Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
WILX-TV
Scam alert: Hillsdale County didn’t call you for delinquent taxes
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a familiar phone scam. According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from someone claiming to be with the “Hillsdale County Treasures Office” and stating the resident’s taxes are delinquent and need to be paid.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $45K from an elderly adult
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man pled guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of financial abuse of an elderly adult, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. Craig Macauley, 39, is facing three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult for allegedly stealing up to $45,000 worth of property and cash from the victim, Nessel said.
Victim identified in fatal Jackson County house fire
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police have released the name of a 48-year-old man killed in a Columbia Township house fire early Tuesday morning. Timothy Rice was killed in a large fire that caused his home to collapse on Nov. 15, according to the Columbia Township Police Department. The cause of...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect found guilty of murder nearly 4 decades after man disappeared in Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Richard Atwood disappeared from west Michigan 39 years ago. After decades of searching for answers, a suspect has been found guilty of murdering Atwood, whose body was never found. Roy Snell, 57, was found guilty of homicide - felony murder and homicide - felony...
Behind the scene of a mass shooting with Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police is showing folks what it really looks like at the scene of mass shooting by holding at mass shooting exercise.It's a situation you never want to see, but as Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw explains, it is an exercise that requires both preparation, teamwork and takes time. "One of the biggest questions I always get is what is taking so long?" says Lt. Shaw.On Thursday, Michigan State Police lead several local MSP agencies through a mass fatality exercise at Proud Lake Recreation Area Headquarters in Commerce Township."We're going to show you today some of the things...
WWMTCw
Former UIA employee, three others, charged in $1M COVID-19 fraud scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday that a former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker was indicted for various crimes related to a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Adelita Castillo Juarez, 55, of Kent city, processed fraudulent claims to access over $1 million dollars, Totten said. Juarez also...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
Jackson, Hillsdale schools cyber attack investigation continues
Students in Jackson and Hillsdale counties are back in school Thursday for the first time all week, but it wasn’t the weather that kept them away. It was cybercrime.
wkzo.com
Branch County prosecutors dismiss Royer murder case based on new information
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater man who was facing three charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter has been dismissed by Branch County Prosecutors based upon new information obtained during the ongoing investigation and further developments in the case. 28-year-old Coleman Ray...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
wtvbam.com
Two Homer teenagers injured in Thursday afternoon Hillsdale County rollover crash
READING TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two Homer teenagers were injured Thursday afternoon in a Hillsdale County rollover crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the one vehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Card Road near Fowler Road. According to a Sheriff’s Department news release, 18-year-old Kassidy...
WILX-TV
Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michelle Renee Lyon was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in connection with a 2019 murder. Lyon, 53, was convicted in October in the death of Judy Ann Terry. Lyon has no chance of parole. Terry was found unresponsive on South Pennsylvania Avenue in July 2019....
WWMTCw
Clerks part of underage vaping problem, local prevention director says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Clerks may be contributing to the increased vape use in teens and those under the legal limit for tobacco use, according to a local substance abuse prevention director. Two people from Battle Creek were arrested for selling vape items to police officers posing as minors.
whmi.com
Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified
The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
Michigan woman arrested after abandoning 29 cats at animal hospital
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been arrested after abandoning 29 cats at the Leelanau County veterinary office.Kathy Jasinski, 51, of Grawn, is facing a charge of abandonment and cruelty of 25 or more animals.She was arraigned on Nov. 15, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for next month.According to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office, the cats were abandoned on Oct. 6 in Elmwood Township.Munchkins' Mission cat rescue accepted 13 of the cats, where they received care before they were ready for adoption.The sheriff's office reminds people to contact their local humane societies or veterinarians if they are unable to care for their pets, to ensure proper care for the well-being of the animals.
Murder charges dropped in 5-month-old’s death
Prosecutors have dropped the case against a Branch County man who was charged with the 2019 death of his 5-month-old daughter.
Detroit News
Michigan State Police dog rescues 80-year-old hunter lost in woods
An 80-year-old hunter who got lost in a wooded area in northern Michigan for three hours Wednesday has a Michigan State Police canine unit to thank for helping him find his way home. Troopers from the state police's Houghton Lake Post were called at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to a...
1 person dead from house fire in Jackson County's Columbia Township
Firefighters responded to an emergency call just before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of White Road for a report of a heavy fire showing and the possibility that someone was still inside.
