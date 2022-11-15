Read full article on original website
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Hershey Gardens kicks off their Christmas Tree Showcase this weekend
HERSHEY, Pa. — The holidays are right around the corner, and Hershey Gardens knows how to get in the spirit. The Milton and Catherine Conservatory has decked their halls with eight Christmas trees decorated by local designers and featuring a variety of styles and themes. Families will have the...
Olivia's offers twist on traditional Thanksgiving dinner with pumpkin turkey pot pie
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Thanksgiving is almost upon us. Olivia's has a suggestion for those who are looking for a way to shake up the traditional turkey dinner: pumpkin turkey pot pie. Served with sweet potato casserole and full moon cider, this dish offers a great way to celebrate the...
A list of central Pa. organizations serving Thanksgiving meals
YORK, Pa. — As Thanksgiving approaches, many community organizations across Central Pennsylvania are stepping up with plans to help those in need enjoy a holiday meal. Here's a list of some of the organizations providing meals on and around Thanksgiving Day. Distribution dates are in bold. CUMBERLAND COUNTY. Carlisle.
Looking to be active on Thanksgiving? Here's a list of turkey trots across central Pennsylvania
YORK, Pa. — For many people, the biggest decision on Thanksgiving Day is whether there's enough room in their stomach for a third helping of turkey and stuffing. For others, it's which 5K race they should run that morning. An informal poll of the FOX43 staff indicates we can't...
Central Pennsylvanian production company giving back to area nonprofits
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Alexander Colon, also known as "Worldwide Wednesday," got tired of hearing "no"—so he created his own event production company. The Ripple Effect specializes in music festivals for independent artists. Originating in South Florida in 2018, Colon eventually expanded the company to his hometown of Lancaster.
Visit Santa and get some holiday shopping done at Santa's Workshop
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf will visit Santa's Workshop at Garden Spot Fire and Rescue, located at 339 E. Main St. in New Holland, on Saturday, Dec. 10. Holiday shoppers will have the opportunity to browse through various crafters' wares for Christmas gifts, purchase food from local vendors and enter raffles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Support central Pennsylvania food banks with 'Cranksgiving' bike ride
YORK, Pa. — Part bike ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt, Cranksgiving has been held annually in New York City since 1999. The organizers then brought it to York 16 years ago. This weekend, two south central Pennsylvanian cities will host their own Cranksgiving to support people in...
FOX43 FitMinute | The Perfect Pushup
YORK, Pa. — Have you ever wondered about how to elevate your workout with a move like the pushup?. Danny Amon, coach and fitness director at the Jewish Community Center, shows what we can do to improve our use of the move!. The pushup is one of the most...
Terre Hill announces 5th annual Christmas in the Park
TERRE HILL, Pa. — Terre Hill on Monday announced their fifth annual Christmas in the Park event to kick off the holiday season. The event, held every year in the Lancaster County borough, features over 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade lighted displays along the Christmas-themed walking trail. Attendees...
Students and Marines have a shopping spree for Toys for Tots
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Dauphin County partnered with United States Marines Toys for Tots to help out kids in need. Ollie's opened its doors a little earlier Friday morning for the local elementary students...for a toy shopping spree. Each student received $1,000 and partnered with...
Capital City Mall announces extended shopping hours, planned activities to make the holidays special
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Capital City Mall on Tuesday announced its plans for special festivities and activities for the upcoming holiday season. "Capital City Mall is making it a season to remember for the Central Pennsylvania community," the business said in a press release. "Come out and celebrate with special festivities including family photos with Santa, Black Friday giveaways, a 'Kringle Mingle,' and other seasonal events."
Furry Friends with Apple, the dog!
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend comes to us from Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue!. Apple is 45 pounds of sweet and gentle disposition, with some of that lab personality, according to rescue staff. She just turned nine months old in October. Apple was found as a stray...
Harrisburg presents 'A Very Vibrant Holiday' parade
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg will hold their annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19. The community can head down to Front and 2nd Streets between Market and North Streets at 10 a.m. to join in the festivities. The parade will feature giant parade balloons, marching band...
Student-led coat drive warms thousands in York
YORK, Pa. — Hundreds of people in need filled Union Lutheran Church in York to shop for winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves. There were no receipts, no transactions and no questions asked; just armfuls of warmth and hope. 9th grader Tristan Rankin started Coats of Friendship when he...
Man donates late wife's instruments to students in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A local man is honoring his late wife by donating some of her favorite possessions to the School District of Lancaster. Dr. Karl Moyer donated two violins, one viola and one cello to the school district. He also made a contribution to the organization, Music For...
Project Share in Carlisle to distribute turkey dinners to 500 households
CARLISLE, Pa. — Project Share in Cumberland County plans to distribute turkeys and turkey dinners to approximately 500 families in need. The organization will provide the supplies so that families can cook their meals in their homes for the holiday. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5...
What to know about bungee at Stellar Fitness in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Flying and fitness may not be your everyday combination, but one local fitness studio is making it happen!. FOX43 is highlighting unique fitness classes across the area, to begin we visited bungee at Stellar Fitness in York County. "It improves balance, is great for the...
Harrisburg movie theater closed due to bed bug infestation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Multiple theaters in a Harrisburg movie complex have been closed to address a reported bed bug infestation, according to Susquehanna Township Police. Regal Harrisburg, located at 1500 Caughey Drive, will be forced to keep the affected theaters closed until the situation can be remedied by pest control services, according to the Susquehanna Township Codes Enforcement Department, which issued the order on Wednesday.
Lancaster County's Extraordinary Give to begin at midnight
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's Extraordinary Give kicked off on Friday, Nov. 18. The organization highlights hundreds of non-profit organizations. The non-profits are promoting their missions at Decades Retro Arcade and Bowling Alley. The Lancaster County Community Foundation's Extraordinary Give is a 24-hour fundraising blitz to support community groups that...
Historic Children's Lake in Boiling Springs drained for renovations
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — It's a strange sight in the small town of Boiling Springs, Cumberland County. The town's historic landmark, Children's Lake, has been drained, in order to undergo a $5.2 million rehabilitation project. “Back in 2016, a sinkhole developed here on Bucher Hill Road, we noticed some...
