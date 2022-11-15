Read full article on original website
Jodie Sweetin’s New Hallmark Christmas Movie Is a Sequel to ‘Christmas Under Wraps’ With Candace Cameron Bure
Jodie Sweetin falls for the owner of a quaint B&B in 'A Cozy Christmas Inn.' The new Hallmark movie is a sequel to 2014's 'Christmas Under Wraps.’
In photos: Peter Billingsley, Julie Hagerty attend 'A Christmas Story Christmas' premiere in Los Angeles
Peter Billingsley and other cast members attended the premiere of holiday sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas" at the Gene Autry Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday. Billingsley, who starred in the original 1983 "A Christmas Story," reprises his role as Ralphie as he attempts to give his children the sort of Christmas he had growing up. The film comes to HBO Max on Thursday.
A Christmas Story actor reportedly wants to buy house for sale from iconic movie
The iconic house from A Christmas Story is up for sale, and it might be purchased by actors from the classic movie. Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, told TMZ that he and a few other cast members are interested in buying the property. “It only...
Lacey Chabert Is a Vision in Red Dress While Promoting New Hallmark Christmas Movie
While promoting her upcoming Christmas movie on Hallmark, Lacey Chabert fully embraced the holiday season by wearing a beautiful bright red dress and matching shoes. She stopped by SiriusXM, posing for photos and showing off her gorgeous look. Chabert also shared a few more shots of the outfit on Instagram,...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Bindi Irwin issues an emotional response after a 'massive tragedy': 'Sending love, light and hope'
The Irwin clan is famous for their animal loving ways and are known around the world as 'Wildlife Warriors'. And Bindi Irwin was quick to respond to an American farm owner's plea for help after she lost 99% of her birds to avian influenza. Taylor Blake, also known as Eco...
Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'
In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan announces he and fianceé Johnny Faye are expecting twins: 'Double trouble'
Zachery Ty Bryan is already the father of five, which includes twin girls with his ex-wife, Carly Matros. On Friday, the Home Improvement alum took to his Instagram page to announce he and his fianceé Johnnie Faye are expecting twins of their own, which comes just seven months after the birth of their first child together.
Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Truly Grown Up Together'
Michael Ealy and his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, are celebrating a major milestone! On Thursday, Rafiqzada took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, dedicating a post to "the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep!" "15 years together but today we celebrate 10 years...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well
He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nun
Dolores Hart in 1959Credit: CBS Television; Public Domain Image. Dolores Hart is an 84-year-old American Roman Catholic Benedictine nun (as of October 2022). She is officially called Mother Dolores Hart and has been at the Abbey of Regina Laudis in Bethlehem, CT, for more than 50 years.
Bette Davis was the only white participant who performed for black servicemen in World War II
Bette Davis in 1933Credit: Warner Bros.; Public Domain Image. Bette Davis (1908 - 1989) was one of the most iconic stars of the Hollywood Golden Age. With a filmography beginning in 1931 and ending in 1989, Bette was one of Hollywood's original golden girls.
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
