Related
KATU.com
Cheesy Vegan Breakfast Bake
Servings: 10-12 Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 60 minutes. 4 tablespoons vegetable oil (or olive oil), divided. 12-14 ounces vegan sausage, ground or chopped, (Impossible or Lightlife brands work great) 2 cups frozen hash browns or 8 frozen hash brown patties, thawed. 1 cup vegan cheese shreds, cheddar...
KATU.com
Vegan Charcuterie Board
Delight your holiday guests with a delicious vegan charcuterie board with chickpea dip! Food blogger, Gwen Limon, showed us how. For more recipes from Gwen, click here. Start by draining your chickpeas and washing them off with water . Next combine the vegan mayo , lemon juice , salt , pepper , garlic and dill in the food processor and set it on a low setting.
A fresh update on green bean casserole for Thanksgiving
Tender green beans are blanched then coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese.
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dishes Worth a Spot at The Holiday Table [Food & Drink]
Thanksgiving is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes. Here are five of my favorites.
Homemade country-style milk bread
If you haven't ever had homemade country milk bread, you're going to be in for a real treat. Milk bread is one of my favorite breads to make and to eat. It's light, fluffy, and easy to pull apart in rich airy layers. Plus, it's absolutely yummy! It's great to serve with breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and even to eat at snack time.
Epicurious
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust
Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
I Tried the Super-Popular TikTok French Toast Hack and I’ll Never Make It Any Other Way
French toast is one of those classic breakfast dishes that many of us know by heart. While you might have your own special variations or mix-ins, chances are your French toast involves soaking sliced bread in a mixture of whisked eggs and milk or cream (often with flavorings like vanilla or cinnamon), before cooking in a pan until golden-brown, and then serving with butter, maple syrup, and maybe some fresh fruit. French toast is a go-to for a reason — it’s simple, sweet, and incredibly customizable.
CBS News
Recipe: Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, from New York Times Cooking
Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Genevieve Ko's Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes. It's not just that mashed potatoes can be made ahead; they actually end up creamier and fluffier when prepared in advance. When...
Real Simple
Apple Rugelach
To make these swirly cookies, start with a simple dough enriched with cream cheese. You can make it up two days ahead, which makes this a great recipe for prepping a big holiday meal or an array of edible gifts. The filling is a simple mixture of apple butter, honey, cinnamon, and a sprinkle of slivered almonds that elevates these soft and tender pastries with a delicious crunch. Pack them up in a festive kraft box and encourage the lucky recipients to enjoy rughelach for breakfast, a snack, or dessert.
A holiday heart healthy recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole that you will love
f you love the holiday season as much as I do, then you are in for a treat! This holiday sweet side dish recipe is not only good for your heart, but it’s yummy to your taste buds! We are rapidly approaching that wonderful time of year that brings family and friends together. This means the delicious smell of apple, cinnamon and pumpkin filling the air in the house and warming the heart! I don’t know about you, but I just love the scent of cinnamon, pumpkin, and apples! This is why I wanted to share this perfect seasonal recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole. This apple cranberry treat will have your family grinning from ear to ear.
French Toast Casserole | Breakfast Recipe For A Crowd
This French toast casserole is a great idea if you have a crowd to feed, family is in town, when the kids have friends over, of if you're looking to make a delicious breakfast with some leftovers for a few days! It's so good though, you really don't need a reason!
EatingWell
Ina Garten Is Sharing a Dessert Recipe Each Day for Thanksgiving—Including This Pie That's "Actually Better" with a Store-Bought Crust
Savory dishes tend to have the starring role on the Thanksgiving menu, but that doesn't mean a dessert can't sneak in and steal the spotlight. That's especially true if you choose a dessert recipe that looks as delicious as it tastes—and there's only one person to call for an easy dessert that will make your guests stop in their tracks: Ina Garten.
leitesculinaria.com
Perfect Roast Turkey
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This perfect roast turkey recipe from Martha Stewart is brined, stuffed with chestnut stuffing, roasted to perfection, and smothered in gravy. Ah, Thanksgiving. Adapted from Martha Stewart Living | Martha Stewart’s Cooking School...
EatingWell
Nigella Lawson Shares the Comfort Food Dinner She Makes on Repeat
You know Nigella Lawson from her 14 books and plethora of TV shows that have aired in the U.S. and Britain, dating all the way back to Nigella Bites which debuted in 1999. We spoke with Lawson as she kicked off her stateside book tour in support of her latest cookbook Cook, Eat, Repeat. We talked about why she doesn't take notes when starting to develop a recipe, how she both honors and alters her grandmothers' cooking and her "lasagna of love."
