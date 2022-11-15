ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America

The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction where that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. So while Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lovers destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
EPIC Videos by Maine Ski Mountains Just Got me Hyped for the Winter

But, if you ask Maine’s favorite ski resorts, it’s already here!!. That’s right, some of Maine’s most iconic and beloved ski mountains are already open for the season. Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley and Sunday River in Newry just opened up this week and Mainers are already stoked to be hitting the trails. Sunday River kicked off its first chairlift ride on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Sugarloaf welcomed skiers and boarders on Friday, Nov. 18.
Box of Maine Teams Up to Keep Veterans Warm This Winter

Throughout the year, people either send Box of Maine as a gift or order it for someone that needs to try a little Maine in their life. This year, if you choose to order Box of Maine's newest ornament, then you will actually be giving back this holiday season. This...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?

Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
Construction commences on Maine's largest solar project

KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Construction has commenced on Maine's largest solar project. Longroad Energy, a U.S.-based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, has successfully completed the financing and commencement of the Three Corners Solar Project in Kennebec County. Upon completion, the $200 million dollar project will be the largest solar project in Maine. It is set to be completed by early 2024.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
Parts of Maine Get Plenty of Snow, Good News for Ski Mountains

Areas of northern Maine were expected to receive as much as nine inches of snow through the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. A winter storm warning for northern Aroostook, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. (See all weather alerts in your area here.) "It’s pretty cold...
Bar Harbor Bank hires former retailer, lobsterman as relationship manager

A former lobster fisherman has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as branch relationship manager for the bank’s location in Bar Harbor. Cody Farrell took over for Debbie Mitchell-Dow, who recently retired. Farrell will lead a team of banking professionals to help individuals, families and businesses on Mount Desert Island meet their financial goals.
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America

Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
