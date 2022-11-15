Chef came to us because his owner cannot afford the pup and his home is too small. He is 5-1/2 months old and is a male. Chef is very active and good with other dogs. He has started on housebreaking and was kenneled when home alone. To set up a time to meet Chef, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO