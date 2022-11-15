ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis puts ice on potential 2024 matchup with Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday that "people just need to chill out a little bit" when discussing the GOP civil war and a potential 2024 matchup with former President Trump, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: DeSantis, a potential 2024 candidate for the Republican party, has...
William Barr says it's "increasingly more likely" DOJ indicts Trump

The Justice Department has a legitimate basis for indicting former President Trump over the classified documents allegedly taken to Mar-a-Lago, former Attorney General Bill Barr said in an interview with PBS Friday night. The big picture: Barr's comments came hours after current Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a special counsel...
Elon Musk weighs letting Trump return to Twitter

Elon Musk dropped a 24-hour poll on his own Twitter feed Friday night asking whether or not to reinstate former President Trump to the social media platform. Why it matters: Since he took over the company, there's been a lot of interest in whether or not Musk would allow Trump to return to Twitter after a nearly two-year absence.
AG Merrick Garland names special counsel in Trump criminal probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that he is appointing veteran prosecutor Jack Smith as a special counsel to oversee the federal criminal investigations into former President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling of classified documents. Why it matters: The appointment of a special counsel is...
Pence "closing the door" on testifying before Jan. 6 committee

Former Vice President Mike Pence said on CBS's "Face the Nation" that he's "closing the door" on testifying before the Jan. 6 committee. Driving the news: "Congress has no right to my testimony," he said in a preview for an interview airing Sunday. "I believe it would establish terrible precedent...
Pence says voters are "looking for new leadership"

Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview with AP Wednesday that voters are "looking for new leadership" after key Republican losses in the midterms. Driving the news: Pence and his family will consider over the holidays "what our role might be in the days ahead," he said in the interview, one day after former President Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign.
These are the 5 oldest U.S. presidents to hold office

President Biden will celebrate his 80th birthday Sunday, becoming the oldest sitting U.S. president. The big picture: If Biden runs for a second term, many believe his age would be a liability. Biden would be 82 years old on Inauguration Day 2025 if he wins and 86 at the end of a second term.
Meet the likely House Democratic leaders in the post-Pelosi era

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
White House hosts wedding as Biden granddaughter gets hitched

President Joe Biden welcomed guests to the White House Saturday for the wedding of his granddaughter Naomi -- an unprecedented ceremony that was closed to the press. - 'Pop' - The White House has given few details on this wedding, which is classified as strictly private and is closed to the press.
Top Pentagon official warns Middle East partners to limit China ties

The Pentagon’s top policy official warned America's partners in the Middle East on Friday that cooperating too closely with Beijing on security issues could damage their cooperation with Washington. Why it matters: The remarks by Undersecretary of Defense Colin Kahl at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain signaled the administration's...
The Jan. 6 committee has a clean-up crew

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, on Thursday said he has created a four-member subcommittee to handle "outstanding issues" as the panel looks to wrap up its work before the end of the year. Why it matters: The full select committee is focused on...
FTX's new chief takes aim at former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

The now-bankrupt FTX’s new CEO, John Ray III, introduced himself with a bang Thursday. Driving the news: Four business days after FTX filed a surprise Chapter 11 case, FTX finally filed its "first day declaration," a document in which the company’s executives tell the full backstory about why it sought bankruptcy protection.
The battle over Hunter Biden's bank records

Top oversight Republicans said Thursday they want bank records detailing suspicious transfers of funds from Hunter Biden's business dealings. Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said at a news conference that Republicans on the committee are aware of approximately 150 “suspicious activity reports” by banks — forwarded to the Treasury Department — that involve a member of the Biden family, but they have been able to review details of only two.
Sam Bankman-Fried comes clean on regulation, ethics

In a remarkable interview conducted over Twitter DMs, disgraced former crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried distanced himself from the very positions he was best known for, including his support for regulation and effective altruism. Why it matters: The interview, conducted by Vox's Kelsey Piper, is just the latest stunner in Bankman-Fried's...
Ukraine grain deal extended as Russia unleashes more strikes

A crucial grain deal allowing shipments of Ukrainian grain to leave the country's ports was extended on Thursday for another 120 days. Why it matters: The deal — which was set to expire on Saturday — has been key to helping alleviate the deepening food crisis around the world that was further aggravated by Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports in the first few months of the war.
Sam Bankman-Fried's farcical fundraising effort

Sam Bankman-Fried yesterday created headlines and lawyer ulcers by instigating a direct message interview with Vox reporter Kelsey Piper, in which he insulted regulators and his own accounting acumen. What to know: It's impossible to take Bankman-Fried at his word right now, because so many of them are nonsensical. They...
Hakeem Jeffries launches bid for House Dem leader

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, on Friday formally announced his bid to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) as the House Democratic leader. The big picture: Jeffries, a Brooklyn native and former New York state legislator, would be the first Black leader of a...
