(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty after authorities say he took $45,000 as well as property from an elderly woman in Kalamazoo County.According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 39-year-old Craig Maccauley pleaded guilty to three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult -- $1,000 to $20,000. Officials say Macauley stole the money and property from a 77-year-old woman who suffered from multiple medical conditions and relied on others to complete tasks around her home. Macauley used the woman's money to purchase items, maxing out her credit card and overdrawing her bank account.As part of his plea agreement, Macauley waived all rights to a 2011 Chevy Silverado, 2017 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle, 2018 R&R trailer, 2005 GMC Yukon Denali and a 14k yellow gold diamond ring. All of the items were seized by special agents of the Department of Attorney General."We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute crimes committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults in our state," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.Macauley is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Sept. 11, 2023.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO