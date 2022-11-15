Read full article on original website
RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
“CHEF” THE PUPPY! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Chef came to us because his owner cannot afford the pup and his home is too small. He is 5-1/2 months old and is a male. Chef is very active and good with other dogs. He has started on housebreaking and was kenneled when home alone. To set up a time to meet Chef, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
“SOPHIE” THE CAT! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Sophie was found in our breezeway with her kittens. She is an adult female who likes everyone she meets. Sophie is sweet and lovable. To set up a time to meet Sophie, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
Debbie Sue Dufrain, 64, Stickney
Debbie went to her heavenly home Saturday, November 12 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. Memorial service will be Friday, November 18 at 10:30 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17 from 5 to 7 pm with a short prayer service at 6:00 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Stickney.
Man arrested for receiving marijuana through the mail
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana. 43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County. A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.
Wayne F. Brooks, 92, Lake Andes
Wayne went to his heavenly home Tuesday, November 15 at Walnut Village Assisted Living in Yankton. Funeral mass will be Saturday, November 19 at 10:30 am, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Lake Andes.
Wanted man accused of threatening officer with hatchet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with an Aberdeen disappearance is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of threatening a police officer with a hatchet. Sioux Falls Police arrested Joshua Ortley Monday afternoon. Court documents, filed this morning, say Ortley not only had...
