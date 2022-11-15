Read full article on original website
Russian fighter jet fires missile on accident near British spy plane over Black Sea, UK says
A Russian fighter jet fired a missile after malfunctioning near a British spy plane over the Black Sea, the United Kingdom's defense ministry said.
Russian fighter jets can't control the air over Ukraine, and Russia's attack helicopters are paying for it
Russia's aviation forces have struggled to operate effectively in Ukraine. The toll has been especially high for Russia's Ka-52, one of its newest attack helicopters. The ineffectiveness of Russian jets and the Ka-52's own flaws have left the helicopter more exposed. Of all the Russian Air Force's helicopters, the Ka-52...
Russia Demands an Apology for Poland Missile Panic
Russian officials have lashed out at Western leaders following NATO’s admission that a Russian-made missile struck a farm on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border Tuesday in a “likely” accident by Ukraine’s missile defense system. Jens Stoltenberg, the head of NATO, made the announcement Wednesday...
World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'
The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility." Antonov General Director Eugene Gavrylov made the announcement to Bild, adding that it is about 30% complete. The beloved aircraft was totally destroyed in its hangar during fighting at Gostomel airport in the first days of the war in Ukraine when Russian paratroopers launched a surprise assault on the strategic location. The bombed-out wreckage of the plane become an early symbol of the war's destruction, and its reemergence could serve as inspiration for the embattled country.
Ukraine to get ‘most advanced tanks on the battlefield’ for counter-offensive against Russia
Ukraine will receive 90 refurbished and upgraded Czech T-72 tanks - labelled by the Pentagon as “the most advanced on the battlefield” - as part of $400 million (£348.15 million) in military aid. The tanks - half of which are being paid for by the US and...
Do Putin and Kim have an 'arms for horses' deal? Russia sends North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses by train after Pyongyang shipped Moscow artillery shells in bid to bolster its bungled Ukraine invasion
Russia has sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea just days after the White House alleged Pyongyang supplied artillery shells for Putin's war efforts. The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped via cargo train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea. There are mounting concerns...
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed 2 people in Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces to intercept a Russian strike: US officials
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed two Polish citizens was fired by Ukraine, per the AP. The AP cited three anonymous US officials who said the missile was fired to intercept a Russian one. Ukraine said Russia launched a salvo of 90 missiles at Ukraine on the same day...
Russian missiles reportedly cross into Poland, killing two
Russian missiles killed two people after crossing into Poland, according to a U.S. intelligence official, sparking fears of an escalation of the war in Ukraine. A Polish official confirmed the strike to the Washington Post, which also reported that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has summoned a meeting of the country’s defense and security leaders.
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Zelensky says Russia has deployed dozens of drones in days
Russia has deployed more than 30 drone attacks on Ukraine, says Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as he pledged to “clip the wings” of Moscow’s air power. Since February, Moscow has carried out nearly 4,500 missile strikes and over 8,000 air raids, the president said in his nighttime address.Russia has been flying “Iranian drones” into key Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and residential areas, but both Moscow and Tehran deny the origins of the drones. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused the Russian military of using the devices to “kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for...
NATO says Russia remains responsible for the fatal missile strike in Poland likely caused by Ukrainian air defense
A missile killed two people when it hit NATO member Poland on Tuesday. NATO said it was likely a Ukrainian air-defense missile, but still faulted Russia. "Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine," NATO's head said. NATO said Wednesday that Russia was ultimately to blame...
Poland Calls Missile That Killed 2 ‘Russian-Made'; Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' It Was Fired From Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday there is “no indication” that a missile that came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was an intentional attack
Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin says ‘difficult to imagine’ public negotiations with Kyiv; new Russian missile strikes across Ukraine – live
Kremlin spokesperson claims ‘Ukrainians do not want any negotiations’; Kyiv and Dnipro air defence systems working to shoot down incoming rockets
Wave of Russian missiles hit Ukraine after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit
Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month on Tuesday -- hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky proposed a peace plan in front of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia. Air raid sirens sounded out across Ukraine shortly after its...
Poland missile strike: What is NATO's Article 4?
Poland signaled it would in the end not invoke NATO's article 4 over a blast in the country that was at first suspected to be a possible Russian missile, but was later determined to be most likely a stray Ukrainian air defense missile. The article is invoked when any NATO member feels their "territorial integrity, political independence or security" are at risk.
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 seconds, Volume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in...
Video shows alleged sabotage of Putin's military helicopters
Video has emerged purporting to show a man preparing and planting explosives on a Russian military helicopter at an airbase deep inside Russia. CNN's Ana Cabrera has more.
Heavy Movement of Russian and Syrian Forces Near a Syrian Air Defense Base Southwest of Damascus
Sources associated with the Syrian opposition report that a large convoy of Russian and Syrian military vehicles arrived at the 75th Air Defense Brigade military base, locafed in the al-Mokayleba area (marked with a red pin). According to the report, about 100 vehicles were observed in the convoy, including some...
Poland Demands ‘Immediate Explanation’ From Russia for Missile Strike
Poland has demanded answers from Russia after two missiles landed along its border with Ukraine, killing two people, its Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed Tuesday night. In a statement, spokesperson Łukasz Jasina said a Russian-made missile dropped on the village of Przewodow at 3:40 p.m. local time, killing two Polish citizens.
Russia says Western arms, foreign mercenaries top targets for forces in Ukraine
(Reuters) – The powerful secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, said on Tuesday that Western-supplied arms and foreign mercenaries were priority targets for Russia’s forces fighting in Ukraine, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
