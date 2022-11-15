ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPI News

In photos: Peter Billingsley, Julie Hagerty attend 'A Christmas Story Christmas' premiere in Los Angeles

Peter Billingsley and other cast members attended the premiere of holiday sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas" at the Gene Autry Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday. Billingsley, who starred in the original 1983 "A Christmas Story," reprises his role as Ralphie as he attempts to give his children the sort of Christmas he had growing up. The film comes to HBO Max on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
EW.com

Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look

Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.

