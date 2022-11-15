Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Callisto Protocol - Official Launch Trailer
Discover the terrifying secrets of Black Iron Prison in Striking Distance Studios' The Callisto Protocol. The Callisto Protocol launches on PC and consoles on December 2, 2022.
IGN
Arena Breakout - Official Closed Beta Launch Gameplay Trailer
Get another look at Arena Breakout, including gameplay, gear, and more, in this latest trailer for the tactical first-person mobile shooter game. Arena Breakout's Closed Beta test is available now to December 1, 2022.
IGN
Risen - Official Port Announcement Teaser Trailer
Risen is making its return to modern hardware with full gamepad controls and reworked UI, a fully seamless open world with no loading screens, and over 60 hours of immersive gameplay and side quests to complete. Risen is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 24.
IGN
Ova Magica - Official Trailer | PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview Showcase
Ova Magica is an upcoming game that blends JRPG, farming, and monster-taming genres with life-sim elements. Explore the colorful world of Clover Town, check out gameplay, meet adorable creatures and see how they help you with farming activities and combat in this trailer for the game. Ova Magica will be...
IGN
Inside - Official Trailer
Inside tells the story of Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.
IGN
Sci-Fi Action RPG Cygnus Enterprises Takes Players to a Vibrant Future
Have you ever wondered what you’d get if you mixed a top-down version of Destiny 2 with Diablo, sprinkled in some SimCity, a little Tropico 6, then finished with a touch of Fallout Shelter? If so, you’re not alone. Team Miaozi, a diverse group of PC gaming industry veterans from 15 different countries, is made up of key members from teams responsible for games like Total War: Three Kingdoms, Age of Wonders 3, the Far Cry series, Halo Wars 2, Sea of Thieves, and more. Founded in 2019, Team Miaozi has spent the last three years developing the upcoming game Cygnus Enterprises. This single-player sci-fi game combines action-RPG elements with small-scale city management, all set in a distant future with striking visuals and vibrant colors, creating a world ripe for exploration.
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Are Full of Glaring Technical Problems
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's review embargo has lifted, and as it ticks over to November 18 around the world, folks are beginning to get access to them. Which means everyone is now able to see an extremely unfortunate, glaring issue with the games: they run very, very poorly. We...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - All 32 Ominous Stake Locations
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have Ominous Stakes planted all over the Paldea region for players to find, collect and unlock what is behind these mysterious vault Doors. Here are all the Ominous Stake Locations in Paldea and the Shrine locations. 00:00:05 - Purple Ominous Stake Locations. 00:02:18 - Yellow Ominous...
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 11-14-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 11/14/22!. 00:00 - Battlefield 2042 - Official Development Update Trailer. 06:10 - Honor of Kings: World - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer. 08:55 - Romancelvania - Official Teaser Trailer. 09:58 - What the Bat? - Official Release Date Trailer. 10:55 - War...
IGN
Evolution Items - How to Evolve Every Pokemon
This Evolution Items guide will cover every evolution item and evolution method so you can learn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Usually, a Pokemon simply needs to be raised to a certain level, but there are many different Pokemon that require you to evolve them through different methods. One of the most common evolution methods involves giving a Pokemon a special stone or maxing out their Friendship.
IGN
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me - Official Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me, the Season One finale in Supermassive Games' series of branching cinematic horror games. In The Devil In Me, a group of documentary film makers receive a mysterious call inviting them to a modern-day replica of serial killer H.H. Holmes’ ‘Murder Castle’. The hotel is the perfect set for their new episode, but the crew soon discovers that they’re being watched.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok’s Puzzle-Filled Level Design Is a Gift from the Gods
God of War Ragnarok's secret weapon is its knotty, puzzle-packed level design. It creates a world that takes mathematical problems and asks you not to pull out your calculator, but instead hurl a deadly weapon at high speed and ricochet it around impossible angles. It turns puzzles into power fantasies, and through that makes the quest for its Platinum trophy all the more alluring.
IGN
PSA: Steam Is Back Up [Update]
Update 11/18 3:45 pm PT: A half hour after the outage, Steam appears to be back online. Happy gaming!. Original Story: Steam appears to be down as users are reporting a sudden outage at the world’s largest PC games launcher and store. According to IGN’s sister site DownDetector, users...
IGN
The 1000th Pokémon Has Been Revealed At Last
At last, Game Freak has done it. As of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet there are now more than 1000 Pokémon. Pokémon Sword and Shield, along with their DLC, brought the total up to 905, and Scarlet and Violet's additions cap the number at a whopping 1008. For those tracking, that's not counting regional variants such as Wooper's new variant in the Paldea region, though it does count new regional evolutions, assuming they have different names than their counterparts elsewhere.
IGN
Sonic the Hedgehog Co-Creator Reportedly Arrested for Insider Trading
Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka has been arrested for suspected insider trading for an investment made while working at Square Enix. As reported by IGN Japan, Naka was arrested by the Special Investigation Department of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office alongside two other former Square Enix employees. He...
IGN
Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 14 Minutes of PC Gameplay at Max Settings (4K 60FPS)
CPU - 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K.
IGN
How to Play the Pokemon Games in Chronological Order
The mainline Pokemon games make up one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time. From Pokemon Red and Blue to the latest entries in the series, these games have amassed a huge audience that just keeps coming back for more. If you haven't played all of the Pokemon...
IGN
South Province (Area One) Trainer Battles
The South Province Area One in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is located south of Mesagoza and is home to trainer battles you need to finish to get rewards from the Pokemon League Rep. As this is still near the starting area, the battles here will involve low-level pokemon from other trainers.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review Roundtable: How Does It Compare to Pokemon Legends Arceus? - NVC 638
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are here, and we’re joined by Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter and returning trainers Reb Valentine and Casey Defreitas to dive into all of the details about the latest generation! Here’s what we think of its tech issues, its latest gimmicks, and whether it stands out from other generations. Plus, Harvestella, the new Fire Emblem Engage trailer, Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Game of the Year chances, and more!
IGN
Battlefield 2042's Season 3 Brings New Map, Battle Pass, and More Next Week
Developer EA Dice has announced that Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation arrives on November 22, bringing a new map, Battle Pass, Specialist, and more. The new map, Spearhead, puts players in the Swedish wilderness as they fight in and around two high tech weapon manufacturing facilities. Season 3 will also see launch maps Manifest and Breakaway reworked, but not until December and January respectively.
Comments / 0