TWO SEDALIA MEN ARRESTED FOR FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
Two Sedalia men were arrested for felonies in Saline County on Sunday, November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
Sedalia Woman Arrested for DWI Prior Offender
Sedalia Police observed an SUV drifting back and forth while traveling eastbound on West 16th Street Sunday just before 2 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle at 16th and Quincy, and an investigation revealed that the driver, 36-year-old Elizabeth Aimee Davis of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Davis was...
NEW FRANKLIN WOMAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin woman was charged with multiple felonies in Howard County on Thursday, November 10, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, the East Central Drug Task Force, Howard County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a narcotics search warrant at the residence of Ashley Hendrix.
MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN COOPER COUNTY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A 34-year-old man was charged with a felony for forgery after a traffic stop in Cooper County on July 2, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven a man who identified himself as Kevin Montero Poveda. The vehicle had two passengers, including Carlos Morales, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An agent with the FBI informed the trooper that Morales was involved in a ring of jewelry thieves operating in the Miami, Florida area.
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI Drugs After One-Car Crash
Sedalia Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on West 16th near Stewart Avenue Monday just before midnight. Investigation revealed that the driver, 20-year-old Dakota Gibson of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Gibson was arrested and taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by PCAD for a blood draw. Gibson was then transported to...
Clinton Police Arrest Report (11/15)
Kaden Luke Hentz of Springfield, MO was issued a warrant on 11/10/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Jon Anthony Headley of Liberty, MO was issued a warrant on 11/10/2022 for arrest warrants in other jurisdictions. Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 11/10/2022 for resisting/interfering with...
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles
A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
Speedy Driver Arrested for DWI By Drugs
Sedalia Police observed a car traveling eastbound on Broadway around Arlington at a high rate of speed at 1:33 a.m. Saturday. Radar indicated the car was doing 61 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone. A traffic stop was conducted at Broadway and Crockett Avenue. The driver,...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 15, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, the Pettis County K9 Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of US 65 Highway and Honda Road. The vehicle fled from Deputies at a high rate of speed, over 100 miles per hour. The driver of the vehicle fled to his residence, where he continued to resist arrest. The suspect was taken into custody in the 23000 block of Anderson School Road. Darrell L. Johnson, 45, Sedalia, was arrested on formal charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Harassment in the 2nd Degree, and Driving While Intoxicated. Johnson was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold. Johnson was issued of a bond of $5,000 cash or surety with several bond conditions, including that Johnson shall surrender his driver's license, he shall not drive, nor will Johnson have any contact with Deputy Moore.
KC Man Arrested for DWI Drugs & Alcohol
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Broadway and Oak Grove on a vehicle for moving violations, at 8:01 p.m. Sunday. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Nikita Andreyevich Antonov of Kansas City, was found to be intoxicated by a combination of drugs and alcohol. Antonov was placed under arrest for...
Sedalia Man Arrested For Auto Theft
A Sedalia man was arrested for auto theft early this morning. Sedalia Police took a report from a woman at an apartment in the 400 block of West 6th Street Saturday morning at 9:22 a.m. She said that a man who was at her apartment on Friday was seen driving...
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A suspect in a deadly 2017 shooting near downtown Jefferson City will head to prison. Judge Aaron Martin sentenced Robert Farrow to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. According to public court records, Farrow entered a guilty plea on a felony charge of accessory to voluntary manslaughter. The post Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man charged with Moniteau County burglary denied bond
A Jefferson City man accused in a recent Moniteau County burglary is denied bond. Daniel Brown, 42, was arrested earlier this month for burglarizing property just outside Tipton. He’s charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. Moniteau County judge Aaron Martin...
Pleasant Hill Woman Dies in Head-on Collision in Jackson County
A Pleasant Hill woman died in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, driven by 46-year-old Daniel E. Speckman of Greenwood, was on Missouri 150, west of Missouri 7 around 6:30 a.m., when the truck began to slide, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a westbound 2013 Ford Focus, driven by 27-year-old Kyliah R. Sharkey of Pleasant Hill, head on.
Drug and firearm seizure in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - Drugs and a firearm were reportedly seized by a trooper in Saline County Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 25-year-old Melvin E. Osburn, of Sedalia, is in custody for alleged delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Man gets 19 years in prison for trying to rob Versailles bank, firing gun at officers
A Drexel, MO, man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison after he was convicted of shooting at police after an attempted bank robbery in Versailles. A judge sentenced Jacob Allen Monteer to 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. Monteer was convicted in...
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (11/14)
Citation issued to Trevor Lasswell of Deepwater for speeding. Arrested Timothy Victor of Windsor on a Henry County warrant. Property damage in the 700 block of W. Division Road/ Report taken. Citations were issued to Dasyto L. Stewart, Clinton, for speed and failure to register a motor vehicle. Check the...
Highway Patrol Accident And Arrest Reports
State Troopers report one accident and one arrest in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton County, a 17-year-old Mendon boy was injured when he was eastbound on Route E near Highway 11. At about 1:25 pm, the teen ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the left side of the road and his pick-up overturned and came to rest on its wheels. The teen was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries.
Cole County purchases radar trailer
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Cole County Public Works announced in a Monday press release that the county recently purchased a radar trailer to be used for speed control on county roadways. The Cole County Sheriff’s Department provided funding for the trailer. Cole County Public Works will place the trailer on roadways and the sheriff’s department The post Cole County purchases radar trailer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
