Everything we see and experience in our daily lives is the product of history and culture. Art, dance, and fashion are all influenced by the culture around us, which is often reflected by the use of vibrant colors, unique sounds, and choreographed movements. For generations, Native people have passed down the tradition of dance – with many themes spanning celebratory, religious, and cultural significance. Native American Heritage Month often brings a lot of exposure to creative and meaningful dances practiced among the Native community, but these dances are a timeless honor and tradition passed down among tribal communities all year long.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO