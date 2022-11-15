ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Carman and Lima's Emerging Podcast Scene - Episode 134 - Tuesday, Nov 15

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
 4 days ago

Ken and Lima asked if they felt the hiring of Colts HC Jeff Saturday was unfair or if this is fitting for the NFL in 2022. How Owen celebrate...or didn't celebrate Veterans Day. And who's coming over for Thanksgiving Dinner?

