WOWO News
UPDATED: Police Continue Investigation In Southtown Walmart Shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are still investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting. Shortly after 4 P.M. Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart at Southtown Crossing. When they arrived, they located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The male was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening-condition, where he was later upgraded to non-life-threatening condition. Early reports indicated that the victim and at least one other adult male were involved in an altercation where shots were fired, and the victim was struck.
Delays In Leaf Collection Expected In Fort Wayne Central Section
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Residents in the central section of Fort Wayne will have to wait a bit longer for leaf collection, according to the Fort Wayne Street Department. Due to the large amount of leaves that were left for the department to pickup on the north side, crews are not expected to move to the central section until early next week. Officials say to keep informed on schedule changes like these, all leaf collection updates will be published before 3 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves.
Woman In Life Threatening Condition Following Monday Night Crash In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Monday Night crash in Fort Wayne has left one woman fighting for her life. The crash happened at around 6:45 P.M. as Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Brookview Drive & Stony Brook Drive. When they arrived they found a vehicle overturned on its side in the intersection after colliding with a parked, unoccupied car. The driver, an adult female, was transported by TRAA to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. More details into the crash remain under investigation.
Stephanie Crandall Announces Bid For At-Large Seat On Fort Wayne City Council
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new name has filed her candidacy for a spot in Fort Wayne City Council. Stephanie Crandall filed paperwork Tuesday to begin her run for an at-large seat on the Fort Wayne City Council. Crandall currently serves as the City of Fort Wayne’s Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, representing the City on the local, state, and federal levels. In addition to her public service, Crandall has been active with several local nonprofits focused on increasing opportunities for Fort Wayne’s residents. Crandall received her bachelor’s degree from Ohio Northern University, her juris doctor from William and Mary School of Law, and most recently, a Certificate of Completion from Harvard Kennedy School’s Senior Executives in State and Local Government.
Rescue Mission Preparing 5,000 Free Meals This Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rescue Mission will serve its largest holiday meal next Wednesday. On November 23rd between 3 P.M. and 7 P.M., the meal takes place at the E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community. Last Thanksgiving, more than 4,500 meals were served to individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness. That number is expected to increase to nearly 5,000 this Thanksgiving season. The Rescue Mission is serving nearly three times the usual number of people and anticipates that number will continue to increase as the cold weather becomes more prevalent. This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be served as a carry-out-only meal with a limit of four meals per individual. The Rescue Mission’s Holiday meals are made possible by generous donations of food items, cash gifts, and the assistance of over 85 volunteers.
FWCS “Tuesday Tours” Begin Across District
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Families are invited to visit Fort Wayne Community Schools’ elementary, middle and high schools during a series called “Tuesday Tours” for the next six weeks. The district’s tours run through December 20th. Each school in the District will offer tours during school hours to allow families to see the work going on in each building prior to the January 13th, 2023, deadline to submit school choice lottery applications.
