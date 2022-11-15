Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Festive frivolity in Dobson, Pilot Mountain
Dobson will be opening Ice Skating on the Square for the season on Monday, Nov. 28. Skaters can sign up in advance for a skating time at: www.dobson-nc.com/179/Dobson-Square-Park. (File photo) This Santa’s elf hitches a ride on a “reindeer” during the 2019 Dobson Christmas Parade. (File photo)
Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — In North Carolina, one in eight people face hunger, according to Feeding America, and inflation is making the problem even worse. That’s why there are multiple community organizations working to make sure that families have something to put on the table for Thanksgiving. We’ve compiled a list of the community events in the […]
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery
Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
WXII 12
Memorial scholarship established in honor of Ashton G. Brown
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A scholarship has been established in honor of Ashton Brown, a Davie County woman who passed in April. The scholarship was established by Brown's parents, in association with the Davie Community Foundation, a non-profit that encourages philanthropy in Davie County. The scholarship was also established...
Triad father sits in on son’s middle school class to address his behavior issues
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A father is taking matters into his own hands to improve his child’s behavior in school. He’s asking other parents with kids in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system to do the same. This week, the father spent multiple days in class with his son to make sure he’s treating teachers with […]
qcnews.com
Threat of freezing rain prompts school schedule changes in several NC mountain counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several school districts in North Carolina’s higher elevation have made changes to their schedules Tuesday due to the threat of freezing rain. Watauga County Schools said it was moving to a remote learning day because of the potential for freezing rain arriving...
WBTV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
spoonuniversity.com
Winston-Salem's Battle of the Biscuits
Growing up in the south, you grow to love a good southern breakfast in the morning. The usual stars of the show are bacon, sausage, hash browns, eggs, grits. All are vital aspects of a breakfast, but nothing compares to a buttery, salty, and fluffy biscuit. The pairing possibilities for a biscuit are endless! You can add honey, jam, gravy, bacon, sausage, chicken, etc. What more could you ask for? In order to feed our biscuit cravings, my friends and I set off to find the best biscuits in Winston-Salem. Our journey took us from some fast-food breakfast restaurants to some classic home cookin' places. I decided to rate the taste and consistency of the biscuits out of 5. Here are my thoughts...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools approve $1500 retention bonuses for employees
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools approve bonuses for thousands of district employees. $1,500 will be awarded to eligible workers. It includes anyone working for the district as of Dec. 5 and remaining in their role through the end of the school year. The payments will be divided into installments.
2 crashes on US-52 shut down lanes near North Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two crashes on US-52 closed multiple lanes of the highway on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The first crash occurred on the northbound side of US-52 at Mile Marker 110, near Exit 110 for North Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The closure began at 3:47 p.m. […]
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
WXII 12
'Need every ounce of God's help': Turmoil at Forsyth Co. jail due to leadership, management issues, staff say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Turmoil over staffing, morale and leadership at the Forsyth County Detention Center is causing former and current employees to share their concerns. County commissioners have called the staffing situation a crisis while Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough asks for more staffing and money. "We are currently —...
WXII 12
King Police looking for missing teenager
KING, N.C. — King Police are investigating a report of a missing teenager. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. Police are looking for information about Sara Beth Nicole Carter, 16. She was last seen on Pulliam Street in King on Nov. 6, police report.
theappalachianonline.com
US 321/421 expansion to impact local landowners, cost $92.6 million
New plans for the U.S. 321/U.S. 421 expansion project, running through Vilas to Boone’s N.C. 105 Bypass, show how the project will impact local landowners as the project aims to resolve current and anticipated congestion on the road. The project would expand the road from a single lane to two lanes in each direction, according to the project website.
District investigating video of student using racist slur in Iredell County class
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A school district is condemning hate speech after a video surfaced online of a student using a racist slur in class. The video shows a group of white students who were involved in an activity at the front of the class. One of the students used a racist slur while the rest of the class laughed, the video shows.
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
WXII 12
Wilkesboro police search for 'person of interest' after gas station shooting
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A person of interest is wanted by Wilkesboro Police after a shooting at a gas station. The shooting happened Monday around 6:50 p.m. at the '4-Brothers Service Station' located on Westwood Lane, near NC-16. Police say they responded after reports of a gunshot being fired...
Yadkinville gun store reacts after 4 arrests made in store’s robbery
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are now sharing how surveillance video helped them uncover a much bigger crime. This crime happened inside the Foothills Firearm and Ammo in Yadkinville. In the video, you can see the four suspects grabbing guns. They are all in jail now. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamarion Jones and three juveniles ages […]
Winston-Salem police investigating drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a drive-by shooting. FOX8 is told a 21-year-old man was grazed by a bullet on Pinedale Drive. There is no suspect information at this time. This is a developing story.
thestokesnews.com
Five receive detention officer certification
Five officers at regional sheriff’s offices — including one from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office — recently completed their classwork and passed the state comprehensive examination with a 100-percent first-time pass rate to become certified detention officers. The officers who earned their certification are: Christopher Pyles...
