KVAL
Senate advances Respect for Marriage Act
The Respect for Marriage Act narrowly advanced in the Senate today and is expected to pass by the end of this week. In a 62-37 vote, 12 Republicans voted to move the bill forward. The bill repeals the Defense of Marriage Act which defined marriage as a relation between a...
Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding
President Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and Peter Neal were married Saturday in the 19th wedding in the history of the WH, exchanging vows on the lawn in front of scores of family, friends.
