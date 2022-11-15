Read full article on original website
Members of the USD 234 Board of Education met at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, for their regular monthly meeting at the board office. President Danny Brown opened the meeting. The board approved the official agenda, and the consent agenda as follows:. Minutes from October 10, 2022, Board...
Fairview earns “poor” score in state audit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A report released Wednesday from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway revealed a shocking amount of fiscal violations from a town in Newton County. “Numerous concerns” were outlined in the state auditor’s report of Fairview’s operations, earning the city the lowest possible rating of “poor.” The audit was initiated by citizens of Fairview who signed a petition in 2021.
Veterans assembly features Caleb Linn
In what has become a tradition the students at Columbus Unified High School the students have honored local Veterans with a breakfast and program. Veteran Marine Sgt. Caleb Linn, a fifth grade teacher at Columbus Central School spoke to the students about the importance of remembering America’s Veterans. He opened his talk by quoting former President John F. Kennedy from a speech he gave in…
Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
Kansas issues stream advisory for Humboldt tributary
The Kansas Department of Health & Environment issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of the Neosho River and the Neosho River near Humboldt.
New Pittsburg Fire Chief named
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg announced its new appointment to the position of Fire Chief for PFD. The city named Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne to succeed former Fire Chief Dennis Reilly in the role. Reilly recently announced his retirement. “Taylor has been with the Fire Department for...
Food Basket Brigade registration available for Newton Co. residents
NEOSHO, Mo. — Registration is underway for Neosho’s annual “Food Basket Brigade.” The generosity has helped Newton County residents for 35 years now. Registration started last week and runs through all of this week. It’s happening at The Help Center off Business Highway-49. The deadline is this Saturday.
Labette County Approves Moratorium on Wind Turbine Construction
The Labette County Commission puts a moratorium on the construction of wind turbines in the county for 15 months. Commissioner Terry Weidert says the length of the moratorium is on recommendation from Attorney Ross Albertini. Albertini is the city attorney in Parsons who put together the zoning plan for the...
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/15/22
We will see high temperatures making it only into the 30s to low 40s this week. Some rain is moving into Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. It’s cold enough to see this mixing with some wintry weather. Mainly around Sedan and south of Grand Lake. We have a weak system moving across Kansas right now into Oklahoma.
Wyandotte 3rd Grader saves classmate
WYANDOTTE, Ok – A local 3rd grader saves his classmate from choking on a grape at lunch. Thanks to Tyler Lawrence’s quick actions, Camden Shelton’s life was saved. Camden was choking on a grape and his face was turning purple so Tyler went over and hit him on the back really hard as he saw it happen in his own...
Downtown Joplin YMCA preliminary demolition
JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a part of downtown Joplin History for a long time, and it’s getting a makeover. Preliminary demolition is underway inside the former “Downtown Joplin Family Y” at 5th and Wall. “Blue Haven Investments” is planning a $5,000,000 renovation project to...
Murl Robison, 106, Columbus
Murl L. Robison, 106, of Columbus died Tuesday, November 8, 2022. He lived at his farm until his death of old age but with a very sharp mind. He was a proud member of “The Greatest Generation” and one of the last World War II veterans Born September 2, 1916. in Columbus, Murl was the son of Stacy Bevan Robison and Ethel Mayhood Robison. They preceded him in death. Murl was also preceded in death…
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
Mo-Kan Dragway in 1965
If you ‘ve ever been lucky enough to attend the HAMB Drags in the past, then you already know where the Mo-Kan Dragway is located in the little town of Asbury, Missouri, just north of Joplin. I’ve recently found some color 8mm drag footage shot at Mo-Kan in the mid 60s, and although the silent footage is grainy and desaturated, it’s still worth the watch. Of course by this time frame the gassers and super stocks were ruling the roost, but you still see plenty of badass FEDs burning rubber out there, too. I find it very comforting that the place looks and feels almost exactly the same after nearly 60 years…
Webb City Starbucks is shaping up
WEBB CITY, Mo. — It’s been five years since Price Cutter went out of business in Webb City. And with that closing Starbucks was no more in town. Now things are different with a stand-alone Starbucks being built at 1400 S Madison. Adjacent to the former Family Video location. The exact opening date is unknown however the building is secure...
Carolyn Long, 83, Joplin, Mo.
Carolyn Sue Long, 83, of Joplin, Mo. died Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Westgate at Wildwood Ranch. She was born March 23, 1939, in Baxter Springs. She married her first husband, Ivan Ray Crane and had three amazing children, Carol, Cheryl and Darrell. She later married Billie P. Long. Carolyn worked at Seventh Street Walmart for well over 30 years before retiring at the age of 74. She enjoyed…
Missouri company enters patriotic trucks in Flashiest Fleets contest
JOPLIN, Mo. — Contract Freighters Inc., also known as CFI, has entered some of their truck wraps into a national contest. Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) is once again hosting their “Five Flashiest Fleets” contest. The Journal reaches nearly 100,000 subscribers within the freight transport business. Joplin based...
Trout Season is in full swing in Kansas as Ft. Scott restocks Gunn Park
More than 30 bodies of water are being stocked with rainbow trout across Kansas, providing anglers with winter fishing opportunities.
Jason Hill, 48, Columbus
Jason Lee Hill 48, of Columbus, died Tuesday November 8, 2022 in Pittsburg, following a short illness. Born February 10, 1974, in Columbus, Jason was the son of David Lee and Teressa G. (Hale) Hill. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Columbus Unified High School. Jason worked for a Utility Company repairing electrical lines after natural disasters. He also worked as a…
Snow in Forecast for KGGF Listening Area
The first snow of the season is on the way. Periods of rain will mix with snow later this morning then transition to all snow by late afternoon and evening. The evening commute may be impacted by accumulating snow on some roadways. The Coffeyville area will see a trace to...
