. Caleb Linn, a fifth grade teacher at Columbus Central School spoke to the students about the importance of remembering America’s Veterans. He opened his talk by quoting former President John F. Kennedy from a speech he gave in…
Wyandotte 3rd Grader saves classmate
WYANDOTTE, Ok – A local 3rd grader saves his classmate from choking on a grape at lunch. Thanks to Tyler Lawrence’s quick actions, Camden Shelton’s life was saved. Camden was choking on a grape and his face was turning purple so Tyler went over and hit him on the back really hard as he saw it happen in his own...
fourstateshomepage.com
Celebrating 25 years at Steadley Elementary School
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The school was in session this Sunday for a very special celebration. “Steadley Elementary School” in Carthage celebrated its 25th anniversary today. Many former and current “Steadley Tigers” gathered at the school earlier this afternoon to celebrate everything they’ve accomplished over the past 25 years.
columbusnews-report.com
The annual Veterans Day
The annual Veterans Day breakfast and assembly was held Friday at Columbus Unified High School. Students offered recognition to area veterans and active members of the military. Presentation of the flags marked the official start of the program portion of the event. They were carried by Addison Saporito and Faith Henry. Members of the Columbus Unified High School vocal music department performed…
columbusnews-report.com
October was dry month for Columbus Museum
Good news. We went the entire month of October with no floods in the ladies’ restroom. The handicap stool works fine so far. We didn’t have to drag out any blankets, nor towels and my bathing suit is back in the drawer. The 3-inch rain that we had toward the end of the month should have been enough for the leak to appear in the Mae Sherwood 2nd addition. It did not. We will keep our fingers…
fourstateshomepage.com
Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
columbusnews-report.com
Ralph Cure, 73, Galena
Ralph Eugene Cure, 73 of Galena, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Born November 16, 1948 in Galena, Ralph was the son of William “Bill” Cure and Opal Christine (Olds) Cure. They preceded him in death. Ralph was also preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Sue Hatton. Ralph spent time working for Beechner Aircraft in Wichita. After returning to the area,…
fourstateshomepage.com
Food Basket Brigade registration available for Newton Co. residents
NEOSHO, Mo. — Registration is underway for Neosho’s annual “Food Basket Brigade.” The generosity has helped Newton County residents for 35 years now. Registration started last week and runs through all of this week. It’s happening at The Help Center off Business Highway-49. The deadline is this Saturday.
Seneca Ready to Show out in Front of Home Crowd in Quarterfinals Matchup
Seneca is looking to get a big win at home on Saturday in front of their home crowd. The Indians will have the advantage playing at home in front of the Seneca community as they take on Liberty (Mountain View). That game will be Saturday, with kick-off set for 1:00 p.m.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin’s first ever JOMO Friendsgiving
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thanksgiving is next week and not everyone has a place to go. However, some are lucky to have friends to go celebrate it with also known as “Friendsgiving.” This year and many years to come — Joplin will have its own version of it on the day after the holiday itself. Happening on November 25th from noon to 6 PM at Unity of Joplin located at 204 N Jackson Avenue — this family-friendly event has something for everyone. It has food, music, raffles, and children’s activities. Plus you can come and go as you see fit! And the part of it all is that it’s free!
fourstateshomepage.com
“Second Chances Benefit Thrift Store” re-opens
JOPLIN, Mo. — An area thrift store has reopened just in time for the holiday shopping season. “Second Chances Benefit Thrift Store” on 15th Street in Joplin has re-opened following a month-long remodel. Store manager Qwyntnn Brown says the project coincides with the store’s 15th year in operation....
fortscott.biz
Press Release from U234
Members of the USD 234 Board of Education met at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, for their regular monthly meeting at the board office. President Danny Brown opened the meeting. The board approved the official agenda, and the consent agenda as follows:. Minutes from October 10, 2022, Board...
Two Ridgerunners sign to play college ball
GROVE, Okla. — Two Grove seniors signed college letters on Wednesday to play college ball. Grove’s Carson Trimble signed a letter-of-intent to play football at the University of Central Oklahoma and Annsleigh Morris signed to play softball at Neosho County Community College. Trimble has quarterbacked the Grove Ridgerunners to a perfect season this year. He […]
Carthage Relying on Experience & Senior Leadership ahead of Quarterfinal Matchup
After Carthage defeating Republic for the Class 5 District 6 Championship, they had to turnaround real quick to prepare for their quarterfinals matchup with Lebanon. The Lebanon Yellowjackets are 11-1 on the season, and the game will be this Saturday at Lebanon High School with a kick-off set for 2:00 p.m. Carthage is going to […]
jalopyjournal.com
Mo-Kan Dragway in 1965
If you ‘ve ever been lucky enough to attend the HAMB Drags in the past, then you already know where the Mo-Kan Dragway is located in the little town of Asbury, Missouri, just north of Joplin. I’ve recently found some color 8mm drag footage shot at Mo-Kan in the mid 60s, and although the silent footage is grainy and desaturated, it’s still worth the watch. Of course by this time frame the gassers and super stocks were ruling the roost, but you still see plenty of badass FEDs burning rubber out there, too. I find it very comforting that the place looks and feels almost exactly the same after nearly 60 years…
columbusnews-report.com
CUHS Titans Kansas Class 3A Sectional Runner-up
For all but one team, the athletic post season schedule will end with a loss as it did Friday night for the Columbus Titans in their, 19-39, loss to Topeka-Hayden Catholic School at Titan Stadium. But the Titans have no reason to hang their heads after rebounding from a 3-5 regular season to finish as one of the top eight teams in the state of Kansas Class 3A Schools at 5-6 and Sectional Runner…
fourstateshomepage.com
New Pittsburg Fire Chief named
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg announced its new appointment to the position of Fire Chief for PFD. The city named Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne to succeed former Fire Chief Dennis Reilly in the role. Reilly recently announced his retirement. “Taylor has been with the Fire Department for...
Comments / 0