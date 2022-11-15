Read full article on original website
A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America
The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction where that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. So while Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lovers destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
EPIC Videos by Maine Ski Mountains Just Got me Hyped for the Winter
But, if you ask Maine’s favorite ski resorts, it’s already here!!. That’s right, some of Maine’s most iconic and beloved ski mountains are already open for the season. Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley and Sunday River in Newry just opened up this week and Mainers are already stoked to be hitting the trails. Sunday River kicked off its first chairlift ride on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Sugarloaf welcomed skiers and boarders on Friday, Nov. 18.
Box of Maine Teams Up to Keep Veterans Warm This Winter
Throughout the year, people either send Box of Maine as a gift or order it for someone that needs to try a little Maine in their life. This year, if you choose to order Box of Maine's newest ornament, then you will actually be giving back this holiday season. This...
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?
Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
‘Green Tea’ Restaurant To Operate Out Of Old Arby’s Once Renovated
This past June, we told you of the sale of the old Bangor Arby's building that has stood vacant at 57 Bangor Mall Blvd. since it closed in 2015. It had operated as a sandwich shop for 32 years, prior to that. Z&S REALTY ESTATE INC, based in Veazie, purchased...
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
WMTW
Construction commences on Maine's largest solar project
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Construction has commenced on Maine's largest solar project. Longroad Energy, a U.S.-based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, has successfully completed the financing and commencement of the Three Corners Solar Project in Kennebec County. Upon completion, the $200 million dollar project will be the largest solar project in Maine. It is set to be completed by early 2024.
This Maine Restaurant’s Funny Sign About the Temperature Dropping Is So True
You probably know the old saying: "If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait minute." It's so true, especially this fall season. We had temperatures in the 70s during the first week of November. Then they dropped like a rock into the 30s for the second week of November.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
Where You Can and Cannot Buy Alcohol in New England on Thanksgiving and Christmas
Let's be honest about alcohol and the holidays for a minute. We've all seen the memes and heard the jokes about how much alcohol we need to get through the holidays with family. And of course, it's mainly referring to the Thanksgiving season through New Years Day. From wine to...
Maine musicians taking center stage in upcoming concerts
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti is the music writer for the Portland Press Herald. She joined us to share some upcoming concerts across the state, including some local musicians taking the stage. SHOW: Love By Numb3rs with King Kyote. WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 19 @ Portland House of...
NECN
Parts of Maine Get Plenty of Snow, Good News for Ski Mountains
Areas of northern Maine were expected to receive as much as nine inches of snow through the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. A winter storm warning for northern Aroostook, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. (See all weather alerts in your area here.) "It’s pretty cold...
Pat Callaghan to Retire After 43 Years With News Center Maine
After a long career at News Center Maine a news anchor legend is retiring after being on our televisions for 43 years. Pat Callaghan announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from News Center Maine. If you've lived in Maine all your life, Pat Callaghan has probably been there on...
mainebiz.biz
Bar Harbor Bank hires former retailer, lobsterman as relationship manager
A former lobster fisherman has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as branch relationship manager for the bank’s location in Bar Harbor. Cody Farrell took over for Debbie Mitchell-Dow, who recently retired. Farrell will lead a team of banking professionals to help individuals, families and businesses on Mount Desert Island meet their financial goals.
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ With Chef Robert Irvine Coming to This New Hampshire Eatery
When Food Network Shows highlight local restaurants that you frequent, it is absolutely riveting! Guy Fieri has been to many restaurants that I love in New Hampshire. Every time I cozy up at "The Kitchen" in Portsmouth and stare at the dollar bills on the ceiling while I feast on spudsters, I think to myself, "I wonder if Guy's butt was in this very seat?"
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America
Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
Yankee Candle Massachusetts Estate for Sale Has an Indoor Water Park and Bowling Alley
It's truly a sprawling western Massachusetts estate on over 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space and eight structures total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this $23 million compound is in Leverett at 113 Juggler Meadow Road according to Boston Magazine, and listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
