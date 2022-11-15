Read full article on original website
Love Is Blind's Cole Barnett Is in 'Much Needed Therapy' After Season 3 Aired: 'Freeing and Liberating'
"The best thing I've gotten from therapy so far is honestly just how helpful it is to talk about the things that have impacted you or hurt you or were traumatizing," the reality star shared Cole Barnett revealed that he is in therapy after his ex-fiancée Zanab Jaffrey left him at the altar on the season 3 finale of Love Is Blind. The 27-year-old reality star shared an update about what he's been doing since being on the Netflix series in a Q&A with his fans on Instagram on Thursday. "I've been flipping...
People
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
'America's Got Talent' and 'Ellen' Fan Favorite Roslyn Singleton Dead at 39 of Brain Cancer
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died. She was 39. Singleton died on Tuesday after several rounds of treatment for brain cancer, her husband Ray confirmed in an Instagram post. "WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right...
People
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'
Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
People
Kyle Richards' Daughter Admits She and Paris Hilton Are 'Very Defensive of Our Moms' amid Family Strain
"Hopefully everything’s going to be OK soon. It's really hard to deal with,' Farrah Brittany said of her mother's estrangement from her aunt as seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Brittany is opening up about how the long-simmering tension between her mother and aunt Kathy Hilton has changed the family dynamic. The Buying Beverly Hills star, 34, revealed that she and her cousin Paris Hilton try to avoid discussing the family drama. "We don't talk about it. It's too painful," the reality star...
'A Christmas Story' Actor Reportedly Wants to Buy the Iconic Movie House That Just Hit the Market
The iconic A Christmas Story house in Cleveland, Ohio, might be scooped up by the actors who starred the classic film. Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 movie, told TMZ that he and other cast members are interested in purchasing the property — though, he did not identify which co-stars.
People
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach...
'Blue's Clues' Host Steve Burns Says He Left Nickelodeon Show Due to Clinical Depression
In an interview with Variety, Steve Burns opened up about his abrupt 2002 exit from the Nickelodeon show Steve Burns is opening up about his abrupt 2002 exit from Blue's Clues, revealing his personal health struggles. In an interview with Variety, the former Nickelodeon host, now 49, says he left the hit program because of his severe clinical depression. "I didn't know it yet, but I was the happiest depressed person in North America," he said. "I was struggling with severe clinical depression the whole time I was on...
Watch Joanna Gaines Show Off Her Dance Moves to Keep Warm During Snowy Magnolia Journal Cover Shoot
“A good playlist always makes it more fun! And it was COLD so I had to keep movin' ya know? 💃🏻,” the Magnolia star captioned a hilarious Instagram Reel Joanna Gaines has some cool moves to keep warm! The Fixer Upper star revealed her secret to not freezing during Magnolia Journal's snowy winter cover shoot — and it involved busting a move or two. (Magnolia Journal is published by PEOPLE's parent company Dotdash Meredith.) In an Instagram Reel posted on Thursday, Joanna shared a few clips captured by her team...
Who Is Antoni Porowski's Fiancé? All About Kevin Harrington
Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington announced their engagement in 2022 after three years of dating Antoni Porowski is getting married! The Queer Eye star announced his engagement to his boyfriend of three years, Kevin Harrington, in November 2022. The couple began dating in July 2019, and have been through many adventures together in the years since, including pet parenthood. They moved in together during the pandemic, and Porowski later told PEOPLE that quarantine taught him to appreciate the simple moments with his now-fiancé. "I learned to get back in touch...
People
Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands with Son Reign as He Wears Fuzzy Sweater in Cozy Photo: 'My Baby'
Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying quality time with her youngest. The POOSH founder, 43, shared a sweet snap on her Instagram Story Thursday with her 7-year-old son Reign as the pair sat together in a cozy-looking space. In the photo, Kardashian holds Reign's hand as the little boy looks up at...
Kristin Cavallari Gives a Tour of Her Kitchen and Refrigerator on MTV's Cribs
Kristin Cavallari describes her kitchen as "feminine without being overly sweet." Kristin Cavallari is back on MTV! The Laguna Beach alum, 35, gave fans a tour inside her three-story, five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse on Thursday's episode of Cribs. The home is a 28-acre property located in the city of Franklin and according to Cavallari, has the best kitchen. "The kitchen is where I spend the most time," she revealed in a clip of the episode. The space was recently remodeled with all new appliances and interior design that Cavallari said she wanted to feel...
Young Rock Star Uli Latukefu Shares the Most Important Piece of Advice Dwayne Johnson Gave Him
Uli Latukefu stars as Dwayne Johnson in the hit series, which airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. on NBC Uli Latukefu is appreciative of his role as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Young Rock. According to the 38-year-old Australian actor, the NBC series — which returned for its third season on Nov 4. — has shown him some critical life lessons, even some from Johnson himself. "This year, because it's such a pivotal point in his career, he just wanted me to anchor the idea of, one, being true to...
Yellowjackets' Jasmin Savoy Brown Says She's 'Meditating and Drinking' in Preparation for Season 2
Yellowjackets costar Liv Hewson tells PEOPLE their "life flashed before my eyes" as they almost revealed a spoiler about season 2 Jasmin Savoy Brown has the ultimate recipe for success. Ahead of season 2, the Yellowjackets star told PEOPLE she's preparing for new episodes of the Showtime survival drama by "meditating and drinking" as she appeared with costar Liv Hewson at Thursday's OUT100 celebration in New York City. Brown, 28, plays the teenage version of Taissa "Tai" Turner on the show, which follows a group of women across two...
People
Kris Jenner Reveals 'First-Ever' Holiday Card with Boyfriend Corey Gamble: 'Love How They Came Out'
The couple first met in 2014 while at a party in Ibiza Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are spreading some holiday cheer with their first holiday card as a couple! The Kardashians star, 67, unveiled the card on Instagram today, which featured a portrait of the couple posing side by side. "Happy holidays," is written over a simple black background and it's signed with, "xoxo, Kris and Corey." Jenner teamed up with Shutterfly to create the holiday card after partnering with them for their "Win the Holidays" campaign. Alongside the...
Beyoncé and 'Legendary': Ballroom culture went mainstream. Now it looks to preserve its roots
As ballroom keeps bursting into pop culture, L.A.'s Banjee Ball celebrates the growth — and reminds the community of how it all started.
Sam Smith Says They're 'Reckless' with Tattoos, Reveals Their Most 'Embarrassing' One
Jennifer Hudson even offered to give Sam Smith a tattoo, to which the Gloria artist was very willing: "I would love it" Sam Smith's body is a canvas... but not all art stands the test of time. The Grammy Award winner, 30, revealed they have "over 30 tattoos now" as they appeared Thursday on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they also opened up about their most "embarrassing" tattoo. "When I was a very overemotional late teen, I got the word 'alone' on my arm. How embarrassing is that?" they...
Jason Oppenheim Reveals Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Meet His Mom for the First Time on Thanksgiving
"I'm not nervous at all," the real estate agent told PEOPLE on Thursday at the 1060's App Launch Jason Oppenheim is hitting another milestone in his romance with girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk. While speaking to PEOPLE at the 1060's App Launch event on Thursday, the Selling Sunset star revealed the model will meet his mom in person for the first time on Thanksgiving. Discussing his first holiday plans with Nurk, 25 — whom he met in July while vacationing with his twin brother, Brett, in Mykonos, Greece — Jason, 45,...
Adele Thanks Fans for 'Coming Back to Me' During Opening Night of 'Perfect' Las Vegas Residency
The superstar shared her first of 32 "Weekends with Adele" concerts at Caesars Palace on Friday night After months of eagerly waiting, Adele fans were finally greeted with the opening night of her "Weekends with Adele" residency in Las Vegas on Friday. And it was more than just a "Hello" — as the show boasted a 20-song set complete with jokes, flames, confetti, and an array of classics. The concert at Caesars Palace marked the first of 32 Adele shows at the venue, coming nearly a year...
Paul Campbell Says Tyler Hynes Is a 'Natural-Born Baby Whisperer' in 'Three Wise Men and a Baby'
In addition to acting, Tyler Hynes has another talent to add to his list!. When walking the red carpet at Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" event last month, Paul Campbell revealed to PEOPLE one of the most shocking things he learned about his costar while filming their upcoming Christmas movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby.
People
