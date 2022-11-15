ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free vaccinations to take place in Farmerville and Tensas Parish on November 17th and November 19th

By Latrisha Parker
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Department of Health will have two upcoming vaccine sites in the region this week where Monkeypox, COVID-19, and Flu vaccines will be available.

  • Thursday, November 17, 2022 , From 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Union Parish Health Fair, at Willie Davis Jr. Recreation Center at 116 Cox Ferry Road, Farmerville. A team from Pafford will be offering the vaccines.
  • Saturday, November 19 , 2022, From 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Waterproof’s Annual Fall Fest at Waterproof High School Football Field at the Intersection of Main Street and Church Lane, Waterproof.

Both events benefit the communities and provide excellent opportunities to get out and vaccinate before the holidays.

