BBC

Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play

Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC

Blind woman and guide dog kicked out of London Premier Inn

A blind woman and her guide dog were thrown out of a London Premier Inn in the night after she was accused of lying about her assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, said she was woken up and asked for "proof" her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog. She claimed...
BBC

Scots veteran recalls tears of Germany's child soldiers

As the country marks Remembrance Day in which the fallen of two world wars are commemorated, veterans have been speaking about their first-hand accounts as part of a special archive project involving the BBC. Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, was living in the east end of...
BBC

Paralysed Birmingham surgeon returns to work after cycling accident

A surgeon paralysed in a freak cycling accident has returned to work to continue operating after almost two years of intensive rehabilitation. Mohammed Belal, a consultant urologist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), was struck by a tree while out cycling in 2021. Paralysed from the waist down, he said...
NME

Madness announce UK and Ireland shows for summer 2023

Madness have announced tour dates in the UK and Ireland, which will take place next summer – find tickets here. The group are due to play Forest Live gigs at Cannock Chase Forest on June 8, and Cheshire’s Delamere Forest on June 15. Elsewhere, they’ve got dates at...
BBC

Dorset home shortlisted for House of the Year award

A home built out of red brick and described as "eccentric" by judges has been shortlisted for a prestigious award. The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) chose the Red House in Shaftesbury, Dorset, to go into the final of its House of the Year 2022 award. It was shortlisted...
cohaitungchi.com

Old Man of Storr Hike on Isle of Skye

The Old Man of Storr hike is one of the best Isle of Skye hikes we did, with incredible views in every direction. Even from the highway, you can sense what a special place this is, but the experience at the top makes it so much better. This is one of the top things to do on the Isle of Skye and can be done with kids.
BBC

Lake District wildlife haven in Ennerdale gets special status

More than 7,400 acres of water, forests and mountains in the Lake District has been designated a super national nature reserve (NNR). The area in Ennerdale has become the biggest nature reserve in Cumbria - and the ninth largest in England. Natural England said the status gave the area protection...
BBC

South Scotland makes Lonely Planet top travel list

The south of Scotland is included among 30 global destinations in the Lonely Planet's Best in Travel guide for 2023. It said many people made the "big mistake" of driving through the area on their way elsewhere. However, it said that meant you could find "breathing room" even in summer...
