'Highly-sought' bottles of whiskey up for grabs

Over 1,400 bottles of rare, “highly sought” Kentucky whiskeys are up for grabs through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

1,440 bottles of Pappy Van Winkle are available through a limited-release lottery.

PA residence and those with a liquor license have until 5 p.m. on Friday to opt in to one or more of the drawings.

The following whiskeys are available:

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95 Proof, $399.99 each – 27 bottles for individual consumers, nine bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old, $159.99 each – 52 bottles for individual consumers, 17 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90 Proof, $249.99 each – 81 bottles for individual consumers, 27 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof, $149.99 each – 86 bottles for individual consumers, 28 bottles for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof, $89.99 each – 237 bottles for individual consumers, 78 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90 Proof, $99.99 each – 599 bottles for individual consumers, 199 bottles for licensees

Another, non-Van Winkle product is also available:

Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2022, $159.99 each – 90 bottles for individual consumers, 60 bottles for licensees

Those that enter the Van Winkle lottery can also enter the Old Forester lottery as well.

Winners will be selected the week of November 28. Winners and those that don’t will be notified in the coming weeks.