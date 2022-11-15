ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
royalexaminer.com

Another try at getting rid of same-sex marriage ban and more Va. headlines

• A special counsel appointed by the Virginia attorney general’s office will lead an outside review of how the University of Virginia handled Sunday’s shooting that killed three football players.—Washington Post. • The attorney for a family of one of the shooting victims is raising questions about...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announces November 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award recipient

ABINGDON, VA – Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to the William King Museum of Art, recognizing the female leaders who are championing the museum’s impact across the Southwest Virginia region in arts access, arts, and culture education, technical skills training, and workforce readiness, rehabilitation, small business development, youth programming and more.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Suspected UVA shooter appears in court and more Va. headlines

• The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season as the community continues to mourn the deaths of three players killed in Sunday’s shooting. The school has not made a decision yet about its Nov. 26 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.—Washington Post.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Virginia joins brief supporting challenge of vehicle emissions rule

The states of Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, all of which have Republican attorneys general, filed the initial suit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit challenging the rule. Among their contentions are that the rule unreasonably advantages electric vehicles by assuming they contribute to zero-emission goals and creates a dependence on foreign countries for battery components.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy