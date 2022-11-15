ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travelnoire.com

Passengers Upset After Finding Out Seats Don't Exist Upon Boarding Plane

Imagine, for a moment, paying for a flight and then finding out the seats you paid for don’t exist after boarding the plane. Well, that’s exactly what happened to at least eight London passengers heading to Dublin on Ryanair. In a now-viral online video, the passengers are seen...
StaceyNHerrera

Man marries the wrong woman because she had flawless makeup

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They were married in a beautiful sunset ceremony overlooking the pacific. The bride wore a stunning white dress with a train that seemed to stretch for miles. The groom looked dashing in his black tuxedo. They exchanged vows and shared a dance to celebrate their love.
PopCrush

Woman Forced to Take 13-Hour Flight After Fellow Passenger Vomits on Her

A woman flying from Bangkok to London endured a "nightmarish" trip after another passenger threw up on her, forcing her to spend the entire 13-hour flight covered in vomit. On TikTok, user @angelinanicollle, a.k.a Angelina, shared that the man sitting in the middle seat of her row eventually vomited on her after he couldn't shake his pre-flight nerves. But it wasn't a one-off spew.
CNN

French Polynesia to cap tourist numbers

(CNN) — The beautiful islands of French Polynesia might become more difficult to visit as the region announces a new sustainable tourism plan. Under the Fāri'ira'a Manihini 2027 (FM27) five-year strategic mission, the French Polynesian government aims to set an annual cap of one foreign tourist per local resident -- about 280,000.
Newsweek

Gran Backed for Not Wanting 'Lovely' 8-Year-Old Granddaughter to Visit

A frustrated grandparent has asked Mumsnet for advice after believing that their granddaughter's mother and family are taking advantage of the grandparent's kindness. In the post, user ParsleyorCoriander explains that they have a "lovely" 8-year-old granddaughter "who lives with her mum and extended family abroad. My son/her father has limited contact (complex reasons) but I am paying financial support on his behalf and visit 2-3 times a year (staying in hotels - they would not have room to host me). I get on well with Alice on a 121 basis and spend a lot of time together when I'm visiting."

