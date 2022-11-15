Read full article on original website
Another try at getting rid of same-sex marriage ban and more Va. headlines
• A special counsel appointed by the Virginia attorney general’s office will lead an outside review of how the University of Virginia handled Sunday’s shooting that killed three football players.—Washington Post. • The attorney for a family of one of the shooting victims is raising questions about...
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announces November 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award recipient
ABINGDON, VA – Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to the William King Museum of Art, recognizing the female leaders who are championing the museum’s impact across the Southwest Virginia region in arts access, arts, and culture education, technical skills training, and workforce readiness, rehabilitation, small business development, youth programming and more.
Board of Ed delays first review of new history, social science standards amid public outcry
The Virginia Board of Education delayed its review of new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to January after a nearly eight-hour-long meeting Thursday. The board directed Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to revise the newest standards, which were finalized on Nov. 10,...
Suspected UVA shooter appears in court and more Va. headlines
• The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season as the community continues to mourn the deaths of three players killed in Sunday’s shooting. The school has not made a decision yet about its Nov. 26 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.—Washington Post.
Virginia joins brief supporting challenge of vehicle emissions rule
The states of Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, all of which have Republican attorneys general, filed the initial suit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit challenging the rule. Among their contentions are that the rule unreasonably advantages electric vehicles by assuming they contribute to zero-emission goals and creates a dependence on foreign countries for battery components.
Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards
A number of groups are questioning new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration ahead of a Board of Education meeting to begin reviewing them Thursday. Critics from diverse communities and lawmakers, most recently in a Nov. 15 letter to the governor and school officials,...
Commentary: Be bold in overhauling state’s individual income tax system
Virginia’s income tax brackets have always shocked me, especially because of their glaring lack of fairness. As a newspaper columnist in South Hampton Roads, I earned in the upper five figures annually. That placed me into the same category as someone who made just over $17,000 a year. We...
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Virginia War Memorial seeks military veterans to interview for film about October 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada
If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you. Both of these...
