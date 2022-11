Free agent former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday (November 17). "The rich get richer. The #Eagles are signing free agent DT Ndamukong Suh to a 1-year, sources say, beefing...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO