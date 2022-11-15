ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

Nancy Pelosi to end 2 decades as Democratic leader but remain in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, ending a historic run as the first woman with the gavel and making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy