FOX 43

Visit Santa and get some holiday shopping done at Santa's Workshop

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf will visit Santa's Workshop at Garden Spot Fire and Rescue, located at 339 E. Main St. in New Holland, on Saturday, Dec. 10. Holiday shoppers will have the opportunity to browse through various crafters' wares for Christmas gifts, purchase food from local vendors and enter raffles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
NEW HOLLAND, PA
FOX 43

FOX43 FitMinute | The Perfect Pushup

YORK, Pa. — Have you ever wondered about how to elevate your workout with a move like the pushup?. Danny Amon, coach and fitness director at the Jewish Community Center, shows what we can do to improve our use of the move!. The pushup is one of the most...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Terre Hill announces 5th annual Christmas in the Park

TERRE HILL, Pa. — Terre Hill on Monday announced their fifth annual Christmas in the Park event to kick off the holiday season. The event, held every year in the Lancaster County borough, features over 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade lighted displays along the Christmas-themed walking trail. Attendees...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Students and Marines have a shopping spree for Toys for Tots

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Dauphin County partnered with United States Marines Toys for Tots to help out kids in need. Ollie's opened its doors a little earlier Friday morning for the local elementary students...for a toy shopping spree. Each student received $1,000 and partnered with...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Capital City Mall announces extended shopping hours, planned activities to make the holidays special

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Capital City Mall on Tuesday announced its plans for special festivities and activities for the upcoming holiday season. "Capital City Mall is making it a season to remember for the Central Pennsylvania community," the business said in a press release. "Come out and celebrate with special festivities including family photos with Santa, Black Friday giveaways, a 'Kringle Mingle,' and other seasonal events."
CAMP HILL, PA
FOX 43

Furry Friends with Apple, the dog!

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend comes to us from Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue!. Apple is 45 pounds of sweet and gentle disposition, with some of that lab personality, according to rescue staff. She just turned nine months old in October. Apple was found as a stray...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg presents 'A Very Vibrant Holiday' parade

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg will hold their annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19. The community can head down to Front and 2nd Streets between Market and North Streets at 10 a.m. to join in the festivities. The parade will feature giant parade balloons, marching band...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Student-led coat drive warms thousands in York

YORK, Pa. — Hundreds of people in need filled Union Lutheran Church in York to shop for winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves. There were no receipts, no transactions and no questions asked; just armfuls of warmth and hope. 9th grader Tristan Rankin started Coats of Friendship when he...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

What to know about bungee at Stellar Fitness in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Flying and fitness may not be your everyday combination, but one local fitness studio is making it happen!. FOX43 is highlighting unique fitness classes across the area, to begin we visited bungee at Stellar Fitness in York County. "It improves balance, is great for the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg movie theater closed due to bed bug infestation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Multiple theaters in a Harrisburg movie complex have been closed to address a reported bed bug infestation, according to Susquehanna Township Police. Regal Harrisburg, located at 1500 Caughey Drive, will be forced to keep the affected theaters closed until the situation can be remedied by pest control services, according to the Susquehanna Township Codes Enforcement Department, which issued the order on Wednesday.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County's Extraordinary Give to begin at midnight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's Extraordinary Give kicked off on Friday, Nov. 18. The organization highlights hundreds of non-profit organizations. The non-profits are promoting their missions at Decades Retro Arcade and Bowling Alley. The Lancaster County Community Foundation's Extraordinary Give is a 24-hour fundraising blitz to support community groups that...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

