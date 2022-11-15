Read full article on original website
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 pm CST, the 10th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Dallas, now 6-3 through nine games, has a firm grip on a playoff spot but must win to keep pace in the NFC East for a possible division crown.
The Vikings Teensy Magic Number
The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
The Vikings Employ the Best Offensive Lineman in Football
A where were you when moment — where were you when the Minnesota Vikings suddenly employed the best overall offensive lineman on the planet?. That’s right. Christian Darrisaw, the Vikings second-year left tackle, is the real deal, who just so happens to own the NFL’s highest Pro Football Focus grade among offensive linemen.
Our Staff Prediction for Cowboys at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Dallas Cowboys is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with a 9-1 record five times — in 1969, 1970, 1973, 1998, and 2009. Minnesota is 15-18 (.454) all-time versus Dallas.
Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings
If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
2 Former Vikings on Tap vs. Dallas on Sunday
When the Minnesota Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll see at least one familiar face — and perhaps two. Jayron Kearse will once again enter U.S. Bank Stadium as a guest, and with a little injury-recovery luck, Anthony Barr will see his former team, too. Kearse...
Kevin O’Connell Is Getting People Fired
Everyone in the NFL bubble felt the same about the Vikings in the last couple of years. They are a talented but underachieving team. The Vikings leadership had three options after back-to-back seasons without playoff appearances — firing the coaching staff and the front office, rebuilding the team, or doing both things.
The Schedule Detail that Bodes Well for The Vikings
Generally speaking, I don’t love it when the Vikings’ schedule features an early bye. It makes the final 2/3 of the season even more of a grind. Alas, I have very little say in these matters, so I must merely accept what the league decides for the purple & gold.
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 10
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 10: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through November 16th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
4 Key Cowboys Players at Vikings
After a colossal overtime victory against Buffalo, the Minnesota Vikings return for three straight home games. U.S. Bank Stadium should be rocking as the Dallas Cowboys come to town on the back of an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers — a game the Cowboys looked in complete control of and somehow contrived to throw away.
Buffalo snowstorm: Snow total at Bills stadium as tall as Josh Allen
Orchard Park, where the Bills' Highmark Stadium is located, was the hardest-hit town in Western New York, according to snow totals released by the National Weather Service.
Purple Rumor Mill: The Kicker, Andrew Booth Time, Magic Number
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the November 19th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
PurplePTSD: Eagles Do It Again, Ex-Vikings TE Suspended, Anthony Barr
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Eagles added a Pro Bowl free agent for the...
The Vikings One Reasonable Alternative at Kicker
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings rank 31st in the NFL per field goal conversion percentage and 31st in extra point conversion percentage through 10 weeks. In layperson’s terms, Minnesota is second-worst via each metric and has somehow stepped out of nine games most;y unscathed with an 8-1 record. But will...
Kirk Cousins Is Surprisingly Different in 2022
Kirk Cousins is in his fifth year as the Vikings quarterback. Over that time, he has been under extreme scrutiny from the media and fans for his inability to come up big when the moment calls for it. So much so that many fans were and maybe still are ready to boot him to the curb.
Justin Jefferson Gets Early Whiff of Hall of Fame
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills Week 10 showdown was so wild that the Hall of Fame wants a little bite of the action. The game showcased a Vikings erasure of a 17-point deficit late in the 3rd Quarter, Justin Jefferson’s catch of the century, about six points of “okay, this game is over,” and generalized wackiness.
Dwight Garner, Who Was Part of THE PLAY, Passes Away
He died two days before the 40th anniversary of the famous 1982 play
All Eyes Turn to Christian Darrisaw’s Status in Week 11
A footnote to the Minnesota Vikings wild victory over the Buffalo Bills last weekend was the concussion to left tackle Christian Darrisaw. The second-year left tackle has taken over the Vikings offensive line, ranking tops in the NFL among all offensive linemen through 10 weeks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Vikings Down to Nubbins at CB
In the last two weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have lost two starting cornerbacks to injury — one at Washington, the other in Buffalo. Patrick Peterson stands tall, but after the veteran, rookie Andrew Booth will start versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Fellow rookie Akayleb Evans was ruled...
The Nationals Folks Picking the Cowboys over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (8-1) are 1.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) in Week 11. The Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in Week 10 on the road, squandering a 4th Quarter lead to the desperate cheese team. The Vikings shocking conquered the Buffalo Bills via comeback, 33-30. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
