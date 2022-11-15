Blaine and Christine Bowman will be in concert Sunday November 20 at the Columbus Christian Center located on Merle Evans Drive. Services will begin at 10 a.m. with a time of fellowship. Blaine Bowman and his Goodtime Band have been at Christian Center a number of times in the past, but it has been a few years since their last visit. They do 15-200 concerts a year from coast to coast with styles…

COLUMBUS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO