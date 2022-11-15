ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 pm CST, the 10th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Dallas, now 6-3 through nine games, has a firm grip on a playoff spot but must win to keep pace in the NFC East for a possible division crown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Teensy Magic Number

The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Employ the Best Offensive Lineman in Football

A where were you when moment — where were you when the Minnesota Vikings suddenly employed the best overall offensive lineman on the planet?. That’s right. Christian Darrisaw, the Vikings second-year left tackle, is the real deal, who just so happens to own the NFL’s highest Pro Football Focus grade among offensive linemen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Cowboys at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Dallas Cowboys is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with a 9-1 record five times — in 1969, 1970, 1973, 1998, and 2009. Minnesota is 15-18 (.454) all-time versus Dallas.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings

If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

2 Former Vikings on Tap vs. Dallas on Sunday

When the Minnesota Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll see at least one familiar face — and perhaps two. Jayron Kearse will once again enter U.S. Bank Stadium as a guest, and with a little injury-recovery luck, Anthony Barr will see his former team, too. Kearse...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kevin O’Connell Is Getting People Fired

Everyone in the NFL bubble felt the same about the Vikings in the last couple of years. They are a talented but underachieving team. The Vikings leadership had three options after back-to-back seasons without playoff appearances — firing the coaching staff and the front office, rebuilding the team, or doing both things.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 10

NFL’s Top QBs after Week 10: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through November 16th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
VikingsTerritory

4 Key Cowboys Players at Vikings

After a colossal overtime victory against Buffalo, the Minnesota Vikings return for three straight home games. U.S. Bank Stadium should be rocking as the Dallas Cowboys come to town on the back of an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers — a game the Cowboys looked in complete control of and somehow contrived to throw away.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings One Reasonable Alternative at Kicker

The 2022 Minnesota Vikings rank 31st in the NFL per field goal conversion percentage and 31st in extra point conversion percentage through 10 weeks. In layperson’s terms, Minnesota is second-worst via each metric and has somehow stepped out of nine games most;y unscathed with an 8-1 record. But will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Justin Jefferson Gets Early Whiff of Hall of Fame

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills Week 10 showdown was so wild that the Hall of Fame wants a little bite of the action. The game showcased a Vikings erasure of a 17-point deficit late in the 3rd Quarter, Justin Jefferson’s catch of the century, about six points of “okay, this game is over,” and generalized wackiness.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Down to Nubbins at CB

In the last two weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have lost two starting cornerbacks to injury — one at Washington, the other in Buffalo. Patrick Peterson stands tall, but after the veteran, rookie Andrew Booth will start versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Fellow rookie Akayleb Evans was ruled...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Nationals Folks Picking the Cowboys over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (8-1) are 1.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) in Week 11. The Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in Week 10 on the road, squandering a 4th Quarter lead to the desperate cheese team. The Vikings shocking conquered the Buffalo Bills via comeback, 33-30. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
