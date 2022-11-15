Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Neighbors find cracks in county's sidewalk plan
PORTLAND, Ore. — Businesses near Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and Wichita Avenue say the plans Clackamas County has for them isn’t what they need right now. “Clackamas County thinks they need to put sidewalks on Johnson Creek Boulevard, even though the Springwater Corridor runs parallel with it. So, why do we need a bike path, a walking path, and sidewalks on both sides of the road?” said Peggy Cassinelli-Beeson.
KATU.com
New BottleDrop center opens in NE Portland, features new bulk counting technology
PORTLAND, Ore. — Bottle and can recyclers rejoice! A new BottleDrop has opened at 555 Northeast 122nd Avenue. The new facility replaces the previous Glisan BottleDrop. The new center will feature new technology that is a first of its kind. The technology, called Stream Count AI, is an innovative...
KATU.com
Moms 'fight' to be heard as they rally for addiction recovery
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of activist moms is gathering in Northeast Portland to say 'enough is enough' with Oregon's addiction crisis. Their plan is to be visible and make as much noise as possible at Portland's noisy NE 82nd and Glisan intersection. Kelly Hernandez will stand there Saturday...
KATU.com
Multnomah County Behavioral Health Resource Center prepares for downtown opening
PORTLAND, Ore. — A first-of-its-kind facility will soon open its doors in Portland, expanding support services to people who are homeless. The Behavioral Health Resource Center is located downtown off Southwest Park, near Harvey Milk Street. The facility is a drop-in day center with access to showers, laundry, peer...
KATU.com
Nancy Baldwin helps Kelso students facing hardships along path to success
KELSO, Wash. — There are hundreds of students going to school every day in the Kelso area who do not know where they'll get their next meal, some even not knowing where they’ll sleep that night. This week’s Everyday Hero, Nancy Baldwin, serves as the McKinney Vento Homeless...
KATU.com
Meals on Wheels People seeks volunteers for Thanksgiving, ahead of holidays
As we head into the holiday season, Meals on Wheels People continues its work helping provide homebound older adults in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas with nutritious meals and social support. The group serves more than 21,000 meals every week, and they could use your help. They depend on...
KATU.com
Kitten shot with arrow in McMinnville recovering after surgery: 'She was extremely lucky'
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — A 3-month-old kitten is on a long road to recovery after it was found shot with an arrow in McMinnville on Wednesday afternoon. The cat, now named Merida after the Disney character from “Brave,” was rushed to Guardian Veterinary Care to have the arrow removed.
KATU.com
Live in Portland? You're a proud resident of America's 22nd-best big city!
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland has been named America's 22nd-best big city to live in, as per an annual analysis by U.S. News. U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas to create the list. To make the top of the list, a city had to have good value, be desirable, have a strong job market, and have a high quality of life.
KATU.com
Some Portland Starbucks workers join 'Red Cup Rebellion'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Starbucks workers were on the picket line Thursday as part of a new movement called “Red Cup Rebellion.”. Some Starbucks stores in Oregon joined the strike. KATU spoke with employees striking outside the store at Southwest 5th Avenue and Oak Street in downtown Portland. They...
KATU.com
Clark County deputies looking for missing woman with memory loss
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Deputies in Clark County are asking the public for help in finding a missing 64-year-old woman who suffers from memory loss and may be in crisis. Shelly Young Boutte was last seen in the Vancouver area at around 11 a.m. Friday. She is 4 feet 10...
KATU.com
Airline donates Q400 plane to PCC for student training
HILLSBORO, Ore. — When you fly shorter trips around the Northwest or the West Coast, chances are you're flying Horizon or Alaska. And if you're flying on a Horizon propeller plane, it's a Q400. On Friday, the airline donated one of those planes to the Portland Community College Foundation.
KATU.com
Some improvements planned, underway ahead of state transfer of SE Powell to Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Major improvements are coming to large sections of Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, just a month after a semi-truck driver hit and killed a biker on the road near Cleveland High School and months before the state’s transportation agency will begin talks with state lawmakers about handing control of portions of the road over to the city of Portland.
KATU.com
Cops or cameras: What's needed to improve traffic enforcement in Multnomah County?
MULTNOMAH CO., Ore. — Advocates for traffic safety are split on whether more law enforcement officers or alternatives - like traffic cameras - are what is needed to slow drivers down and make Multnomah County roads safer, a KATU investigation has found. Earlier this month, a KATU investigation uncovered...
KATU.com
Wind advisory, warning in place as Portland metro and Columbia Gorge see strong gusts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The strong east wind is sweeping the Columbia River Gorge and parts of the Willamette Valley on Thursday, knocking out power for thousands of people. A wind advisory is in effect for the greater Portland and Vancouver area through 7 a.m. Friday as gusty wind could knock down tree limbs and bring down power lines.
KATU.com
Broadway in Portland: "Jagged Little Pill"
Some shows you see. This show you feel. Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. Kara Mack caught up with the cast of "Jagged Little Pill" to learn more about the electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family.
KATU.com
Teen shot, seriously injured in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland's Argay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Northeast 133rd Avenue just south of Sandy Boulevard. Initial reports state the teenager was shot multiple times. First responders applied...
KATU.com
Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
KATU.com
Crew puts out Vancouver house fire within minutes
VANCOUVER, Wash. — There was a residential house fire in Vancouver Wednesday morning around 5:15 a.m. Fire crews were called to 10107 Northeast Fourth Street. According to Vancouver Fire Department, when crews arrived they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the house. Officials say they deployed the...
KATU.com
Victim in June 2022 homicide case identified by Portland Police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Porltand Police officials say they identified the victim of a June, 2022 homicide in the Roseway neighborhood. The medical examiner said McKeever Thompson III, 24, died from a gunshot wound. The investigation started on the afternoon of June 20 along Northeast 81st Avenue between Siskiyou and...
KATU.com
New 82-year-old Oregon millionaire using winnings to pay taxes and buy wife a car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has a new millionaire. 82-year-old Brooks Keebey of Salem, a retired truck driver, matched all five numbers in the record Powerball drawing. The ticket, which matched five numbers, but not the Powerball, gave Keebey a million dollars. There were two million-dollar tickets sold in Oregon...
