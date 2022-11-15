Read full article on original website
columbusnews-report.com
The annual Veterans Day
The annual Veterans Day breakfast and assembly was held Friday at Columbus Unified High School. Students offered recognition to area veterans and active members of the military. Presentation of the flags marked the official start of the program portion of the event. They were carried by Addison Saporito and Faith Henry. Members of the Columbus Unified High School vocal music department performed…
columbusnews-report.com
Gospel concert at Columbus Christian Center
Blaine and Christine Bowman will be in concert Sunday November 20 at the Columbus Christian Center located on Merle Evans Drive. Services will begin at 10 a.m. with a time of fellowship. Blaine Bowman and his Goodtime Band have been at Christian Center a number of times in the past, but it has been a few years since their last visit. They do 15-200 concerts a year from coast to coast with styles…
fourstateshomepage.com
Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
columbusnews-report.com
Murl Robison, 106, Columbus
Murl L. Robison, 106, of Columbus died Tuesday, November 8, 2022. He lived at his farm until his death of old age but with a very sharp mind. He was a proud member of “The Greatest Generation” and one of the last World War II veterans Born September 2, 1916. in Columbus, Murl was the son of Stacy Bevan Robison and Ethel Mayhood Robison. They preceded him in death. Murl was also preceded in death…
columbusnews-report.com
Baxter Springs man on ‘Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman’
25 Years Ago November 13 - 19, 1997 A Columbus business has a new owner, a new name, and will soon have a new look. Don and Kelley Swadley have purchased Hal’s Toy Box Auto Body Shop, 1308 East Oak Street, and renamed it Full Service Paint & Body. Heather Rene Delmont and Adam Joseph Brannin were united in marriage on October 18, 1997 at the First Christian Church in Columbus. The bride is…
fortscott.biz
Press Release from U234
Members of the USD 234 Board of Education met at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, for their regular monthly meeting at the board office. President Danny Brown opened the meeting. The board approved the official agenda, and the consent agenda as follows:. Minutes from October 10, 2022, Board...
columbusnews-report.com
Jason Hill, 48, Columbus
Jason Lee Hill 48, of Columbus, died Tuesday November 8, 2022 in Pittsburg, following a short illness. Born February 10, 1974, in Columbus, Jason was the son of David Lee and Teressa G. (Hale) Hill. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Columbus Unified High School. Jason worked for a Utility Company repairing electrical lines after natural disasters. He also worked as a…
columbusnews-report.com
October was dry month for Columbus Museum
Good news. We went the entire month of October with no floods in the ladies’ restroom. The handicap stool works fine so far. We didn’t have to drag out any blankets, nor towels and my bathing suit is back in the drawer. The 3-inch rain that we had toward the end of the month should have been enough for the leak to appear in the Mae Sherwood 2nd addition. It did not. We will keep our fingers…
columbusnews-report.com
Ralph Cure, 73, Galena
Ralph Eugene Cure, 73 of Galena, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Born November 16, 1948 in Galena, Ralph was the son of William “Bill” Cure and Opal Christine (Olds) Cure. They preceded him in death. Ralph was also preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Sue Hatton. Ralph spent time working for Beechner Aircraft in Wichita. After returning to the area,…
fourstateshomepage.com
New Pittsburg Fire Chief named
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg announced its new appointment to the position of Fire Chief for PFD. The city named Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne to succeed former Fire Chief Dennis Reilly in the role. Reilly recently announced his retirement. “Taylor has been with the Fire Department for...
columbusnews-report.com
David Stephens, 71, Parsons
David Leroy Stephens, 71 of Parsons, died at 6:17 p.m. Monday, November 7,2022, at Elmhaven East Nursing Home in Parsons. Born in Cameron, Mo., December 26, 1950, David was the son of David Stephens and Arlene (Moeller) Stephens. They preceded him in death. David was also preceded in death by one son, Jessie Stephens; one brother, Martin Stephens; and one sister, Virginia Stephens. He moved to…
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/15/22
We will see high temperatures making it only into the 30s to low 40s this week. Some rain is moving into Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. It’s cold enough to see this mixing with some wintry weather. Mainly around Sedan and south of Grand Lake. We have a weak system moving across Kansas right now into Oklahoma.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: pizza delivery robbery, frozen water pipes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Law officers search for a domestic assault suspect at a home on the 18-block of Joplin’s west 21st street for several hours on Tuesday. As authorities continue their search they have now released his identity. They say 32-year-old Christopher L. Smith of Joplin assaulted a woman by punching her in the head multiple times and choking her. Smith has an active warrant for second-degree domestic assault.
Trout Season is in full swing in Kansas as Ft. Scott restocks Gunn Park
More than 30 bodies of water are being stocked with rainbow trout across Kansas, providing anglers with winter fishing opportunities.
Kansas issues stream advisory for Humboldt tributary
The Kansas Department of Health & Environment issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of the Neosho River and the Neosho River near Humboldt.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: rollover crash, Pittsburg’s new fire chief
PRYOR, Okla. – Just after six on Monday night a 2018 Chevrolet Impala struck a culvert. The car then struck a sign, overturned two and a half times, and struck a fence. The driver, Jacee Blackford of Locust Grove, was ejected from the vehicle. The accident happened on Oakwood Road just south of Sycamore Lane in Pryor Oklahoma. Although equipped, OHP says Blackford’s seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash. She was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted with head, arm, and trunk internal injuries.
Standoff Tuesday in Joplin’s Cecil Floyd Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday KOAM was alerted to reports of Joplin Police activity, including SWAT in the 1800 block of west 21st in the Cecil Floyd Neighborhood. On our arrival you can hear police announcing on a loudspeaker for occupants of a residence to come out the front door with their hands up. Yellow line marks the...
Large RV storage garage burns in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 reports of a large garage fire in the 400 block of West 31st alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. 400 BLOCK WEST 31ST STREET IN JOPLIN IS VISIBLE FROM 32ND AND PEARL. Joplin Fire first report on the scene, “large detached garage from...
WIBW
Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville
DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
columbusnews-report.com
Titans named All-CNC League
Eight Columbus Titan Football Players were selected for All-CNC League honors in an announcement released by the league, Monday. Titan Senior, Landin Midgett, was chosen All-CNC League First Team at wide receiver and defensive back. Both positions were unanimously chosen by league coaches. Landin had 1,009 allpurpose yards on offense and special teams for the Titans and edged Jayden Hale by two…
