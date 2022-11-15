Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Bartlett, MASE advance to state semifinal games
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bartlett Panthers and MASE Phoenix are state semifinal game-bound after each pulled off wins on Friday night. The Panthers defeated Germantown 16-14, while the Phoenix kept their perfect season going with a 26-24 victory over Peabody. Barlett scored all of their points in the first...
actionnews5.com
Penny Hardaway’s son, 4-star recruit, commits to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ashton Hardaway, the son of head coach Penny Hardaway, committed to the University of Memphis. The 6′8 forward announced his commitment on Instagram, choosing the Tigers over offers from several Power 5 schools. Hardaway is a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and will...
actionnews5.com
Memphis play sheds light on youth violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend play in Memphis is designed to shed light on youth violence in the Bluff City. “Influenced: The Hip Hop Musical” will be presented Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday. Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at One Accord International. The play was written and directed...
actionnews5.com
901 FC head coach leaves for job with Charleston Battery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is in the market for a new head coach. Reigning USL Head Coach of the Year Ben Pirmann is taking a new job as head coach of the Charleston Battery, the team announced Thursday. 901 FC thanked Pirmann for his time in Memphis...
actionnews5.com
Memphis organizations included in Mackenzie Scott’s $2B donation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Billionaire Mackenzie Scott announced another huge donation to more than 300 organizations totaling nearly $2 billion earlier this week. The organizations were listed in a blog post, and include some from Memphis. Freedom Prep Charter Schools made the list, as well as the Assisi Foundation of...
actionnews5.com
Tigers women’s soccer team advances to third round of NCAA Tournament
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the second round of the NCAA Tournament, The Memphis Tigers women’s soccer team hit the touchlines against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are fresh off their first NCAA tourney win in program history. The Bullies get the 7th seed, but Memphis is in its 5th...
actionnews5.com
Makeda’s Cookies busier than ever 1 year after the murder of Young Dolph
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a time when the owners of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies seriously considered not reopening their doors at their Airways location after the tragic death of Young Dolph. However, two months ago, the owners had a change of heart. It’s been 23 years since...
actionnews5.com
Community remembers Young Dolph by giving back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of the murder of rapper Young Dolph, Nov. 17 also commemorates the first official Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service, founded to honor the late rapper’s memory by giving back to the community.
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing Memphis woman last seen 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a Memphis woman whose family says they have not heard from her in three days and are concerned for her safety. Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen on Cane Meadow Circle at 9...
actionnews5.com
Graceland decks the halls for Holiday Lighting Weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland kicked off the holiday season in Memphis on Thursday night. The annual holiday lighting ceremony took place outside the King’s house in frigid Memphis weather. Beautiful blue lights now line the driveway up to the mansion. A life-sized nativity scene is on the front...
actionnews5.com
Inside La Prensa Latina with Jairo Arguijon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now. Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the new Multicultural Advisory Board recently formed by the City of Memphis. He also talked about the kickoff...
actionnews5.com
Memphis coalition to provide free brake light repairs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coalition group DeCarcerate Memphis will be offering free brake light repairs on Saturday, Nov.19, for the purpose of preventing unwanted police interactions. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the brake light clinic will be held at Praise and Fellowship Church located at 3867 S. Germantown...
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph’s sister honors her brother through service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph’s sister talked with our Andrew Douglas on the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Carlisa Brown opened up about the past 12 months and the message she has for his fans. “We’re just going through a lot and we’re just trying to find a...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates shooting in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. According to MPD, the shooting took place on Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. Officers said a victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
actionnews5.com
Unseasonably cold temperatures continue through the weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold arctic air continues to stream into the Mid-South making for a cold weekend and some even colder weekend nights. Fortunately, a southerly flow returns next week making for a much warmer pattern, but also bringing in a chance of rain for the Thanksgiving holiday. AVERAGE...
actionnews5.com
Barricade situation in Southwest Memphis neighborhood ends with suspect, father dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a barricade situation in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood where the suspect and his father were found dead, police say. A crime scene was set up at a home on Heartland Lane with multiple police officers at the scene. Police blocked off a...
actionnews5.com
‘He changed Memphis music forever’: Local hip-hop artist reflects on Young Dolph’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One local hip-hop artist is reflecting on the legacy of Young Dolph one year after he was tragically killed. The Memphis music scene has always had a major impact on the rest of the country. Memphis has several well-known greats who have transformed the music industry,...
actionnews5.com
Warming centers open as temperatures drop in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is weeks away from the official start of winter, but temperatures continue to drop. There are several places across the Mid-South opening their doors to those without a home as we navigate through these frigid temperatures. ‘Room in the Inn’ located inside Memphis First...
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph’s life partner reflects on his death 1 year later
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s partner shares her message “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” after being faced with losing loved ones so young. Over the past year, there have been many tributes to Young Dolph, with people wanting to show their love the best way they know how.
actionnews5.com
Fourth suspect wanted in connection to Young Dolph’s murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fourth suspect is wanted in connection to the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed while visiting his favorite cookie shop in Memphis. Memphis Police Department identified the suspect as Jermarcus Johnson. He is wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit...
