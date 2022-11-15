ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Chesterfield alumni honored at Bravo! Awards

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A reception on Thursday night honored the achievements of several Chesterfield County Public Schools alumni. As part of the annual Bravo! Awards, recipients have spent time in schools “sharing their life experiences and motivating the students to strive for success,” according to the Chesterfield Education Foundation.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
richmond.edu

A Scholarly Achievement

Math professor publishes two books with support from Gaines Chair. A decades-old gift to the University of Richmond continues to make an impact on campus today, and Dr. Della Dumbaugh, professor of mathematics, is grateful to have benefited from it. This fall, Dumbaugh published two books with financial support from...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …

Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was president, Charles Robb was Virginia’s...
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Washington Informer

Shiloh Baptist Honors Nurses and Veterans on Sunday

Military service and faith marked the occasion last Sunday at Shiloh Baptist Church, where congregants observed the 122nd anniversary of its Nursing Unit and the 20th anniversary of Veterans Recognition Sunday. The post Shiloh Baptist Honors Nurses and Veterans on Sunday appeared first on The Washington Informer.
SHILOH, VA
Hilltop

Howard Student Named Glamour’s College Women Of The Year

Howard University junior Evolone Layne was named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year. Layne’s accomplishments in the STEM field led to the honor. The nomination process included submitting a resume, a statement about a social issue she was passionate about and an interview to discuss her application.
WASHINGTON, DC
C. Heslop

Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months

You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
ALEXANDRIA, VA

