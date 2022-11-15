ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court Denies Second Request to Block Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness

On November 4, the United States Supreme Court rejected a second request to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. The Pacific Legal Foundation, representing two Indiana residents, requested on Nov. 1, 2022, for the Supreme Court to block President Biden's relief program pending an appellate court's decision. Associate...
