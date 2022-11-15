ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, NC

Mount Airy News

Festive frivolity in Dobson, Pilot Mountain

Dobson will be opening Ice Skating on the Square for the season on Monday, Nov. 28. Skaters can sign up in advance for a skating time at: www.dobson-nc.com/179/Dobson-Square-Park. (File photo) This Santa’s elf hitches a ride on a “reindeer” during the 2019 Dobson Christmas Parade. (File photo)
DOBSON, NC
thestokesnews.com

Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery

Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
WALNUT COVE, NC
WXII 12

Memorial scholarship established in honor of Ashton G. Brown

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A scholarship has been established in honor of Ashton Brown, a Davie County woman who passed in April. The scholarship was established by Brown's parents, in association with the Davie Community Foundation, a non-profit that encourages philanthropy in Davie County. The scholarship was also established...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
spoonuniversity.com

Winston-Salem's Battle of the Biscuits

Growing up in the south, you grow to love a good southern breakfast in the morning. The usual stars of the show are bacon, sausage, hash browns, eggs, grits. All are vital aspects of a breakfast, but nothing compares to a buttery, salty, and fluffy biscuit. The pairing possibilities for a biscuit are endless! You can add honey, jam, gravy, bacon, sausage, chicken, etc. What more could you ask for? In order to feed our biscuit cravings, my friends and I set off to find the best biscuits in Winston-Salem. Our journey took us from some fast-food breakfast restaurants to some classic home cookin' places. I decided to rate the taste and consistency of the biscuits out of 5. Here are my thoughts...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

King Police looking for missing teenager

KING, N.C. — King Police are investigating a report of a missing teenager. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. Police are looking for information about Sara Beth Nicole Carter, 16. She was last seen on Pulliam Street in King on Nov. 6, police report.
KING, NC
theappalachianonline.com

US 321/421 expansion to impact local landowners, cost $92.6 million

New plans for the U.S. 321/U.S. 421 expansion project, running through Vilas to Boone’s N.C. 105 Bypass, show how the project will impact local landowners as the project aims to resolve current and anticipated congestion on the road. The project would expand the road from a single lane to two lanes in each direction, according to the project website.
VILAS, NC
thestokesnews.com

Five receive detention officer certification

Five officers at regional sheriff’s offices — including one from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office — recently completed their classwork and passed the state comprehensive examination with a 100-percent first-time pass rate to become certified detention officers. The officers who earned their certification are: Christopher Pyles...
STOKES COUNTY, NC

