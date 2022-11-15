Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Related
columbusnews-report.com
Veterans assembly features Caleb Linn
In what has become a tradition the students at Columbus Unified High School the students have honored local Veterans with a breakfast and program. Veteran Marine Sgt. Caleb Linn, a fifth grade teacher at Columbus Central School spoke to the students about the importance of remembering America’s Veterans. He opened his talk by quoting former President John F. Kennedy from a speech he gave in…
columbusnews-report.com
Gospel concert at Columbus Christian Center
Blaine and Christine Bowman will be in concert Sunday November 20 at the Columbus Christian Center located on Merle Evans Drive. Services will begin at 10 a.m. with a time of fellowship. Blaine Bowman and his Goodtime Band have been at Christian Center a number of times in the past, but it has been a few years since their last visit. They do 15-200 concerts a year from coast to coast with styles…
columbusnews-report.com
Baxter Springs man on ‘Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman’
25 Years Ago November 13 - 19, 1997 A Columbus business has a new owner, a new name, and will soon have a new look. Don and Kelley Swadley have purchased Hal’s Toy Box Auto Body Shop, 1308 East Oak Street, and renamed it Full Service Paint & Body. Heather Rene Delmont and Adam Joseph Brannin were united in marriage on October 18, 1997 at the First Christian Church in Columbus. The bride is…
columbusnews-report.com
Jason Hill, 48, Columbus
Jason Lee Hill 48, of Columbus, died Tuesday November 8, 2022 in Pittsburg, following a short illness. Born February 10, 1974, in Columbus, Jason was the son of David Lee and Teressa G. (Hale) Hill. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Columbus Unified High School. Jason worked for a Utility Company repairing electrical lines after natural disasters. He also worked as a…
columbusnews-report.com
Ralph Cure, 73, Galena
Ralph Eugene Cure, 73 of Galena, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Born November 16, 1948 in Galena, Ralph was the son of William “Bill” Cure and Opal Christine (Olds) Cure. They preceded him in death. Ralph was also preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Sue Hatton. Ralph spent time working for Beechner Aircraft in Wichita. After returning to the area,…
columbusnews-report.com
David Stephens, 71, Parsons
David Leroy Stephens, 71 of Parsons, died at 6:17 p.m. Monday, November 7,2022, at Elmhaven East Nursing Home in Parsons. Born in Cameron, Mo., December 26, 1950, David was the son of David Stephens and Arlene (Moeller) Stephens. They preceded him in death. David was also preceded in death by one son, Jessie Stephens; one brother, Martin Stephens; and one sister, Virginia Stephens. He moved to…
columbusnews-report.com
Galena Police LOG
Galena Police officers were dispatched to 444 Four States Dr. to investigate a report of aggravated criminal threat. Offense occurred October 31. Galena Police officers served an arrest warrant at 702 E. 7th October 1. Galena Police officers were dispatched to 1204 Harvard St. to investigate a report of theft of property or services. Item reported stolen was a lawn mower valued at approximately…
Comments / 0