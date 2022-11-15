Read full article on original website
Second Juvenile Arrested in Connection With Kennewick Murder
Kennewick Police say a second juvenile has been apprehended for his role in a fatal shooting on October 29th. Teen captured after being spotted in a vehicle near Cable Bridge. October 29th, 19-year-old Julian Chavez was found in one of two vehicles involved in a collision in the 1100 block of West 5th. Both vehicles had bullet holes, but the other occupants had fled the scene. Chavez was found dead inside.
‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants
The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
KPD, FBI, SWAT, Apprehend Juvenile Othello Shooting Suspects
It only took about 12 hours for two juvenile suspects to be apprehended for an alleged shooting. This image is of the Kennewick neighborhood where they were located. Man shot at Othello Pik A Pop early Wednesday morning. Othello Police reported a 25-year-old Grand Coulee man had been shot around...
Cellphone Distraction Sends Driver Into Large Rock Garden
Monday evening, cellphone use behind the wheel claimed another victim. The Benton County Sheriff's Department reports a car full of teens plowed off a road and into a large "rock garden" Monday night. The BCSO says the crash occurred on Clearview Loop, which is about two miles west from the...
Armed Carjacker Rams Kennewick Police Car Prior to Arrest
According to Kennewick Police, the armed suspect rammed a fully-marked KPD cruiser before being apprehended. A Sunday night carjacking on Columbia Center Boulevard has landed an Arkansas man in the Benton County Jail. Kennewick Police report the woman was confronted by the armed suspect in the 1300 block of Columbia...
Cops On A Call Rescue Unrelated Person Heard Calling for Help
Kennewick Police rescue woman who'd fallen in the shower. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 16th, Kennewick Police were responding to a call at an apartment complex in the 900 block of West 5th. As they were returning to their patrol cars, around 12:15 AM, they were heading...
Truck Thief Busted While Spray-Painting Vehicle in Broad Daylight
Spray painting a vehicle, or 'rattle canning' is not unusual. Sometimes people use spray cans to apply primer before final painting. But in this case, KPD officers thought it was suspicious. Truck theft suspect caught spray painting the stolen vehicle. Friday, members of the Kennewick Police CAT, or Criminal Apprehension...
Did the Boat Race Craze Start On the Snake River in Pasco During the 1940s?
In 1943, during World War II, the government launched the top-secret Manhattan Project and seized the town of White Bluffs and the land surrounding it for many miles. Over 1500 residents were put on notice to vacate their homes and businesses – many were only allowed 3 days to gather up their belongings before the government came in and leveled their homes, businesses, and area fields – then burned them. All of this was to make way for the construction of a plutonium production plant.
Kennewick Coffee Shop Closed Until Monday to Mourn Death of Owner
A wave of sadness is rushing through Tri-Cities as a popular local business mourns the death of its founder. Rockabilly Roasting Co. made the announcement on their official Facebook page that Travis Jordan died unexpectedly. Travis is survived by his wife, Laura, and their daughter, Penelope. In the statement, Laura wrote that the future of Rockabilly Roasting Company remains uncertain. For the time being, the business will be closed until at least Monday morning to allow the family to grieve during this unimaginable time.
Richland Police Ask Crazy Simple Question, & Tri-Cities Answers
The West Richland PD did a strange thing on their Facebook the other day and actually asked where people would like to see more police presence. I know it's a crazy idea, right? (lol) Here is what the people answered. West Richland Police Department Wants to Know This Question. On...
West Richland Once Battled Over Two Town Names, Can You Name Them?
West Richland Once Fought Over Two Different Names, Can You Name Them?. It's interesting that West Richland Washington residents once fought over the naming of the town and what is more interesting is that the residents rejected both names in the end. Who Is Carl Heminger In West Richland Washington...
Plane Crash Near Kahlotus Sends Pilot to the Hospital
(Kahlotus, WA) -- A small plane has crashed in a rural Franklin County field near Kahlotus. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 2:00pm Tuesday, when authorities say the single-engine aircraft developed some sort of mechanical issue and went down in the field near State Highway 21. The pilot complained of minor injuries with a facial cut and chest pain and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The reason for the mechanical fault was not clear but it is under investigation. Authorities say the plane was traveling from Idaho to an airport near where it went down. No one else was hurt.
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
City of Kennewick Collecting Unwanted Bagged Leaves-What You Need to Know
It's that time of year, so many leaves to rake up and get rid of. If you reside in Kennewick, it may interest you to know that Waste Management of Kennewick will take those useless leaves off your hands during your regular garbage day. What do you need to do?
Turkey Trot Event Comes To Kennewick on Thanksgiving Day
There is a palpable excitement that this is back as an "in-person" event this year. After going virtual due to Covid-19, the American Red Cross Annual Turkey Trot is coming up in Kennewick's Columbia Park on Thanksgiving Day. Already, over 1,400 people have registered to run or walk in the...
Kennewick Family Mourns Daughter Lost in Fire, GoFundMe Set Up to Help
A Kennewick family is mourning the death of their 8-year-old daughter after a fire. She loved dressing up in her princess dresses every Sunday to go to church, and she was without a doubt, daddy’s princess. The fire was reported just after 11 am on Saturday in the 7300...
Tri-Cities Former Fair Queen to Compete for National Title
Former Benton Franklin Fair Queen Lexy Hibbs is representing the state of Washington for the National Title of Miss Rodeo America in Las Vegas. The Miss Rodeo America pageant will be held from November 27th through December 4th at South Pointe Hotel and Casino. How are the contestants judged?. There...
The Most Courageous Woman to Ever Live in the PNW Has a Bridge Named After Her in Wallula
As you approach the junction of Highway 12 and Highway 730 there is a park and an abandoned bridge named in memory of Marie “Madame” Dorion. Who was Marie Dorion and why is there a park named after her in Wallula Gap?. Marie Dorion was one of the...
Waste Management ‘Dumps’ $15 Million into E. WA Recycle Upgrade
Waste Management officials say the Spokane facility should be completed with upgrades and running by 2024, and it will increase recycling capability in Kennewick. Large recycling investment will increase loads from Kennewick. According to information released by Waste Management on Tuesday, November 15th, the capacity for recycling in Kennewick and...
No Confidence Vote for BFHD Director
Benton Franklin Health District Members of the union PROTEC17 have released a letter stating a vote of "no confidence" in current BFHD Administrator Jason Zaccaria. In the letter the union says the vote of no confidence in Zaccaria, who has been the District Administrator since 2011, is a culmination of events with the most recent being the termination of Senior Manager for Surveillance and Investigation, Rick Dawson.
