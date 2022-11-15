ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Next stop: Bahamas, inaugural RDU flight takes off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It doesn’t take a lot of convincing to get people on a flight to the Bahamas. “We always start out with sun, sand and see but I think what’s tantamount above all of that is a culture the friendliness,” Bahamasair Deputy Managing Director, Prince Storr, tells CBS 17.
RALEIGH, NC
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a deer was spotted in a grocery store and firefighters helped escort the deer out of the store. Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Station 22 on Durant Road responded to a deer at Food Lion on Falls River Avenue. Firefighters were able to safely take the deer to a forested area nearby.
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Raleigh developer eyes Moore Square for next project

City-owned land surrounding Moore Square in downtown Raleigh could be transformed to include affordable housing, a hotel and a potential grocery store. Driving the news: City Council this week picked a proposal from Raleigh-based Loden Properties and its partners Northpond and Greystone for the two city properties, which are located on more than three acres of land to the east and south of the square.Loden has been especially active in Raleigh in recent years, working on projects on Glenwood South, the Longleaf Hotel and Gateway Plaza. Why it matters: The two properties are perhaps the most valuable pieces of available...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

WakeMed, UnitedHealthcare ink 3-year contract, release statements

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After months of negotiations, pen has met paper as UnitedHealthcare and WakeMed locked into a 3-year contract, both parties confirmed to CBS 17. The new deal, that went into effect on Nov. 15, “restores network access to WakeMed’s hospitals, employed physicians and specialists for people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored and Medicare Advantage plans,” a Thursday statement from UnitedHealthCare said. Access is also included for those with UnitedHealthcare’s Dual Special Needs Plan.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Police Dept. holds graduation and promotion ceremony

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police Department hosted a promotional and lateral ceremony Friday to honor three new recruits and promote current officers. According to Raleigh police spokesman Lt. Jason Borneo, the department has more than 100 vacancies. They’re hoping these new recruits help shorten that number. Family...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cary ranks as the safest place in NC, company says. Here’s why.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary ranks as the safest municipality in North Carolina, according to a company that conducts background checks for employers. A review of FBI crime data by GoodHire led it to rate the Wake County town as the safest place in the state. The company ranked...
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy