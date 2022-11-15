ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

Route 2 in Williamstown reopens due to multi-vehicle crash

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 2 in Williamstown was closed after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports there were people injured in the crash near mile marker 6.9. The traffic app, Waze, indicates traffic beginning on Main Street at the Route 7 rotary. The road has since reopened.

22News will update this story as soon as additional information is available.

