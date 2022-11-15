ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Neighbors find cracks in county's sidewalk plan

PORTLAND, Ore. — Businesses near Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and Wichita Avenue say the plans Clackamas County has for them isn’t what they need right now. “Clackamas County thinks they need to put sidewalks on Johnson Creek Boulevard, even though the Springwater Corridor runs parallel with it. So, why do we need a bike path, a walking path, and sidewalks on both sides of the road?” said Peggy Cassinelli-Beeson.
KATU.com

Moms 'fight' to be heard as they rally for addiction recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of activist moms is gathering in Northeast Portland to say 'enough is enough' with Oregon's addiction crisis. Their plan is to be visible and make as much noise as possible at Portland's noisy NE 82nd and Glisan intersection. Kelly Hernandez will stand there Saturday...
KATU.com

Live in Portland? You're a proud resident of America's 22nd-best big city!

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland has been named America's 22nd-best big city to live in, as per an annual analysis by U.S. News. U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas to create the list. To make the top of the list, a city had to have good value, be desirable, have a strong job market, and have a high quality of life.
KATU.com

Some Portland Starbucks workers join 'Red Cup Rebellion'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Starbucks workers were on the picket line Thursday as part of a new movement called “Red Cup Rebellion.”. Some Starbucks stores in Oregon joined the strike. KATU spoke with employees striking outside the store at Southwest 5th Avenue and Oak Street in downtown Portland. They...
KATU.com

Airline donates Q400 plane to PCC for student training

HILLSBORO, Ore. — When you fly shorter trips around the Northwest or the West Coast, chances are you're flying Horizon or Alaska. And if you're flying on a Horizon propeller plane, it's a Q400. On Friday, the airline donated one of those planes to the Portland Community College Foundation.
KATU.com

Some improvements planned, underway ahead of state transfer of SE Powell to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Major improvements are coming to large sections of Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, just a month after a semi-truck driver hit and killed a biker on the road near Cleveland High School and months before the state’s transportation agency will begin talks with state lawmakers about handing control of portions of the road over to the city of Portland.
KATU.com

Broadway in Portland: "Jagged Little Pill"

Some shows you see. This show you feel. Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. Kara Mack caught up with the cast of "Jagged Little Pill" to learn more about the electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family.
KATU.com

Teen shot, seriously injured in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland's Argay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Northeast 133rd Avenue just south of Sandy Boulevard. Initial reports state the teenager was shot multiple times. First responders applied...
KATU.com

Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
KATU.com

Crew puts out Vancouver house fire within minutes

VANCOUVER, Wash. — There was a residential house fire in Vancouver Wednesday morning around 5:15 a.m. Fire crews were called to 10107 Northeast Fourth Street. According to Vancouver Fire Department, when crews arrived they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the house. Officials say they deployed the...
KATU.com

Victim in June 2022 homicide case identified by Portland Police

PORTLAND, Ore. — Porltand Police officials say they identified the victim of a June, 2022 homicide in the Roseway neighborhood. The medical examiner said McKeever Thompson III, 24, died from a gunshot wound. The investigation started on the afternoon of June 20 along Northeast 81st Avenue between Siskiyou and...
