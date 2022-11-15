ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KVUE

Texas lawmakers file bills in response to Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
KSAT 12

“I’ll still be sharing Lexi’s story”: Mother of Uvalde victim vows to remain politically engaged

Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio was one of the 19 students killed at Robb Elementary in May, normally helps out at the Uvalde Leader News during elections. This midterm election she split her time between volunteering at the local newspaper and supporting the county commissioner bid of Javier Cazares, whose 9-year-old daughter also died in the school shooting.
kgns.tv

Uvalde names new interim school district police chief

UVALDE, TX (KGNS) - The Uvalde, Texas Public School District named an interim police chief during a board meeting Wednesday night. Josh Gutierrez was named police chief and interim executive director of safety and security. The hiring was approved unanimously with one board member abstaining. Patterson has worked with Gutierrez...
KSAT 12

Uvalde CISD board names new interim police chief

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD school board met Wednesday evening to vote on hiring a new interim police chief. The board unanimously voted to hire Josh Gutierrez as the new interim police chief for the district. The decision comes nearly three months after district police chief Pete Arredondo was fired following his actions on the day of the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24.
newsnationnow.com

Uvalde school district approves new design, police chief

UVALDE, TX (NewsNation) — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District approved the location and design for a new elementary school to replace Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed. The district also voted on hiring new interim police Chief Josh Gutierrez, replacing Pete Arredondo. During a...
kut.org

Uvalde county commissioner who was acting police chief during school shooting retires from force

Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was acting Uvalde police chief during the Robb Elementary School massacre last May, retired from the police department on Thursday. In a statement to TPR, a public relations executive representing the City of Uvalde said: "Lt. Pargas retired effectively immediately. He was eligible to retire. Pargas served the city of Uvalde for 18 years."
epbusinessjournal.com

Eagle Pass ISD Receives Third Social Media Threat of School Shooting, This Time at Memorial Junior High

Eagle Pass Independent School District received a social media threat of an alleged school shooting at Memorial Junior High on Monday, November 14, 2022, causing the District Police Department to take immediate action and request the assistance of local law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, to investigate the sources of the threat and detain the individuals responsible for the most recent threat made today.
EAGLE PASS, TX

