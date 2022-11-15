Read full article on original website
Related
columbusnews-report.com
Ralph Cure, 73, Galena
Ralph Eugene Cure, 73 of Galena, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Born November 16, 1948 in Galena, Ralph was the son of William “Bill” Cure and Opal Christine (Olds) Cure. They preceded him in death. Ralph was also preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Sue Hatton. Ralph spent time working for Beechner Aircraft in Wichita. After returning to the area,…
columbusnews-report.com
Carolyn Long, 83, Joplin, Mo.
Carolyn Sue Long, 83, of Joplin, Mo. died Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Westgate at Wildwood Ranch. She was born March 23, 1939, in Baxter Springs. She married her first husband, Ivan Ray Crane and had three amazing children, Carol, Cheryl and Darrell. She later married Billie P. Long. Carolyn worked at Seventh Street Walmart for well over 30 years before retiring at the age of 74. She enjoyed…
columbusnews-report.com
Baxter Springs man on ‘Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman’
25 Years Ago November 13 - 19, 1997 A Columbus business has a new owner, a new name, and will soon have a new look. Don and Kelley Swadley have purchased Hal’s Toy Box Auto Body Shop, 1308 East Oak Street, and renamed it Full Service Paint & Body. Heather Rene Delmont and Adam Joseph Brannin were united in marriage on October 18, 1997 at the First Christian Church in Columbus. The bride is…
columbusnews-report.com
Galena Police LOG
Galena Police officers were dispatched to 444 Four States Dr. to investigate a report of aggravated criminal threat. Offense occurred October 31. Galena Police officers served an arrest warrant at 702 E. 7th October 1. Galena Police officers were dispatched to 1204 Harvard St. to investigate a report of theft of property or services. Item reported stolen was a lawn mower valued at approximately…
columbusnews-report.com
Murl Robison, 106, Columbus
Murl L. Robison, 106, of Columbus died Tuesday, November 8, 2022. He lived at his farm until his death of old age but with a very sharp mind. He was a proud member of “The Greatest Generation” and one of the last World War II veterans Born September 2, 1916. in Columbus, Murl was the son of Stacy Bevan Robison and Ethel Mayhood Robison. They preceded him in death. Murl was also preceded in death…
columbusnews-report.com
Veterans assembly features Caleb Linn
In what has become a tradition the students at Columbus Unified High School the students have honored local Veterans with a breakfast and program. Veteran Marine Sgt. Caleb Linn, a fifth grade teacher at Columbus Central School spoke to the students about the importance of remembering America’s Veterans. He opened his talk by quoting former President John F. Kennedy from a speech he gave in…
columbusnews-report.com
The annual Veterans Day
The annual Veterans Day breakfast and assembly was held Friday at Columbus Unified High School. Students offered recognition to area veterans and active members of the military. Presentation of the flags marked the official start of the program portion of the event. They were carried by Addison Saporito and Faith Henry. Members of the Columbus Unified High School vocal music department performed…
columbusnews-report.com
Jason Hill, 48, Columbus
Jason Lee Hill 48, of Columbus, died Tuesday November 8, 2022 in Pittsburg, following a short illness. Born February 10, 1974, in Columbus, Jason was the son of David Lee and Teressa G. (Hale) Hill. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Columbus Unified High School. Jason worked for a Utility Company repairing electrical lines after natural disasters. He also worked as a…
columbusnews-report.com
Gospel concert at Columbus Christian Center
Blaine and Christine Bowman will be in concert Sunday November 20 at the Columbus Christian Center located on Merle Evans Drive. Services will begin at 10 a.m. with a time of fellowship. Blaine Bowman and his Goodtime Band have been at Christian Center a number of times in the past, but it has been a few years since their last visit. They do 15-200 concerts a year from coast to coast with styles…
columbusnews-report.com
Titans named All-CNC League
Eight Columbus Titan Football Players were selected for All-CNC League honors in an announcement released by the league, Monday. Titan Senior, Landin Midgett, was chosen All-CNC League First Team at wide receiver and defensive back. Both positions were unanimously chosen by league coaches. Landin had 1,009 allpurpose yards on offense and special teams for the Titans and edged Jayden Hale by two…
Comments / 0