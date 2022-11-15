ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Lake effect snow accumulation forecast for New York

Lake effect snow showers are developing east of Lake Ontario with wavering heavy snow bands likely today. Oswego and northern Oneida Counties are favored for snowfall totals, here's the latest accumulation forecast through Friday morning. There's going to be a wide range of snow accumulations between Syracuse and Oswego County....
SYRACUSE, NY
Destiny USA announces breakfast with Santa event on Saturday

Syracuse, N.Y. — Destiny USA in Syracuse has announced plans for Santa Claus to return to the mall this winter. On Saturday, November 19th at 11am, Santa will arrive at the mall to kick off the holiday season, Destiny USA said. Father Christmas will arrive on a fire truck...
SYRACUSE, NY
New home for first time buyers in Syracuse: Matt's Memo

The new homeowners were the last to arrive at the celebration a long time in coming. The other guests had already toured the newly built single family home on Martin Luther King West. Like any party, many of the invited gathered in the kitchen. It had been ten years since Jubilee Homes of Syracuse last welcomed a new homeowner. The longtime head of the community organization Walt Dixie beamed with the pride of the effort it took to build two neighboring homes on Syracuse's south side.
SYRACUSE, NY
New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of WNY snowstorm

Cheektowaga, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public Thursday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that's expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The state of emergency is in...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WATCH: Friday Night Lights, November 18th

On this edition of Friday Night Lights, we attend a Class A Regional Showdown between West Genesee and Union Endicott. In the end, the Tigers came out on top 42-7. Congratulations to Union Endicott on advancing, and to the Wildcats on a great season.
What's going around? Flu and other bugs

Syracuse, NY — Flu, RSV, and COVID are all affecting families this fall. But there are also other ailments disrupting people’s everyday lives. If it hasn’t hit you or a loved one yet, perhaps it’s a friend or co-worker that’s ‘caught the bug’ that’s going around. Doctors say its due to a return to normal.
SYRACUSE, NY
Ithaca Commons Starbucks joins over 100 stores nationwide on strike

Employees at the Starbucks store in the downtown Ithaca Commons are joining workers at over 100 other stores nationwide on strike Thursday, calling on Starbucks Corporate to return to the bargaining table as national union efforts grow. The strike coincides with the company's annual "Red Cup Day," a deliberate move...
ITHACA, NY
Francis Conole concedes in NY-22 race after Onondaga County releases new ballot count

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As the counting of ballots began once again in New York, Francis Conole announced his concession to Brandon Williams in the race for NY-22. Onondaga County released new ballot numbers Wednesday evening. Shortly afterward, Francis Conole put out a statement acknowledging his loss to Republican Brandon Williams once the numbers reflected that the gap between the two remained in the thousands.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Jamesville-Dewitt school district holds virtual mental health forum

Dewitt, N.Y. — Mental health is a reoccurring issue in teenagers well before the pandemic began. Now coming to a post pandemic world, more schools are bringing awareness to mental health. The Jamesville-Dewitt Central School District held a virtual community forum tonight to address mental health issues in teenagers.
JAMESVILLE, NY
Esteban Gonzalez concedes Onondaga County Sheriff's race to Toby Shelley

Onondaga County, N.Y. — It looks like Onondaga County now knows who will be its next sheriff. Republican Esteban Gonzalez conceded the race Wednesday evening to Toby Shelley, a Democrat. Onondaga County's Board of Elections released new ballot counts Wednesday night that contained absentee and affidavit ballots. In that count, Shelley led Gonzalez 84,810 votes to 81,274 votes.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Rome City School District gets $2.4M in grant funding

ROME, N.Y. — The Rome City School District has announced it's receiving $2.42 million in grant funding from the New York State Office of Mental Health. The district will be able to expand its mental health offerings and provide more opportunities to help its students and their families. The funding will benefit students at all grades.
ROME, NY

