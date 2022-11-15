Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out In Stunning Sheer Dress As Pete Davidson Dating Rumors Ramp Up

Source: mega

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski embodied *sheer* fashion perfection this week, rocking a sizzling see-through gown while attending a recent star-studded Swarovski event in New York City.

On Monday, November 14, the My Body author hit the red carpet outside of Manhattan’s The Mark Hotel donning a tastefully transparent floor-length which showed off her signature toned abs. Ratajkowski completed the elegant look with a classic diamond necklace, a pair of black stiletto sandals, a subtle bracelet and a small black leather handbag, her iconic bangs framing her face.

Ratajkowski’s solo outing comes just one day after the swimwear maven set social media ablaze amid rumors that she is reportedly dating famous funny man Pete Davidson.

After months of jokes surrounding Davidson’s penchant for pulling Hollywood heartthrobs, rumors of Ratajowski’s romance with the Saturday Night Live alum began circulating over the weekend, after an anonymous fan sent a message to celebrity gossip Instagram page DeuxMoi, alleging to have seen the pair cozying up in NYC.

“CANT BELIEVE IM SAYING THIS,” the purported witness wrote. “EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLLL.”

"His hands were allll over her and they're clearly clearly hooking up,” the alleged spy quipped of the pair.

While both Ratajkowski and Davidson have remained tight-lipped surrounding their reported night out, both parties are newly-single.

Earlier this summer, both stars endured high-profile breakups: Davidson called it quits with girlfriend Kim Kardashian in August while Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Though Davidson’s breakup from Kardashian was reportedly amicable — the pair reportedly maintained "a lot of love and respect for each other," an insider spilled shortly after their split — it seems Ratajkowski’s separation came with several conflicting emotions.

“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” the model explained of how she’s navigating her divorce last month. “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

Daily Mail previously reported on the model’s recent night out.