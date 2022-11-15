ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVAL

Roseburg city offices to close for Thanksgiving

ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release, the City of Roseburg announced that its buildings will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Senior center issues plea for tarps, tents and volunteers

ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release issued by the City of Roseburg, Roseburg Senior Center volunteers are reaching out to the public for help with donations of tarps, tents, sleeping bags, and able-bodied volunteers. The senior center at 1614 SE Stephens Street is providing space overnight as a...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Springfield History Museum collecting stories from Asian community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ILLUMINATION Project is an annual celebration at the Springfield History Museum, which emphasizes on cultural awareness. The museum is inviting anyone who identifies as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander who lives in Springfield to share their stories. So far, stories have been shared through interviews, photographs and personal objects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Egan Warming Center activated Thursday and Friday in three locations

EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will be open in three locations Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18 as overnight temperatures are forecasted to be below 30 degrees. Shuttles are available from behind First Christian Church at 1166 Oak St. in Eugene from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. All...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

King Estate acquires Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards

EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lane Transit District announce no Thanksgiving Day bus service

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District announced in a press release that there will be no bus service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. LTD administrative offices and their customer service center will also be closed in observance of the holiday. For the Friday following Thanksgiving, LTD's...
KVAL

Egan Warming Center opens Friday night; still in need of volunteers

EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center will open four sites Friday night as our area continues to see record or near-record lows. In an email to volunteers, the organization applauded the efforts of those who have staffed the shelters so far, but the group is small and getting tired after a long stretch of below freezing nights.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Whiteaker Thanksgiving community dinner canceled again this year

EUGENE, Ore. — The generous Thanksgiving dinners offered to anyone and everyone in the community will be canceled once again at the Whiteaker Head Start location. The Whiteaker Thanksgiving community dinner was canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. Our newsroom reached out to them to see why the event was canceled this year.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

'Operation Winter Stockpile' collecting donated warm clothing and accessories

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing temperatures outside are driving the urgency to donate warm clothing and accessories for those who are homeless. Lane County Health and Human Services, First Christian Church and CAHOOTS are hosting 'Operation Winter Stockpile' Friday, a one-day event to collect things like warm blankets, gloves, coats at the First Christian Church.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Letter carriers collecting food donations Saturday in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Letter carriers are coming to your neighborhood Saturday, not just to deliver mail, but to pick up nonperishable food donations. Those donations will go to Food For Lane County. Food bank officials say it's the easiest food drive to participate in, because it can be...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Roseburg firefighters prevent residential structure fire from spreading

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Thursday morning, November 17, around 11:59 a.m. the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 827 NE Garden Valley Boulevard. The initial call reported that smoke was showing from the house and it was unknown if anyone was inside. According to officials, when...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Festival of Trees lights up the holiday season

EUGENE, Ore. — This year's Festival of Trees at the Valley River Inn to benefit Cascade Health’s Pete Moore Hospice House starts November 22, celebrating its 30th year. 44 dazzlingly decorated trees will be available to purchase in the auction. The Tour of Trees is open to the public with a suggested donation of $10 per adult, $5, per child, $5 per senior or $20 per family.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
WEST LINN, OR

