TheDailyBeast

Russia Demands an Apology for Poland Missile Panic

Russian officials have lashed out at Western leaders following NATO’s admission that a Russian-made missile struck a farm on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border Tuesday in a “likely” accident by Ukraine’s missile defense system. Jens Stoltenberg, the head of NATO, made the announcement Wednesday...
WashingtonExaminer

World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'

The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility." Antonov General Director Eugene Gavrylov made the announcement to Bild, adding that it is about 30% complete. The beloved aircraft was totally destroyed in its hangar during fighting at Gostomel airport in the first days of the war in Ukraine when Russian paratroopers launched a surprise assault on the strategic location. The bombed-out wreckage of the plane become an early symbol of the war's destruction, and its reemergence could serve as inspiration for the embattled country.
Daily Mail

Do Putin and Kim have an 'arms for horses' deal? Russia sends North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses by train after Pyongyang shipped Moscow artillery shells in bid to bolster its bungled Ukraine invasion

Russia has sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea just days after the White House alleged Pyongyang supplied artillery shells for Putin's war efforts. The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped via cargo train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea. There are mounting concerns...
The Hill

Russian missiles reportedly cross into Poland, killing two

Russian missiles killed two people after crossing into Poland, according to a U.S. intelligence official, sparking fears of an escalation of the war in Ukraine. A Polish official confirmed the strike to the Washington Post, which also reported that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has summoned a meeting of the country’s defense and security leaders.
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Zelensky says Russia has deployed dozens of drones in days

Russia has deployed more than 30 drone attacks on Ukraine, says Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as he pledged to “clip the wings” of Moscow’s air power. Since February, Moscow has carried out nearly 4,500 missile strikes and over 8,000 air raids, the president said in his nighttime address.Russia has been flying “Iranian drones” into key Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and residential areas, but both Moscow and Tehran deny the origins of the drones. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused the Russian military of using the devices to “kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for...
Opelika-Auburn News

Poland missile strike: What is NATO's Article 4?

Poland signaled it would in the end not invoke NATO's article 4 over a blast in the country that was at first suspected to be a possible Russian missile, but was later determined to be most likely a stray Ukrainian air defense missile. The article is invoked when any NATO member feels their "territorial integrity, political independence or security" are at risk.
Business Insider

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 seconds, Volume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in...
Daily Beast

Poland Demands ‘Immediate Explanation’ From Russia for Missile Strike

Poland has demanded answers from Russia after two missiles landed along its border with Ukraine, killing two people, its Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed Tuesday night. In a statement, spokesperson Łukasz Jasina said a Russian-made missile dropped on the village of Przewodow at 3:40 p.m. local time, killing two Polish citizens.
104.1 WIKY

Russia says Western arms, foreign mercenaries top targets for forces in Ukraine

(Reuters) – The powerful secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, said on Tuesday that Western-supplied arms and foreign mercenaries were priority targets for Russia’s forces fighting in Ukraine, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

