Read full article on original website
Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Friday, November 18th Weather
Light snow will continue over the mountains this morning before tapering off this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be well below normal today. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 35. Look for an overnight low of 11. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 31,...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Saturday, November 19th Weather
A warming and drying trend begins today with sunny skies and warmer temperatures expected through early next week. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 42. Look for a low of 15. The San Luis Valley will reach a high of 33. Expect a low of 5. Leadville...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Thursday, November 17th Weather
Snow showers will develop over the mountains tonight into tomorrow. 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible in the higher terrain. Temperatures will be unseasonably cold through Friday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 41. Look for an overnight low of 13. The San Luis...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Elks Charity Ball is Saturday
The annual fundraiser begins at 6 pm with cocktails, a Cornish Game Hen dinner at 6:30 pm, and dancing at 8 pm. The night will feature a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. The Salida Elks Charity Ball is open to the public. Tickets are $30 per person and are available from any Elks member or at the door.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Pet of the Week: Moe
Meet Moe! He’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pet of the Week!. Moe is an incredibly sweet 1-year-old domestic shorthair mix. He was transferred in from the Humane Society of Pikes Peak-Pueblo to help ease kennel space in their facility. He does great with other cats (no history for dogs or kids). When you first let him out of his kennel he will explore the room, then come back to you for purrs and pets.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Fatality in Single Vehicle Crash North of Westcliffe
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash yesterday that resulted in a fatality on Highway 69 about 12 miles north of Westcliffe. A vehicle traveled off the side of the road, overcorrecting, then overturning down an embankment. Both the driver and a passenger were ejected. The 25-year-old male...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Emergency Services Reported to Salida Middle School due to Possible Gas Leak
On Thursday, November 17th, both Salida Fire and Emergency Medical Services reported to Salida Middle School because of a possible gas leak. There was an odd odor noted in a classroom and out of an abundance of caution, district maintenance staff, Salida Fire, and Atmos Energy all responded. They confirmed that the smell was not gas, and the building was safe for students and staff.
Pueblo man arrested following drug bust in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) arrested a Pueblo man following a drug bust on Thursday, Nov. 10. Kevin Johnson, also known as KJ, was found with considerable amounts of narcotics, including heroin, methamphetamines and 88 blue fentanyl pills, per CCPD. Officers stated that both the heroin and meth field-tested positive […]
KRDO
2 dead, 3 children safe, as Teller County deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies with the Teller County Sheriff's Office are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide at a home in the Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood in Florissant. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call around 7:10 Sunday...
Comments / 0