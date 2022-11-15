Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchi.com
7th Grade Lady Hornets Hoops Move To 4-1, Beat Cameron 41-3
The 7th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball team dominated Cameron 41-3 on Friday night. Lexy Smith led the way with 13 points. Ali Probasco poured in 9 points, Ashlynn Daugherty 8 points, Emmy Lent 6 points, Brynley Beemer 3 points, and Kami Snyder with 2 points. Beemer battled for 6 rebounds...
kchi.com
CMS 8th Grade Boys Hoops Beats Cameron 43-16 On Friday
The Chillicothe 8th Grade Boys Basketball team defeated the Cameron Dragons 43-16 on Friday night. Howie Donoho led with 11 points, Logan Murrell had 10, Max Probasco had 8, Cooper Robinson 4, Jace Hail 4, Harry Costner 2, A.J. Schreiner 2, Bryson Shoop 2. There was playing time for Malakhi Shipley and Urijah Hunt.
kchi.com
8th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball Improves To 4-1
The Chillicothe 8th grade Lady Hornets moved to 4-1 on the season on Friday night by defeating the Cameron Dragons 33-10. Hope Donoho led all scorers with 14, Lydia Bonderer added 6, Bryleigh Gillespie 4, Sophie Hurtgen and Landry Marsh each added 2 points. There was also playing time for Kiley Link and Violet Zabka.
kchi.com
8th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball Squeaks By Beuker 32-28
The Chillicothe 8th grade Lady Hornets won a middle school barn-burner on Thursday night defeating Beuker 32-28. There were as many fouls as shots taken in the game. Hope Donoho led all scorers with 12 points, Landry Marsh added 10, Lydia Bonderer had 8 and Bryleigh Gillespie put in 3. There was playing time for Violet Zabka, Sophie Hurtgen, and Kylee Link.
kchi.com
8th Grade Hornets Hoops Knocks Off Marshall 34-28
The Chillicothe 8th grade boys basketball team defeated the Marshall Owls 34-28 on Thursday night. Howie Donoho led the way with 13 points, Bryson Shoop had 11, Max Probasco had 6, and Logan Murrel notched 4. Chillicothe was down big early and came back to win. Cooper Robinson did a...
KCTV 5
KC Metro high school football playoffs near completion
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs are winding down with many semifinal matchups on tap for Friday night. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves. Here are the games:. Kansas Class 6A semifinals:. Olathe Northwest (8-3) at Gardner-Edgerton (8-3)
mycouriertribune.com
Former Northland coach’s trial for statutory rape pushed to 2023
CLAY COUNTY — A former Northland football and coach who faces a felony charge of statutory rape will not be put on trial until sometime in 2023 after having a pretrial conference in Clay County Circuit Court Wednesday, Nov. 17. Josh Hood, who was most recently the head football...
howellcountynews.com
Eagles Claw Panthers in District Championship 42-6
In week 6 of the regular season, Liberty played their toughest opponent to date, Mountain Grove. The Panthers led that game 13-7 at the half. From there, Liberty reeled off 20 unanswered points for the victory. In the second half of that game, Liberty's traditional pass-oriented offense gave way to a heavy dose of the ground game.
Former Royals player, lifelong fan react to the stadium relocation
Reactions from the community are varied following the announcement that Kansas City Royals will leave Kauffman Stadium and start looking for an alternative location.
5 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 12:30 p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Tracy A. Okansen, 60, Mountain Iron, Minnesota, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles south of St. Joseph. The Chrysler rear-ended...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Holiday Parade Saturday Morning
The Chillicothe Holiday Parade begins Saturday morning at 10:00. Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr says the 76th annual Holiday Parade has a theme of Candy Land Christmas. Leading the parade will be this year’s Grand Marshal. Bands will be playing throughout the parade route. Of course, the parade...
Nodaway County woman hospitalized after crash with a semi
NODAWAY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5p.m. Wednesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth Semi driven by Daniel R. Sullinger, 33, Skidmore, was southbound on Galaxy Road at 240th two miles south of Wilcox. The semi and a westbound...
kcur.org
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction
The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
2 hospitalized in St. Joseph after pickup overturns on icy I-29
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Casey W. Burnett, 31, Cameron, was northbound on Interstate 29 four miles north 0f St. Joseph. The driver lost control on the...
Deer causes deadly two-vehicle crash in Missouri
A 56-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on I-435 in Platte County Monday evening.
kchi.com
Dorothy Helen Meeker
Dorothy Helen Meeker, age 85, a resident of Laredo, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri. Dorothy was born the daughter of William Thomas and Ruby (Phillips) Thomas on October 12, 1937, on a farm in rural Chula, Missouri. Dorothy graduated high school from Chillicothe High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Meeker on January 8, 1956, at the Alpha Baptist Church in Laredo, Missouri.
kcur.org
Is a Jackson County school district dodging its mandate to serve homeless students?
As part of a collaboration headed by the Center for Public Integrity, KCUR reporter Jodi Fortino and contributor Barbara Shelly dug into the data of how school districts recognize, count and assist children without a permanent address. What they found was that while most Kansas City-area districts take that role...
northcassherald.com
Raymore receives hint of good news from KC on rumored landfill
RAYMORE – It took a Monday morning “stakeholder meeting” with government and private sector leaders from throughout the area in which the identities of suspected involved parties were named, but the City of Raymore finally received a hint of good news on Tuesday from City Hall in Kansas City regarding a rumored landfill.
kttn.com
Railway crossing on Livingston County Route K in Chula to close
The Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing east of Livingston County Route K and Manning Avenue in Chula is scheduled to close for repair. Crews working for the railroad will close the crossing around-the-clock Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. All work is...
Comments / 0