Suwanee, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ to close

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events.
EAST ELLIJAY, GA
Red and Black

Weekend preview: Holiday market, fashion show, Toilet Day tour and more

WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. WHAT: Celebrate the last few days of the fall season with food and games at this event hosted by UGA’s University Union. WHAT: Enjoy after-hours art at various participating local galleries during this monthly event. WHERE: Multiple locations. WHEN: 6-9 p.m. PRICE: Free. Friday, Nov....
ATHENS, GA
Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Junior League of Gainesville-Hall County to host 70th annual Charity Ball

Members of the Junior League of Gainesville-Hall County will host their 70th annual Charity Ball event on Saturday, December 3. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Platinum Celebration’, according to a press release. Decorations for the event will include throwback photos and mid-century décor as a nod to the League’s 70 years of achievement promoting volunteerism and supporting women in the community.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Foundation Social Eatery reemerges in Alpharetta, 2 years after shuttering in Roswell

Chef Mel Toledo’s original restaurant Foundation Social Eatery is rising from the ashes one suburb over. The fine dining establishment closed in Roswell on December 31, 2020, after the lease ended. Toledo and wife Sandy, along with operating partner Nick Hassiotis, had a new location in Halcyon picked out, but decided against it due to the pandemic-induced economic instability. Two years later, the Foundation Social Eatery team has a new space—55 Roswell Street—in Alpharetta. It is slated to open the first week of December with an adjacent Parisian-style café called Petite FSE to follow in January 2023. The post Foundation Social Eatery reemerges in Alpharetta, 2 years after shuttering in Roswell appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ALPHARETTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville to host annual Jingle Mingle

The City of Gainesville‘s beloved Jingle Mingle is making its annual return to spread holiday cheer just in time for the 2022 holiday season. Jingle Mingle is free to the community and will be on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. on the historic Gainesville square. The event is hosted by...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Chateau Elan awarded Garden & Gun’s 2022 Made in the South title

Chateau Elan Winery, located off of Rue Charlemagne Drive in Braselton has been recognized as the “drink” category winner for its Bianco American Riserva white port in Garden & Gun’s 13th Annual Made in the South Awards. “It is an honor for the Bianco to be selected...
BRASELTON, GA
atlantafi.com

Nobu Hotel And Restaurant Opening Next Week In Atlanta

Nobu Hotel is set to open in a matter of days in Atlanta, Georgia. The long-awaited opening comes more than three years after the famed hotel’s entry into the Atlanta market was first announced with none other than Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. Located in Buckhead, Nobu Hotel offers...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

10 Must-Try Indian Restaurants Around Atlanta

Atlanta’s burgeoning food scene features a fair bit of diversity, especially when it comes to the growing number and types of Indian restaurants found throughout the city and the metropolitan area. As restaurants continue to adjust to changes in service brought on by the pandemic, many Indian restaurants around town have adapted to the evolving needs of diners, both in dishes served and in how the business operates. Here are a few places to check out offering a variety of dining options and dishes to try representing multiple regions across India. Choose between celebrity-run restaurants and traditional sit-down spots with lengthy menus, to owner-operated mom-and-pop cafes, or a ghost kitchen in a gas station with the taste of home cooking. Consider this map just a starting point to the vast variety of Indian food to explore from restaurants around Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Top 10 Atlanta Attractions to Visit This Fall

Autumn in Atlanta is glorious. The heat and humidity wear off, and Atlanta’s top attractions offer exciting new programming for families, the over-21 crowd and even hard-to-please teenagers. Check out some of the best exhibits and events coming to Atlanta this fall. Illuminarium Atlanta. Illuminarium Atlanta is a permanent...
ATLANTA, GA
tippnews.com

World of Illumination Returns to the Atlanta Metro Area for Third Consecutive Year of Holiday Magic

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
MARIETTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Open 24/7: Metro Atlanta’s 7 best 24-hour restaurants

Late-night eateries in Atlanta that are open around the clock will have you hankering for an early-morning donut or a late-night taco. With such a diverse variety of dining options available around the city, you may be wondering whether there are any restaurants open through the night. While the pandemic...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County invites public to ribbon cutting for Tadmore Park

Hall County Government is inviting the public to attend a ribbon cutting to celebrate the reopening of Tadmore Park located on Tadmore Park Drive off of Gillsville Highway at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. The park has been closed for the past 11 years due to budget cuts due...
HALL COUNTY, GA

