Good news. We went the entire month of October with no floods in the ladies’ restroom. The handicap stool works fine so far. We didn’t have to drag out any blankets, nor towels and my bathing suit is back in the drawer. The 3-inch rain that we had toward the end of the month should have been enough for the leak to appear in the Mae Sherwood 2nd addition. It did not. We will keep our fingers…

COLUMBUS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO