4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksC. HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
NBC12
Chesterfield alumni honored at Bravo! Awards
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A reception on Thursday night honored the achievements of several Chesterfield County Public Schools alumni. As part of the annual Bravo! Awards, recipients have spent time in schools “sharing their life experiences and motivating the students to strive for success,” according to the Chesterfield Education Foundation.
richmond.edu
A Scholarly Achievement
Math professor publishes two books with support from Gaines Chair. A decades-old gift to the University of Richmond continues to make an impact on campus today, and Dr. Della Dumbaugh, professor of mathematics, is grateful to have benefited from it. This fall, Dumbaugh published two books with financial support from...
styleweekly.com
Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …
Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was president, Charles Robb was Virginia’s...
How this Richmond detective shared her Native American heritage with colleagues
November marks Native American Heritage Month and one member of the Richmond Police Department has a very special tie to the month that she shared with her fellow employees.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Cycling gym spins into bigger space in Richmond
Leaving behind its original digs in Manchester and lowering its decibel levels, a young cycling gym has pedaled its way across the river for some extra space.
Why Sprezza plans to serve a different kind of Italian food in Richmond
Angela Petruzzelli is about to open her dream Italian restaurant Sprezza in downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Missing Chesapeake teen may be hitchhiking to Richmond: Police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are searching for a missing teen Friday night. According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 13-year-old Jennifer Saltzman was last seen riding her bike around 4:30 p.m. in the Western Branch area of the city. Police said Jennifer's family believes she may have tried...
Parents, local NAACP chapter take aim at Gov. Youngkin’s proposed Standard of Learning
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Parents and a local NAACP chapter are taking aim at Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s latest proposal for teaching history and social studies across the commonwealth. One of Governor Youngkin’s first executive orders after taking office was to ban critical race theory from all curriculums. Now, some parents are saying […]
Woman injured in shooting near Virginia Union University
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were made aware of a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 after a woman suffering from a gunshot wound went to the Medical College of Virginia in a personal vehicle.
This group of Colonial Heights women has made 13,000 signs to spread kindness
While the "Be Kind" signs started during the early days of the pandemic, these ladies think the message today may be more important than ever.
Shiloh Baptist Honors Nurses and Veterans on Sunday
Military service and faith marked the occasion last Sunday at Shiloh Baptist Church, where congregants observed the 122nd anniversary of its Nursing Unit and the 20th anniversary of Veterans Recognition Sunday. The post Shiloh Baptist Honors Nurses and Veterans on Sunday appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Social media threats at Richmond school renew calls for cellphone restrictions
Richmond Police increased its presence at Huguenot High School on the city's Southside Thursday, and Richmond Public Schools amped up its own school security measures in response to the threats.
howafrica.com
In 1893, Sarah Jones Became First African-American Woman To Pass Virginia Medical Examining Board Exam
In 1893, she became the first African-American woman to pass the Virginia Medical Examining Board examination. She received top marks in surgery, practice, and hygiene. Dr. Sarah Boyd Jones, known as Sallie Boyd in her early years, began her medical career in 1890 when she enrolled at Howard University in Washington, D.C. to study medicine.
Hilltop
Howard Student Named Glamour’s College Women Of The Year
Howard University junior Evolone Layne was named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year. Layne’s accomplishments in the STEM field led to the honor. The nomination process included submitting a resume, a statement about a social issue she was passionate about and an interview to discuss her application.
Are convenience stores contributing to Richmond crime? These residents think so.
Community members in Richmond's Highland Park neighborhood have vocalized concerns about how they believe some of the convenience stores in the neighborhood are breeding grounds for crimes.
Pedestrian hit by car on MCV campus in downtown Richmond
A pedestrian was hit by a car on the MCV campus on Friday afternoon, causing a traffic closure.
Ex-boyfriend arrested for killing Chesterfield mother, 3 children
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were identified as the victims by Chesterfield Police.
Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months
You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
rvahub.com
VMFA announces upcoming exhibition “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour — Frederick Douglass”
“We are thrilled to have Lessons of the Hour — Frederick Douglass in VMFA’s collection,” said Cassel Oliver. “Frederick Douglass’ powerful orations and the innovative and captivating cinematography of Issac Julien will help visitors better understand Douglass’ legacy and the relevance to our contemporary experience.”
