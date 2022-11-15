Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Friday Night Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard
Manitowoc Lincoln opened its Girls Basketball season in exciting fashion as the Ships defeated visiting Milwaukee King 75 to 70 in overtime at the JFK Fieldhouse Friday night. Kiel 50 Howards Grove 36. Hilbert 46 Gibraltar 42. Sheboygan Area Lutheran 52 St. Mary’s Springs 44. Random Lake 61 Sheboygan...
seehafernews.com
Ships Open Their Girls Basketball Season Tonight At Home
There are seven games of local and area interest tonight in Girls High School Basketball. One of those is at JFK Fieldhouse where Manitowoc Lincoln opens the season against non-conference foe, Milwaukee King. Elsewhere, Howards Grove travels to Kiel, Hilbert heads north to Gibraltar, Freedom is at Kewaunee, Random Lake...
seehafernews.com
Lancer Girls Down Brillion
Manitowoc Lutheran earned its 2nd win of the week and the season by defeating a short-handed Brillion girls basketball team last night 60-to-58. The Lancers were led in scoring by Marissa Mehlhorn with 15 points, Ginevra Ermis chipped in 13. Alaina Schwahn of the Lions took game scoring honors with...
Shiocton football finishes Cinderella run with silver ball
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – In the words of Shiocton’s coaches and players, everyone counted them out. But on this day, they were one of the last two teams standing in Division 7. The Chiefs fell 41-7 to undefeated No. 1 Regis in the D7 state championship game, finishing the season at 11-3 with their first […]
seehafernews.com
WIAA State Football Finals Get Underway Today
Not only is this game day for the Green Bay Packers, but it’s also the start of championship week in Madison. Beginning this morning, there will be 7 state high school football championship games played on the turf at Camp Randall Stadium over the next 2 days. The first...
WBAY Green Bay
Packers pre-game lighting
Birthdays are a big deal in India, and 2-year-old Yana Patel's parents wanted to celebrate with the Fond du Lac County community. With a rise in RSV and flu, they offer tips to keep family gatherings as germ-free as possible. Parade rampage driver gets 6 life sentences, no parole. Updated:...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Boys and Girls Club Names New Executive Director
The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County now has a new Executive Director. Jody Kasten is stepping into the role following the stepping down of Bill Bertsche. Kasten has a litany of experience as she was on the board for various non-profits in Brown County and has taught 6th and 8th grade English.
94.3 Jack FM
Fox Valley School Is Tops In The State
HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Fox Valley school is really exceeding expectations in the latest state report card from the Department of Public Instruction. Kimberly’s Woodland Intermediate School had the highest individual school score in the state. That’s according to the data for the 2021-22 school year.
wearegreenbay.com
Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe expanding to Appleton, new location ‘will complete family dream’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe plans to open a new location in the Appleton area. Franchise owner Mary VandeWalle says the new store will complete a family dream. “Uncle Mike, Mike VandeWalle, he was the mastermind behind our success here. He passed away, it...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The Lakeshore Wind Ensemble is getting ready to fill the Capitol Civic Center with the sounds of Christmas. Click here to learn more about their Festival of Christmas concert. – Hundreds of people gathered in Green Bay this weekend to battle veteran suicide. Click here to learn more. –...
seehafernews.com
MPSD to Discuss Introducing Eleven New Classes
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Curriculum Committee is slated to gather this evening. They will be in the Board Room in the Office on Lindbergh Drive at 5:00 p.m. where they will discuss the adoption of an English Learning Arts class. They will also look over proposals for eleven...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police arrest 7, eject 9 fans during Packers loss to Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department was fairly busy during the Packers matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. While the Packers were attempting to keep their playoff hopes alive on the field, Green Bay Police were helping to keep things in order in the stands and around Lambeau Field.
doorcountydailynews.com
Semi accident closes County S on Friday
A semi-trailer traveling northbound on County Trunk S in southern Door County caused the highway to be closed for about two hours on Friday afternoon. Southern Door Fire Chief says the driver of the semi lost control of the truck on the slippery road caused by blowing snow, and it jack-knifed into the ditch. A heavy-duty wrecker from Green Bay was dispatched to pull the semi-truck out, and traffic was detoured west from Carnot Road to County Trunk J. The Door County Sheriff’s Department reported that County Trunk S was reopened shortly after 5:30 pm. No injuries were reported.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Called Less at Lambeau Field for Titans Game, More Arrests Made
The Green Bay Police Department may have been called into action fewer times last night as the Packers fell to the Titans than they did when the Cowboys were in town, but they had to arrest more people. The Department reported being called 39 times throughout the game, which is...
Disturbing Green Bay stabbing: Suspect accused of taking video with body
The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has filed its criminal complaint on Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, a suspect in the murder of Patrick Ernst, 65, of Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
seehafernews.com
On Broadway Receives $90K, Multi-Year Grant to Present the Levitt AMP Green Bay Music Series
On Broadway, Inc. in Green Bay has been awarded a multi-year Levitt AMP Green Bay Grant Award of $90,000 in matching funds to present a free outdoor music series. The Levitt AMP Green Bay Music Series will be held at Leicht Park for the next three years thanks to the funding.
Fox11online.com
Bourbon Maple Brussel Sprouts from Vince Lombardi's Steakhouse
Chef Joe from the newly renovated Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel shares how to make on of their signature side dishes on the menu at Vince Lombardi's Steakhouse. Check out everything the restaurant has to offer by visiting vincelombardisteakhouse.com. Bourbon Maple Glaze (Makes 2 cups):. 2 cups Wisconsin Maple Syrup...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County family is celebrating their daughter’s second birthday and they’re including the community in their celebration. Yana Patel of North Fond du Lac is turning two years old on November 16th. And, her parents are very proud. According to her dad Manny Patel, “I just want a blessing for her, everyone give her blessed. And it’s her second birthday so I want to celebrate in some different way.”
Fox11online.com
Patrick's 2022-23 winter forecast: A return to cold and snow
This is my 17th year producing a winter forecast here in Northeast Wisconsin and my 25th year doing seasonal forecasts. The idea behind seasonal forecasting is to determine how certain pressure and temperature patterns are evolving and use that to find similar years. The main things I investigate are El Niño/La Niña, the October snowpack over Asia and North America, the temperature oscillations of the northern Pacific Ocean and a pattern called Madden-Julian oscillation.
Comments / 0