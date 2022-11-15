ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The annual Veterans Day

The annual Veterans Day

The annual Veterans Day breakfast and assembly was held Friday at Columbus Unified High School. Students offered recognition to area veterans and active members of the military. Presentation of the flags marked the official start of the program portion of the event. They were carried by Addison Saporito and Faith Henry. Members of the Columbus Unified High School vocal music department performed…
COLUMBUS, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Gospel concert at Columbus Christian Center

Blaine and Christine Bowman will be in concert Sunday November 20 at the Columbus Christian Center located on Merle Evans Drive. Services will begin at 10 a.m. with a time of fellowship. Blaine Bowman and his Goodtime Band have been at Christian Center a number of times in the past, but it has been a few years since their last visit. They do 15-200 concerts a year from coast to coast with styles…
COLUMBUS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
PITTSBURG, KS
Murl Robison, 106, Columbus

Murl Robison, 106, Columbus

Murl L. Robison, 106, of Columbus died Tuesday, November 8, 2022. He lived at his farm until his death of old age but with a very sharp mind. He was a proud member of “The Greatest Generation” and one of the last World War II veterans Born September 2, 1916. in Columbus, Murl was the son of Stacy Bevan Robison and Ethel Mayhood Robison. They preceded him in death. Murl was also preceded in death…
COLUMBUS, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Baxter Springs man on ‘Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman’

25 Years Ago November 13 - 19, 1997 A Columbus business has a new owner, a new name, and will soon have a new look. Don and Kelley Swadley have purchased Hal’s Toy Box Auto Body Shop, 1308 East Oak Street, and renamed it Full Service Paint & Body. Heather Rene Delmont and Adam Joseph Brannin were united in marriage on October 18, 1997 at the First Christian Church in Columbus. The bride is…
COLUMBUS, KS
fortscott.biz

Press Release from U234

Members of the USD 234 Board of Education met at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, for their regular monthly meeting at the board office. President Danny Brown opened the meeting. The board approved the official agenda, and the consent agenda as follows:. Minutes from October 10, 2022, Board...
FORT SCOTT, KS
Jason Hill, 48, Columbus

Jason Hill, 48, Columbus

Jason Lee Hill 48, of Columbus, died Tuesday November 8, 2022 in Pittsburg, following a short illness. Born February 10, 1974, in Columbus, Jason was the son of David Lee and Teressa G. (Hale) Hill. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Columbus Unified High School. Jason worked for a Utility Company repairing electrical lines after natural disasters. He also worked as a…
COLUMBUS, KS
columbusnews-report.com

October was dry month for Columbus Museum

Good news. We went the entire month of October with no floods in the ladies’ restroom. The handicap stool works fine so far. We didn’t have to drag out any blankets, nor towels and my bathing suit is back in the drawer. The 3-inch rain that we had toward the end of the month should have been enough for the leak to appear in the Mae Sherwood 2nd addition. It did not. We will keep our fingers…
COLUMBUS, KS
Ralph Cure, 73, Galena

Ralph Cure, 73, Galena

Ralph Eugene Cure, 73 of Galena, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Born November 16, 1948 in Galena, Ralph was the son of William “Bill” Cure and Opal Christine (Olds) Cure. They preceded him in death. Ralph was also preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Sue Hatton. Ralph spent time working for Beechner Aircraft in Wichita. After returning to the area,…
GALENA, KS
New Pittsburg Fire Chief named

New Pittsburg Fire Chief named

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg announced its new appointment to the position of Fire Chief for PFD. The city named Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne to succeed former Fire Chief Dennis Reilly in the role. Reilly recently announced his retirement. “Taylor has been with the Fire Department for...
PITTSBURG, KS
David Stephens, 71, Parsons

David Stephens, 71, Parsons

David Leroy Stephens, 71 of Parsons, died at 6:17 p.m. Monday, November 7,2022, at Elmhaven East Nursing Home in Parsons. Born in Cameron, Mo., December 26, 1950, David was the son of David Stephens and Arlene (Moeller) Stephens. They preceded him in death. David was also preceded in death by one son, Jessie Stephens; one brother, Martin Stephens; and one sister, Virginia Stephens. He moved to…
PARSONS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 11/15/22

We will see high temperatures making it only into the 30s to low 40s this week. Some rain is moving into Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. It’s cold enough to see this mixing with some wintry weather. Mainly around Sedan and south of Grand Lake. We have a weak system moving across Kansas right now into Oklahoma.
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: pizza delivery robbery, frozen water pipes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Law officers search for a domestic assault suspect at a home on the 18-block of Joplin’s west 21st street for several hours on Tuesday. As authorities continue their search they have now released his identity. They say 32-year-old Christopher L. Smith of Joplin assaulted a woman by punching her in the head multiple times and choking her. Smith has an active warrant for second-degree domestic assault.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: rollover crash, Pittsburg’s new fire chief

PRYOR, Okla. – Just after six on Monday night a 2018 Chevrolet Impala struck a culvert. The car then struck a sign, overturned two and a half times, and struck a fence. The driver, Jacee Blackford of Locust Grove, was ejected from the vehicle. The accident happened on Oakwood Road just south of Sycamore Lane in Pryor Oklahoma. Although equipped, OHP says Blackford’s seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash. She was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted with head, arm, and trunk internal injuries.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Large RV storage garage burns in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 reports of a large garage fire in the 400 block of West 31st alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. 400 BLOCK WEST 31ST STREET IN JOPLIN IS VISIBLE FROM 32ND AND PEARL.  Joplin Fire first report on the scene, “large detached garage from...
JOPLIN, MO
WIBW

Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville

DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Titans named All-CNC League

Titans named All-CNC League

Eight Columbus Titan Football Players were selected for All-CNC League honors in an announcement released by the league, Monday. Titan Senior, Landin Midgett, was chosen All-CNC League First Team at wide receiver and defensive back. Both positions were unanimously chosen by league coaches. Landin had 1,009 allpurpose yards on offense and special teams for the Titans and edged Jayden Hale by two…
COLUMBUS, KS

