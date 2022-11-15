ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northbound I-135 will be closed on Saturday in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you plan to travel north on Interstate 135 in Wichita on Saturday, you may have to take a detour.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound lanes of I-135 at the North Junction construction site from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Drivers on I-135 will have to detour onto eastbound Kansas Highway 254.

When you get to the end of the K-254 exit ramp, flaggers will direct you to the westbound K-254 entrance ramp. After you are on westbound K-254, take the northbound I-135 exit to continue your journey.

KDOT says crews are closing the northbound I-135 lanes so they can relocate barrier walls for future construction work.

To get the latest updates on the North Junction construction, click here . To see the fact sheet about the long-term project, click here .

