White Settlement, TX

Man critically injured in White Settlement shooting; suspect detained, police say

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A man is in critical condition and another man is in custody after a shooting Monday night in White Settlement, police said.

White Settlement police officers responded to multiple calls about a shooting in the 8600 block of Ronnie Street just before 7:45 p.m., according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The officers found a man in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

A spokesperson from MedStar said the victim was in critical condition at the time he was transported to the hospital.

Police said the shooter was detained and detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

The names of the victim and suspect haven’t been released.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

