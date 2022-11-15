Read full article on original website
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Blind woman and guide dog kicked out of London Premier Inn
A blind woman and her guide dog were thrown out of a London Premier Inn in the night after she was accused of lying about her assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, said she was woken up and asked for "proof" her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog. She claimed...
Panel to investigate crab and lobster deaths on north-east coast of England
The UK government is to set up an independent expert panel to investigate the cause of the mass die-offs of crabs and lobsters on the north-east coast of England, it has announced. The panel will consider the impact of dredging around a freeport development in Teesside and the presence of...
BBC
Scots veteran recalls tears of Germany's child soldiers
As the country marks Remembrance Day in which the fallen of two world wars are commemorated, veterans have been speaking about their first-hand accounts as part of a special archive project involving the BBC. Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, was living in the east end of...
BBC
Paralysed Birmingham surgeon returns to work after cycling accident
A surgeon paralysed in a freak cycling accident has returned to work to continue operating after almost two years of intensive rehabilitation. Mohammed Belal, a consultant urologist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), was struck by a tree while out cycling in 2021. Paralysed from the waist down, he said...
‘Wow, Samuel L Jackson is here!’ – how Yorkshire became Marvel’s go-to location
Why did the superhero franchise descend on the moors? What made Tom Cruise film Mission: Impossible nearby, and Shane Meadows follow suit? We report from new screen star hotspot Halifax – now being renamed Haliwood
NME
Madness announce UK and Ireland shows for summer 2023
Madness have announced tour dates in the UK and Ireland, which will take place next summer – find tickets here. The group are due to play Forest Live gigs at Cannock Chase Forest on June 8, and Cheshire’s Delamere Forest on June 15. Elsewhere, they’ve got dates at...
BBC
Dorset home shortlisted for House of the Year award
A home built out of red brick and described as "eccentric" by judges has been shortlisted for a prestigious award. The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) chose the Red House in Shaftesbury, Dorset, to go into the final of its House of the Year 2022 award. It was shortlisted...
cohaitungchi.com
Old Man of Storr Hike on Isle of Skye
The Old Man of Storr hike is one of the best Isle of Skye hikes we did, with incredible views in every direction. Even from the highway, you can sense what a special place this is, but the experience at the top makes it so much better. This is one of the top things to do on the Isle of Skye and can be done with kids.
BBC
Lake District wildlife haven in Ennerdale gets special status
More than 7,400 acres of water, forests and mountains in the Lake District has been designated a super national nature reserve (NNR). The area in Ennerdale has become the biggest nature reserve in Cumbria - and the ninth largest in England. Natural England said the status gave the area protection...
BBC
South Scotland makes Lonely Planet top travel list
The south of Scotland is included among 30 global destinations in the Lonely Planet's Best in Travel guide for 2023. It said many people made the "big mistake" of driving through the area on their way elsewhere. However, it said that meant you could find "breathing room" even in summer...
