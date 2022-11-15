ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

Senate advances Respect for Marriage Act

The Respect for Marriage Act narrowly advanced in the Senate today and is expected to pass by the end of this week. In a 62-37 vote, 12 Republicans voted to move the bill forward. The bill repeals the Defense of Marriage Act which defined marriage as a relation between a...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy