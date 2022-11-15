Read full article on original website
Texas lawmakers file bills in response to Uvalde school shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
“I’ll still be sharing Lexi’s story”: Mother of Uvalde victim vows to remain politically engaged
Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio was one of the 19 students killed at Robb Elementary in May, normally helps out at the Uvalde Leader News during elections. This midterm election she split her time between volunteering at the local newspaper and supporting the county commissioner bid of Javier Cazares, whose 9-year-old daughter also died in the school shooting.
Uvalde names new interim school district police chief
UVALDE, TX (KGNS) - The Uvalde, Texas Public School District named an interim police chief during a board meeting Wednesday night. Josh Gutierrez was named police chief and interim executive director of safety and security. The hiring was approved unanimously with one board member abstaining. Patterson has worked with Gutierrez...
Uvalde CISD board names new interim police chief
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD school board met Wednesday evening to vote on hiring a new interim police chief. The board unanimously voted to hire Josh Gutierrez as the new interim police chief for the district. The decision comes nearly three months after district police chief Pete Arredondo was fired following his actions on the day of the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24.
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-elected
The residents of Uvdale are disappointed that Texas voters voted for Governor Abbott to have his third-term in office but said they were not really surprised. The people who live in Uvdale are dismayed by the decision of voters in Texas to give Governor Greg Abbott a third term in office.
Uvalde school district approves new design, police chief
UVALDE, TX (NewsNation) — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District approved the location and design for a new elementary school to replace Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed. The district also voted on hiring new interim police Chief Josh Gutierrez, replacing Pete Arredondo. During a...
'I stand with you': San Antonio Chili's server pays for Uvalde family's meal
Mata-Rubio was vocal about the results of the Texas governor race.
Uvalde county commissioner who was acting police chief during school shooting retires from force
Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was acting Uvalde police chief during the Robb Elementary School massacre last May, retired from the police department on Thursday. In a statement to TPR, a public relations executive representing the City of Uvalde said: "Lt. Pargas retired effectively immediately. He was eligible to retire. Pargas served the city of Uvalde for 18 years."
Uvalde Shooting Victims' Families Disgusted Texas Reelected Governor Greg Abbott
Uvalde voters turning out in droves to reelect Texas Governor Greg Abbott -- despite the town's recent school massacre -- is not sitting well with some of the families whose children were murdered. Kimberly Mata Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 21 victims in May's deadly school shooting,...
